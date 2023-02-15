TDVS logo

In last week’s column “Lawmakers back to work,” I started sharing information about veterans’ legislation that is being proposed for the 2023 session. I had a question from a reader about when a decision would be made on these bills, so here is information about the basic sessions. Each year the Tennessee General Assembly, consisting of 33 senators and 99 representatives, meets in Nashville on the second Tuesday of January. The legislators are required to meet a total of 90 “session” days over the two-year period they are elected to serve. In general, the sessions last through April or early May each year.

I ended the column about property tax relief by sharing I would be writing about the legislation concerning “veterans rights”. Before I get to that subject, I have run across a proposed bill that does not give full tax relief, but increases exemptions based on value. In 2022 legislation was passed that increased the maximum property value from $150,000 to $175,000. This year SB 1367 and HB 1361 proposes, “As introduced, increases the maximum full market value, from $175,000 to $210,000, of a disabled veteran’s residence that is to be used in calculating a reimbursement for property tax paid by the disabled veteran.” This legislation is sponsored by Sen. Steve Sutherland and Rep. Andrew Farmer.

