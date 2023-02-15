In last week’s column “Lawmakers back to work,” I started sharing information about veterans’ legislation that is being proposed for the 2023 session. I had a question from a reader about when a decision would be made on these bills, so here is information about the basic sessions. Each year the Tennessee General Assembly, consisting of 33 senators and 99 representatives, meets in Nashville on the second Tuesday of January. The legislators are required to meet a total of 90 “session” days over the two-year period they are elected to serve. In general, the sessions last through April or early May each year.
I ended the column about property tax relief by sharing I would be writing about the legislation concerning “veterans rights”. Before I get to that subject, I have run across a proposed bill that does not give full tax relief, but increases exemptions based on value. In 2022 legislation was passed that increased the maximum property value from $150,000 to $175,000. This year SB 1367 and HB 1361 proposes, “As introduced, increases the maximum full market value, from $175,000 to $210,000, of a disabled veteran’s residence that is to be used in calculating a reimbursement for property tax paid by the disabled veteran.” This legislation is sponsored by Sen. Steve Sutherland and Rep. Andrew Farmer.
SB 0376 and HB 0446
Directing the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services (TDVS) to, “As introduced, enacts the “Veterans Bill of Rights” to help military Veterans access jobs, college degrees, health care, and housing.” The following are short descriptions of each part of this legislation. You can look up the complete information by searching for the bill shown above in your internet browser or contacting me at the information at the end of the column.
JOBS: 58-3-203. Veterans’ access to jobs: The TDVS will assist businesses owned by veterans and disabled veterans with obtaining loans, from the “small business revolving loan funds”. Provide labor market information to the military and organizations/agencies that will help them find transitioning military and veterans find employment.
COLLEGE DEGREES: 58-3-204: Veterans’ access to degrees, certifications, and occupational licenses: Veterans have the right to have state licensing boards recognize veterans’ military training and experience.The TDVS will encourage Veterans to take advantage of the Programs to obtain CDL and EMT licenses. They will ensure Veterans are knowledgeable that they have the right to be awarded college credit for related military experiences and training and have institutions of higher education be responsive to veteran-specific needs. There are special waivers and accommodations made to those who are called to duty, those registering, and those taking OJT and apprenticeship courses.
HEALTH CARE: 58-3-205. Veterans’ access to health care: Veterans have a right to affordable health care. The TDVS “shall work to ensure all veterans can access the healthcare coverage and treatment they are eligible for based on their military service. The shall “develop a program and train veteran health navigators who will help veterans identify federal and other healthcare benefits, coverage, and services available to them and their families.
MENTAL HEALTH: 58-3-206. Veterans’ access to mental health services: Veterans have a right to mental health services. “The TDVS shall work to ensure veterans and their families have access to mental health treatment, including treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide.”
HOUSING: 58-3-207. Veterans’ access to housing: Veterans have a right to secure and safe housing. The department shall work toward the goal of ending veteran homelessness in this state, following guidelines established by the United States interagency council on homelessness.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
