The Egg Roll on Easter Monday on the grounds of the White House has been taking place for many years. Although the White House Historical Society dates the start of the tradition as 1878, there were some memories that First Lady Dolley Madison may have suggested such an event in her day (about 1810) or perhaps the children of the Lincoln and Johnson administrations (1861-1869) had held informal egg rolls on the grounds.
Egg rolling is a European custom and simply involves allowing the dyed, hard-boiled eggs to roll down a hill or grassy incline. Probably, the egg that gets to bottom first wins. There was also the egg cracking tests for whose egg had the hardest shell.
When Archimedes discovered the principle of buoyancy, he cried "Eureka!" which is Greek for "I have found it!" I felt that same way when I found this article which appeared in the Washington, DC Evening Star, April 9, 1860: EASTER WITH THE JUVENILES. To-day, according to yearly custom, the juveniles, boys and girls, are enjoying themselves immensely in the President's grounds rolling Easter eggs down the slopes, cracking them and having a merry time generally. The grounds are fairly musical with their ringing, childish laughter.
This was when James Buchanan was President and would prove that the White House Egg Roll pre-dates 1878.
At some point, the practice moved to the US Capitol. The event in 1876 occurred on April 17th and evidently, to use a current phrase, "did a number" on the grounds. The next day commit- tees in both houses were addressing the damage. Part of the concern was based on the fact that the annual Capitol landscaping budget had already been used. On April 21st both houses passed the "Turf Protection Act" which made it the "duty of the Capitol police hereafter to prevent any portion of the grounds and terraces from being used as playgrounds or otherwise, so far as is necessary to protect the public property, turf and grass from destruction or injury."
The article went onto say the act had been passed to prevent the practice which has grown up in previous years of children rolling Easter eggs on the Capitol grounds and terraces. It was signed into law on April 29, 1876, by President Ulysses S. Grant.
There was no problem in 1877 because the day was too rainy to have the Egg Roll, but in 1878, the story goes that some Washington children saw President Rutherford B. Hayes out walking on Easter Sunday and asked if he would let them roll eggs "at his house." Hayes was probably so inclined because he had young children himself there at the White House.
There may have been a political angle. The election of President Hayes, who was a Republican, had been contested. The deciding factor was that there were more Republicans on the panel to confirm the election. Representative William S. Holman, a Democrat from Indiana, liked to refer to President Hayes as "Rutherfraud." Holman was one of the authors of the "Turf Protection Act" and was noted for being stingy with his own money and the government's. As for the issue of the Egg Roll, to thumb his nose at Holman, President Hayes perhaps took the attitude, "It's my house and I'll do as I d___ well please." The White House Egg Roll has continued since this date, April 22, 1878, with the exceptions of necessary cancellations.
Of course, the weather would be a factor. In recent years - 1959, 1964, 1978, 1984, 2001 - there was inclement weather. In 1918, 1946 and 1947, it was because of food conservation measures to not waste eggs. Security was necessary during WW2. Between 1948 and 1952, the White House itself was undergoing restoration and the area was a construction zone. 2020 and 2021 was because of COVID.
The Egg Roll has always been a "mob event" and has required police supervision. Children had to be accompanied by a parent. Children without a parent often loitered outside the fence hoping some sympathetic person might take them in. The largest participation was 1937 with 50,000 in attendance. Now, admission tickets are awarded through a lottery system and limited to 35,000, age 13 or younger. Over the years such celebrities have been in attendance: Harlem Globetrotters, Bear Grylls, Julianne Moore, Shaquille O'Neal, Cat-in-the Hat and the Sesame Street characters. On the invitation of Mrs. Nixon, the Easter Bunny made his first appearance in 1969. During the Reagan administration, Macy balloons were hovering over the grounds.
Although all have not, for reasons voluntary or involuntary, the President and the First Lady try to make an appearance. Sometimes it's just from the South Portico; sometimes they go out into the crowd.
Another Easter tradition that is a little closer to us is the Peters Hollow Egg Fight in Carter County, about 80 miles NE of Cocke County. Peters Hollow is in the Stoney Creek area of Carter County about 10 miles out of Elizabethton. The Egg Fight dates back to 1823 when the men of nearby Rome Hollow challenged those of Peters Hollow to see whose eggs had the hardest shells. The first fight was supposedly held at the home of Uncle Mike Peters. The event has always been held on Easter Sunday. In the first years the fight was in the morning because church and Sunday school were in the afternoons. When they were moved to the mornings, the Egg Fight was moved to the afternoon.
With the exception of 2020 and 2021, the Egg Fight has been held. Now it has become so famous that the Rescue Squad is necessary for traffic control. In case of rain, the contestants just move into a shed.
The rules are simple. The object of the game is to have an egg that won't crack on the first hit. Only hen eggs are permitted. Banned are duck eggs or guinea eggs which have harder shells. The fight is organized by age divisions. The contestants draw numbers to determine their position in the fighting. Holding a hard-boiled egg in their cupped hands, they issue a challenge, such as "I fight ye" or "Come hit me." If the egg cracks, naturally it is disqualified. When a contestant is out of eggs, he/she must remove from the circle.
In order to stay in the fight, the contestants try to have as many eggs as possible. One year Howard Peters boasted that he had 40 dozen in preparation for the upcoming fight, but now, each contestant is limited to six dozen eggs. The fight can take up to six hours, and the winner is the last person with an uncracked egg.
Having the hardest eggs has led the participants to make it nearly a science. They test the eggs from various hens to see if one's shells are any harder. That leads to the preference for certain breeds. If a hen is discovered to be a hard shell layer, she leads a protected, pampered life, but the rumor has always circulated, but never proved, that certain owners added ground oyster shells to their chicken feed. Some feel that free-range, uncaged hens will lay harder eggs, but contestants aren't really anxious to share these "trade secrets."
It has become somewhat of a community reunion, and families such as Peters, Lowe, Grind-staff, Colbaugh, Estep, Ensor, Elliott, Champion, and Hardin come each year to join in the fellowship and renew old ties. Some will travel great distances not to miss the event. Besides catching up on current lives, they will share memories of past Egg Fights and those who participated in them.
Because it is a crowd and many of them local, the politicians will show up to shake hands, kiss babies and make promises. Making contacts with your people insures votes. Congressman Jimmy Quillen who represented Tennessee's First Congressional District for 38 years was known to have stopped by. (He also came to the Cosby Ramp Festival lots of time.)
This was in the obituary of Jerry Peters of Elizabethton who died in 2020: His other passion was raising chickens for the hope of having the hardest eggs around. Jerry passed these eggs each year to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to participate in the tradition of the Peters Hollow Egg Fight.
It appears that this Easter tradition will continue, 199 years and counting.
