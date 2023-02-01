Did you ever see the John Wayne movie “True Grit”? The key characters, a tough retired federal marshal and a lady seeking revenge for her father’s death, are willing to stick with their goals even in the face of obstacles which seem impossible to overcome. “Grit”, as used in the title, is courage, stick-to-it perseverance, backbone.

I have never been good at snappy sermon titles. One of my better titles was: “The Only True Grit is the Grit in In-te-GRIT-y. Integrity is defined as honesty, moral courage, the willingness to do what is right even if doing what is right may harm you.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.