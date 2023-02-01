Did you ever see the John Wayne movie “True Grit”? The key characters, a tough retired federal marshal and a lady seeking revenge for her father’s death, are willing to stick with their goals even in the face of obstacles which seem impossible to overcome. “Grit”, as used in the title, is courage, stick-to-it perseverance, backbone.
I have never been good at snappy sermon titles. One of my better titles was: “The Only True Grit is the Grit in In-te-GRIT-y. Integrity is defined as honesty, moral courage, the willingness to do what is right even if doing what is right may harm you.
Do politicians ever show integrity? To the surprise of many, the answer is yes. Hamilton Fish, secretary of state in Ulysses S. Grant’s Presidency, said “I do not think it would have been possible for Grant to have told a lie, even if he had composed it and written it down.” Although many in Grant’s cabinet lacked integrity, Hamilton Fish and Grant have been shown by history to have been men of integrity.
The news is currently reporting on classified material found in the homes or offices of former presidents or vice presidents. With one exception, I cannot personally judge whether there has been a lack of integrity on the part of those involved. My one exception is former Vice President Mike Pence.
At one time I was deeply involved in Indiana politics and Mike Pence had a deep and broadly accepted reputation for integrity. He was known for deliberately avoiding even the appearance of any lack of integrity. As vice president, he was mocked for following Billy Graham’s principle which then became known as the “Pence Principle”. Following the “Pence Principle” he never allowed himself to go to dinner with a woman other than his wife unless either his wife or a number of others were present. He protected his marriage and his reputation.
Why, if Vice President Pence is a man of integrity, would he take classified documents? Is it possible that government service agents (GSA) packed them and he did not know they improperly included confidential papers? That raises the next question. Did he himself, without hesitating for fear of harm, call for a search even though it might hurt his reputation? We cannot know as a certainty, but if I am right in thinking he initiated the search to ensure honesty and transparency, then he is a modern example of integrity.
What would cause him to be so deeply concerned for his reputation for marital fidelity and for honesty? My answer is strong Christian comittment. As Charles Colson once said, Pence, as a Christian, is “the real deal.”
I do believe Mike Pence to be an honest politician and a man of integrity, but I do not write to defend him. He can do that himself. I write to point out that trust in Christ affects every aspect of a believer’s life. Faith does not end every temptation or every fall into sin. It does offer strength to resist temptation and to live a life of integrity.
Politician or not, if you want to be a person of integrity, you will find help if you accept Christ as your savior and look to the strength of Christ and the Holy Spirit. Non-Christians, of course, can be men or women of integrity, but they will lack the major help found in Christ and in Holy Spirit guidance.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
