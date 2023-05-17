Run For The Wall

Members of the Run For the Wall are shown heading on their trip east to Washington, DC for the 2022 Memorial Day events.

Back in 1989 two Vietnam veterans, Bill Evans and James Gregory, along with another 115 riders, left on what has become the annual “Run for the Wall” (RFTW) event. They left San Diego, California, on a mission to ride across the United States to Washington, DC and bring awareness to the thousands of Americans still classified as missing in action (MIA).

While scouting for fuel stops on their route, riders stopped in 2013 to talk with Harold Cates, who owned the Hartford CITGO gas station. When Cates heard of their mission and the need for a fuel stop, he invited them to stop at his place. To support them and the other riders that would join, Cates offered to provide their fuel for free. He has since turned the station over to Otis Mundy and it has become Hartford Amoco and the tradition continues.

