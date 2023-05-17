Back in 1989 two Vietnam veterans, Bill Evans and James Gregory, along with another 115 riders, left on what has become the annual “Run for the Wall” (RFTW) event. They left San Diego, California, on a mission to ride across the United States to Washington, DC and bring awareness to the thousands of Americans still classified as missing in action (MIA).
While scouting for fuel stops on their route, riders stopped in 2013 to talk with Harold Cates, who owned the Hartford CITGO gas station. When Cates heard of their mission and the need for a fuel stop, he invited them to stop at his place. To support them and the other riders that would join, Cates offered to provide their fuel for free. He has since turned the station over to Otis Mundy and it has become Hartford Amoco and the tradition continues.
The ride today has grown to three routes with thousands of riders. The middle route that started in 2014 and comes through Tennessee, has 300 to 400 riders stopping each year in Hartford.
As the RFTW has been making this ride to Washington for almost 35 years it still has some of the original riders with it. The original mission has been expanded, but it maintains the two core principles that were developed:
“To promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends; to call for an accounting of all prisoners of W\war and those missing in action (POW/MIA); to honor the memory of those killed in action (KIA) from all wars and to support our military personnel all over the world.”
The RFTW maintain a family atmosphere which, allows the riders to “reflect and heal” on the journey to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, with the hope they can get the support from their “sisters and brothers” and return home “to a new beginning”.
There are approximately 1,200 motorcycle riders, “riding for those who can’t,” leaving Ontario, California for the 10-day, 2,300-mile ride on four different routes across America. They will ride over a combined 2.7 million vehicle “safe” miles. The morning of their eighth day, Tuesday May 23, finds them in Cookeville, TN, and that day on the road east.
The RFTW riders are scheduled to arrive that (Tuesday) afternoon in Hartford at 2:55 pm and leave at 3:40 pm. Like a well-oiled machine the 300-400 riders will pull up to the pumps for their fuel and all will be done within 20 minutes. After filling up, they then pull around the building for a short break to stretch their legs and meet the locals. Many of the riders have come back for a vacation and discovered hidden jewels throughout Cocke County. This is an opportunity for you to develop friendships with riders and promote your businesses and the “wild side of the smokies”.
I have been part of the crowd that greets these riders for the last seven years. It is amazing to see our city and county mayors, fire and sheriff’s departments, veteran organizations and usually close to 100 people come out to welcome and support the riders. For those planning on coming, it would be best if you get there between 2 p.m. and 2:15 pm to be parked and out of the way of the riders. Bring flags, posters, banners, and lots of friendly smiles to show how great and patriotic the people of our community are.
Coming up Memorial Day weekend, there will be additional local events. The Smoky Mountain Thunder Memorial Ride is May 28 in Cocke County at 9:30 am, and the Jefferson County 11 a.m. programs are May 29. I will have more details next week.
Please send information and dates for events two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk at news@newportplaintalk.com.
