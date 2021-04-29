Next week is National Music Week. Charles M. Tremaine, a musician himself, proposed the idea in 1917, and it has always been observed the first full week of May. For this, we will focus on local music history: Miss Leona Copenhaver who was the first music teacher of Cocke County High School.
Cocke County's new comprehensive high school opened in the fall of 1917. Officially it was Cocke County High School, but for many years it was actually more often referred to as "Central High," as it was centrally located in the county. Newport High School ceased when Cocke County High School opened. According to the school's yearbook, "Scarlet and Black," there was no music program offered the first year. However, the next year Miss Copenhaver was part of the faculty.
Leona May Copenhaver was born in Marion, VA but was reared in Bristol, TN. Her father, James C. Copenhaver, was in the seed and grain business, and the family was prominent in the social life of Bristol.
Miss Copenhaver attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol. It was founded in nearby Glade Springs, VA in 1884 to provide higher educational opportunities for women. It was a two year program which featured a classical education with strong emphasis on the arts. It was affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.
It became the first junior college to be accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. In 1972, the college became a four year institution offering baccalaureate degrees and it admitted its first male students. (The female students, no doubt, were delighted whereas many of the older alumnae were probably equally horrified.) The school closed in 2014.
Miss Copenhaver was a member of the Class of 1918. She was a vocal student of Mrs. S.T. Schroetter and gave her senior recital on May 14, 1918. At the Commencement Exercises on May 28, 1918, she did not receive a degree but graduated with a teacher's diploma for piano.
The Bristol Herald Courier had many mentions of Miss Copenhaver with her "charming and gracious personality," as well as times when she had been called upon to sing at weddings and other functions in her "clear soprano voice."
It has been a question how she ended up in Newport, but research produced the answer. At the time of her work in Newport, the County Superintendent of Schools was Oscar L. McMahan. His wife was Miss May Edwards from Bluff City, herself a music graduate from Carson-Newman. She was also a first cousin of Leona Copenhaver. (The principle "It's more important who you know rather than what you know" has been in operation a long time!)
As the families were close, Miss Copenhaver probably lived with the McMahans while teaching in Newport. Their home was at the corner of Broadway and Filbert Street. (A new house then, it is in a terrible state of repair now.) O.L. McMahan resigned his position as Superintendent in 1920 and moved to Bristol to work for Miss Copenhaver's father at the Bristol Seed and Grain Company. McMahan later became a lawyer, practicing in Morristown.
The music program at Cocke County High School consisted of daily chapel programs, and Miss Marjorie McMahan once recalled how the principal M.T. Carlisle loved to sing and expected everyone else to sing, too. Miss Copenhaver would have been the accompanist. She taught piano and voice lessons and probably led a Glee Club, once a part of most secondary school curricula.
The 1918-1919 school year was similar to this present year. The United States was involved in World War I and the influenza pandemic was raging. Miss Copenhaver herself was stricken. This item appeared in the Bristol Herald Courier, November 24, 1918: Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Copenhaver were called to Newport, Tenn. on Thursday last, to the bedside of their daughter Miss Leona who is very sick with influenza. Miss Leona is teacher of voice and piano at Newport High School [sic].
Another item appeared in the Herald Courier on December 8th: Miss Leona Copenhaver has returned from Newport, Tenn. where for several weeks she has been ill with influenza followed by pneumonia. She was accompanied by her mother Mrs. J.C. Copenhaver and Mrs. O.L. McMahan, who is the guest of Mrs. Copenhaver.
The schools were often closed during much of the fall of 1918, but it is surmised that Miss Copenhaver may have been unable to travel home to Bristol when she was the sickest.
A report from Prof. Carlisle appeared in the Knoxville Journal and Tribune, May 6, 1919, which stated that despite the war and the influenza, he felt that they had had a successful year at Central [Cocke County] High School. It was also announced that the board had elected the faculty for the upcoming year, Miss Leona Copenhaver being one.
However, Miss Copenhaver did not return to Newport to teach. There is no mention in the Bristol papers of her teaching there but other social items indicate that she was living back in Bristol. In the 1920 census, she is living with her parents and listed as unemployed.
Perhaps Charles Clark Lincoln, Jr. was the reason she chose not to return to Newport. On March 3, 1920, he and Leona Copenhaver were married at her home. Her bridal gown was white Duchess satin, accented by real point lace and a court train embroidered with pearls. Her bouquet was white roses, valley lilies and orchids.
The newlyweds made their home in Marion, VA where Mr. Lincoln was president of the Virginia- Lincoln Furniture Corporation which consisted of the Virginia Table Company in Marion and the Lincoln Manufacturing Company in Bristol. There was also a plant in Damascus, VA. (When it closed in 1956, one of its supervisors, Ernest Eastridge, came to Newport to manage Wood Products, bringing with him his nephew Beattie Sapp.)
The Lincolns were involved in the civic and social affairs both in Marion and Bristol. The Lincoln family endowed the elaborate Lincoln Theatre in Marion. After having been closed for several years, the theatre reopened in 2004 as a community performing arts center.
Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln had no children. They divorced in 1937 and she returned to Bristol to live. She became involved with the Bristol chapter of the American Red Cross, serving as Chairman, 1939-1942, and Executive Director, 1948-1951. The Bristol paper mentioned more than once her fundraising ability.
At one time she was a buyer for Sterling House, an upscale store of all types of feminine apparel - "from head to toe." In 1951 she went to H.P. King and Company, the main department store in Bristol; she was the buyer for accessories - gloves, handbags, hosiery, stationery, etc. (King's was founded in 1889 and owned by the same family until 1982; for all those years it was THE place to shop in Bristol.) Later, Mrs. Lincoln was referred as the "fashion coordinator," and she was often the MC for Bristol fashion shows.
In addition to the Red Cross she was quite active in other Bristol affairs - Bristol Country Club, Tenneva Bridge Club, Bristol Dogwood Festival, VI Alumnae Association, First Baptist Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority (of which she was sponsor).
Mrs. Lincoln was on a buying trip for King's to New York when she died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 65.
Following Miss Copenhaver as music teacher for the 1919-1920 year at Central High School was Mrs. P.T. Bauman. Since that time, there has ALWAYS been a music program, both vocal and instrumental, at Cocke County High School. Other teachers in the music program include Eleanor Little, V.C. Adcock, Bob Mooty, Ric Best, Pat Mason, Jerry Maloy, Michael Short, Teresa Robertson, Jim Davis, Denton Hatcher, Ed Boley, Kathy Sotello, Steve Parris, Steve Sorrell and Eugene Jones.
There have been award-winning bands and choruses, as well as many individual student musicians whose talents brought them laurels, all from the program begun by Miss Leona Copenhaver in 1918.
