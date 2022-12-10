It’s that time of year when children are looking forward to the arrival of the Jolly Old Elf, Mr. S. Claus himself, who seems to have had (most of the time) just the toys to make all the girls and boys happy. This has been the case for MANY years. It was 1823, almost 200 years ago, when Clement Clarke Moore penned his Christmas classic, and then the children were “nestled all snug in their beds” awaiting Santa (aka St. Nicholas) with “a bundle of toys he had flung on his back.”

A little closer home, the first reference to Christmas toys that could be found was an editorial in the Knoxville Register, Dec. 23, 1846: The noises of busy preparations for Christmas have gone forth … Presents are being prepared for children — toys and books, cakes and sweetmeats are being collected. Santa Claus is gathering his reins, and soon the merry old fellow will come lumbering along. (A sweetmeat is candied fruit or a sugared delicacy.)

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.