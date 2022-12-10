It’s that time of year when children are looking forward to the arrival of the Jolly Old Elf, Mr. S. Claus himself, who seems to have had (most of the time) just the toys to make all the girls and boys happy. This has been the case for MANY years. It was 1823, almost 200 years ago, when Clement Clarke Moore penned his Christmas classic, and then the children were “nestled all snug in their beds” awaiting Santa (aka St. Nicholas) with “a bundle of toys he had flung on his back.”
A little closer home, the first reference to Christmas toys that could be found was an editorial in the Knoxville Register, Dec. 23, 1846: The noises of busy preparations for Christmas have gone forth … Presents are being prepared for children — toys and books, cakes and sweetmeats are being collected. Santa Claus is gathering his reins, and soon the merry old fellow will come lumbering along. (A sweetmeat is candied fruit or a sugared delicacy.)
In that same issue, Cowan and Dickinson on Gay Street advertised a “fresh supply of raisins” and “elegant books suitable for Christmas and New Year’s presents.” On Dec. 19, 1849, Dr. P. Fatio and Bro. advertised “a most beautiful and complete assortment of HOLY DAY gifts” and M’Intosh and Strong announced that they “had just received and opened our stock of Toys and articles for Christmas presents.”
An advertisement in the Morristown Gazette, Dec. 14, 1881, for Rush Oaks’ Drug Store in Leadvale, said you could secure “your Christmas tricks there” and it would have “a full assortment of holiday goods, embracing an endless variety of toys, candies, cakes, nuts, oranges, figs, canned goods…” It also advised to “watch out for Santa Claus in the show window.” (Leadvale was on the railroad, just east of the former White Pine Golf Course.)
Toys have been around all through history. Most of them were homemade, particularly in our mountains, but they served the same purpose and were just as beloved as those toys which were manufactured in Europe and imported to America. Not sure if it was a Christmas gift, but as an elderly man, Mr. Gray O’Neil fondly recalled a whirl-a-gig that his great-grandfather made for him. There also are stories of rag dolls, wagons made from cigar boxes and spools and sling-shots of a forked stick and strips of inner tube.
Folks have also recalled their Christmas gifts were small, just what could fit into the stockings, which had been hung upon the mantle. They might contain an orange, a stick of candy and perhaps a toy, like marbles, jacks or a small doll. Rest assured, the children then were just as elated, perhaps even more so, as children today.
Some toys have transcended time, and year after year they appear on Christmas mornings to the delight of those who receive them: tricycles, bicycles, dolls, doll carriages, doll beds, doll dishes, rocking horses, balls, pedal cars, wagons and sleds.
These are examples of some, but not all, popular Christmas toys over the past century. Arranged by decades basically when they were introduced to the public, the popularity of these toys has been carried onto later decades.
1900s: Teddy bears, Crayola crayons, Raggedy Ann dolls, ping pong sets, trains 1910s: Lincoln logs, kewpie doll, jigsaw puzzles 1920s: Tinker Toys, yo-yos, pop-up books, red wagons, erector sets 1930s: Shirley Temple dolls, sock monkeys, Mickey Mouse figures, wind-up toys, Monopoly 1940s: Slinkys, plastic soldiers, BB guns, View Masters, Tonka trucks, Golden Books 1950s: Mr. Potato Head, Candyland, Magic 8 Ball, Scrabble, Silly Putty, Play Dough, record players 1960s: Hot Wheels, GI Joe, Easy Bake Oven, Barbie doll, Etch-a-Sketch, transistor radios 1970s: Atari, Rubix cubes, Star Wars figures, Simons, skateboards 1980s: Smurfs, BMX bikes, Cabbage Patch Kids, Transformers, Care Bears 1990s: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Game Boys, Nintendos, Barney, Power Rangers, Beanie Babies, 2000s: Razor scooters, Play Station, Xbox, Wii
No doubt, readers can recall many of these items. If you yourself didn’t have them, you may have played with the ones your friends had.
At some point during the “toy giving years,” most parents have experienced the trauma of being unable to find the one thing their child was expecting from Santa. Not only was there stress over trying to locate it, there was also the issue of creating a logical explanation for a disappointed child. For my mother, it was a Tiny Tears doll about 1958. None in Newport, unable to locate one in Knoxville, Morristown or Johnson City, finally my grandmother found one in Winston-Salem. Whew!
Unbeknownst to his parents, in 1964 my cousin John had wanted a Vroom attachment, which made a bicycle sound like a motorcycle. He didn’t get one. His explanation was that he had told Santa at Sears. He spent Christmas Day crying as the other kids rode their Vroomed bikes. Early the next morning, my uncle was at a toy store, which happened to have one. John was called into the house and told that Santa had just called to say that John’s Vroom had been broken en route and he had arranged for a replacement to be left at a certain store. When John got to the store, identified himself and was handed the Vroom left for him, all the misery of the day before disappeared and his faith in Santa Claus was restored.
Toys can be such a rage that when available supplies begin dwindling, frantic parents resort to extreme (and sometimes violent) behavior in order to secure them. This began with Cabbage Patch Kids in 1983 and continued with Tickle Me Elmo in 1996 and Wii in 2007. I was a participant in the last dilemma, sans the violence. We spent Thanksgiving that year in Atlanta. Knowing we had been unable to locate the desired Wii here, my sister-in-law heard that a Game Stop in a neighboring town would have 30 for sale on Black Friday. We were in line there by 6:30 a.m., and breathed a sigh of relief when we got entry ticket No. 17 and soon had the Wii in our hands!
As another part of the saga of Santa and the Christmas toys, did you live in a house without a fireplace and worry how he might deliver his goods? Some brilliant soul came up with the concept of Santa’s Magic Key that fits everyone’s locks. Therefore he has no problem getting inside any house to leave gifts, whether there was a chimney or not. (As far as I know, he hasn’t yet been bribed to loan out his key to any burglars!)
When talking about Christmas gifts, it would only be fair to mention the underwear and/or socks that a practical grandma gave you, or perhaps you had an Aunt Mabel who gifted you with pajamas, you know, the plain kind like Uncle Harvey wore, not the cool ones with action figures or kittens on them. You had to act appreciative anyway.
Back in the olden days of the 1950s, we learned about new toys mainly via the catalogues — Sears, Montgomery Ward or Penny’s. (The Sears Christmas Wish Book began in 1933.) There might be a few commercials on TV on Saturday mornings between the cartoons, and occasionally someone might get to go to Knoxville and see what was available there.
In Newport, the smaller toys and games were mostly available on Main Street at the dime stores. Huffman’s No. 1 was on the corner of Main and McMahan, Huffman’s No. 2 was located on the lot next to Crown Finance, Roses’ was in a building occupied by Newport Dry Goods, and Emery’s was in the next block on the US Bank site. In the early 1960s, Emery’s moved to the Super Dollar Center, now Eastern Plaza, and the Whiteway opened a little afterward where Dollar General is now. Roses’ moved to the Western Plaza and enlarged its inventory; Tractor Supply is there now. Roses’ closed here in 1990. The drug stores carried gifts suitable for women.
For larger toys like bicycles, tricycles, sleds, wagons, you went to Broadway to Overholt’s Hardware (where Empower Cocke County is), the Firestone Store (on corner of Broadway and McMahan), Newport Hardware (which was Greer Hardware until 1960) or Western Auto (whose location in the 1960s is now part of Commercial Bank.) Sears opened a mail order center about 1965; any toys could be could be ordered and picked up there, which is where Rocky Top Liquidation is now.
This is what was available until Big K moved here in 1970. It sold out to Walmart in 1981, and so begins the rest of Newport’s retail history!
