Hello, everyone. I hope you have all enjoyed a nice week.
On Thursday evening of last week, Wayne and I visited Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Crum at Paint Creek where they were camping. They have been camping for two weeks. Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Strom, Benn Wood, and Larry and Linda Ryner also visited them. Steve Fann ate supper with them last Thursday.
Wayne and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Jones and Bobbie Ann Rathbone. Bobbie Ann spent a few months in Michigan with her daughter Alice Fay.
Wayne and I visited Shirley Haney on Saturday. She had two stents put in on Tuesday and is doing okay.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of J.B. Stinnett. He put in our heat and air pump years ago. We used to go to church with them many years ago.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Alma Ruth Brockwell Gilland, the family of Christine Wood Willis, and the family of Jackie ‘Dood’ Valentine. The Valentines went to church at Rocky Grove when Wayne was pastor there. We have known them for years.
Wayne and I and Dora Kate Stokely attended Decoration Day at Jones Cemetery. Wayne did the service.
Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney, Lily and Nicholas camped at Roane Mountains recently. Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney spent Monday night with them. It is a state park.
We went to Jackie ‘Dood’ Valentine’s funeral at Manes Funeral Home. Wayne held the service, and the Ray Ball singers provided the music.
Dennis Gossett is doing better. He went to church on Sunday.
Get well wishes are sent to Gene Morefield and to Bill Morefield. They both need prayers.
Get well wishes are sent to Phyllis Slinko who is very ill. She recently spent a week in the hospital. But is now back at the nursing home.
Wayne and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford on Tuesday. They were doing okay. We also visited Billy and Barbara Lunsford on Tuesday. They were having a yard sale.
Wayne and I attended the Clark Cemetery Decoration on June 14. We sang.
Then we went to Rose Norwood’s for lunch. We all cooked and took food. Dora Kate Stokley and Rodney Haney went to Rose and her family’s after lunch. We went to the Oak Grove Decoration where Wayne held the service.
