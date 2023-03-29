Female QOV recipients

The four female veterans awarded Quilts of Valor are sitting in the center, left to right, Karen Ricker, Teresa Best, Julie Scott and Dorothea Rice.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

March 29, 2023, marks 50 years to the day since the last American combat troops were withdrawn from South Vietnam and American prisoners of war, (POWs) were freed. The withdrawal followed the Jan. 27 signing of the Paris Peace Accord, an agreement between the United States, South Vietnam, North Vietnam and the Viet Cong ending the war. It would be just over two years and a month, April 30, 1975, before we all watched as the last helicopter left the roof of the American Embassy in Saigon.

This past Saturday the members of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor (PQOV) project honored 18 veterans, many of the Vietnam era, for their service. Afterwards eight of the recipients who were Vietnam veterans also received a 50th anniversary commemorative in and Presidential Proclamation.

