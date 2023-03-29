March 29, 2023, marks 50 years to the day since the last American combat troops were withdrawn from South Vietnam and American prisoners of war, (POWs) were freed. The withdrawal followed the Jan. 27 signing of the Paris Peace Accord, an agreement between the United States, South Vietnam, North Vietnam and the Viet Cong ending the war. It would be just over two years and a month, April 30, 1975, before we all watched as the last helicopter left the roof of the American Embassy in Saigon.
This past Saturday the members of the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor (PQOV) project honored 18 veterans, many of the Vietnam era, for their service. Afterwards eight of the recipients who were Vietnam veterans also received a 50th anniversary commemorative in and Presidential Proclamation.
The highlight of the quilt presentations were that four quilts went to female veterans. Between them, four branches of the military were represented. Teresa Best worked as a storekeeper in the US Navy from 1974 to 1976. After a short time, she enlisted in the US Coast Guard and served again as a storekeeper from 1982 to 1991. Another one of the ladies, Dorothea Rice, also served and retired from the US Navy, once stationed in Japan. She was a cryptologist and wrote codes and protected navy communication systems from 1978 to 1986. She said that her father started teaching her how to learn codes when she was three years old.
Karen Ricker, served in the US Army from 1977 to 1980. She worked as a military policeman and was stationed in Korea. Our fourth female veteran is Julie Scott, who was in the US Air Force. She enlisted in 1992 and retired from the Air Force in 2021. Julie worked throughout the United States operating in the disaster preparedness and emergency response field.
Since the start of the QOV program, the guild has presented 565 quilts. Sheilah Strobel, leader of the group said, “with over 3,000 veterans living in Cocke County we have just gotten started. If there is a veteran, or someone knows of one that should receive a quilt, please let us know.”
The PQOV group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.mm If you would like to join them, they would enjoy your help. If you have never quilted, they will show you how. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Free lunch
Remember to recognize a Vietnam veteran today! Don’t forget the Vietnam Veterans War Day program and free lunch, March 29 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd. This event is open to anyone who wishes to thank our Vietnam veterans for their service. To learn more about the event, contact Debbie Williams at 423-623-0233.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
