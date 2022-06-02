Birthday and get well wishes go out to many Nellie Haney Del Rio News Jun 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hello everyone. I hope you had a nice week.Get well wishes to Loretta Gibson, who is recovering from hip surgery.Happy 30th wedding anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. David Green. They celebrated on the 28th. I hope they have many more.Get well wishes to Hazel Davis. She is still in the nursing home.Last weekend, Rodney Haney came in and worked in my yard.Visiting Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday were Rodney, Anthony and Tyler and me. We ate supper.On Friday night, Rodney and Regina Haney came in and stayed Friday and Saturday nights.On Saturday, Rodney Haney and Regina visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford.Linda O'Dell was also visiting Lowell and Wanda. Lowell and Wanda are not doing well. They need prayers.Get well wishes to Shirley Self. She needs prayers. Recently visiting Shirley was Ann Arrington.I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Charlotte Reece, who passed away recently.Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney visited Lazz Ramsey.I visited Gloria Smith on Sunday.I hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rodney Haney Tyler Wanda Medicine Sport Dora Kate Stokely Lowell Lunsford Regina Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
