Hello everyone. I hope you had a nice week.

Get well wishes to Loretta Gibson, who is recovering from hip surgery.

Happy 30th wedding anniversary to Mr. and Mrs. David Green. They celebrated on the 28th. I hope they have many more.

Get well wishes to Hazel Davis. She is still in the nursing home.

Last weekend, Rodney Haney came in and worked in my yard.

Visiting Dora Kate Stokely on Saturday were Rodney, Anthony and Tyler and me. We ate supper.

On Friday night, Rodney and Regina Haney came in and stayed Friday and Saturday nights.

On Saturday, Rodney Haney and Regina visited Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford.

Linda O'Dell was also visiting Lowell and Wanda. Lowell and Wanda are not doing well. They need prayers.

Get well wishes to Shirley Self. She needs prayers. Recently visiting Shirley was Ann Arrington.

I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Charlotte Reece, who passed away recently.

Dora Kate Stokely and I visited Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.

Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney visited Lazz Ramsey.

I visited Gloria Smith on Sunday.

I hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.