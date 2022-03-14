While March is National “Women’s Month,” a day, June the 12th, is set aside to honor those women who have served their country. To me every day should be used to honor the many women, and as the statistics show, that number is increasing. There are over two million women who have served their country. Women make up about 10% of the National Veterans population and their numbers are growing. Within another twenty years that number is expected to grow to 18%.
It is said that to meet one woman veteran, you may have to meet 69 women and to meet just one-woman Veteran under 35-years of age, you may have to meet 102 women in that age group. A term that is used that addresses these women are that they are “invisible.”
I support these women and encourage them to reveal their service to join those who have. The result will be larger groups of women Veterans banding together, which will increase their “voice” and gain them the respect they deserve. Another women Veterans program is coming that not only brings these women together, but it will also help strengthen their bond.
One of the strongest voices and largest activists for women Veterans (actually all veterans, living or dead) in east Tennessee is Marilyn Childress, founder of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation. I wrote a profile about her and many of her accomplishments in the October 27th column, “Remembering And Honoring Those Who Served.”
Marilyn has never ending amount of energy and dedication to her mission to honor, remember and respect those who have served our nation. She has spearheaded the Wreaths Across America program, placing wreaths on the graves of Veterans buried within the boundaries of the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park (GSMNP). Another program starting this weekend is set to clean the headstones of the Veterans graves that have received the wreaths, and she has a second hike that will bring female Veterans together.
HEADSTONE MAINTENANCE
On February 26th Marilyn and Sheila Evans, in conjunction with the staff from the GSMNP held a program to teach participants how to clean headstones, especially old ones, properly. After learning about the damage using the wrong cleaning products will do to headstones, the class went to a local cemetery and was shown how it really works by cleaning one.
The Tritt family cemetery was chosen to be the first to receive the cleaning set for March 19th. The volunteers will be meeting at the GSMNP Cosby Campground pavilion (traveling from Cosby, proceed on TN 32 about 1.5 miles from the junction with US 321-Turn right GSMNP Cosby Sign-travel approximately two miles) at 1 p.m. From there they will carpool to the cemetery and should return by 3:30.
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, soft brushes, bug spray, and snacks. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) will provide water and the cleaning agent approved for the work. Those interested can just show up at the pavilion or contact Marilyn Childress Marilyn.childress@veteransheritagesite.org or Sheila Evans (865) 654-8473 to get more information.
In the Cosby area 49 graves sites have been found and there have been a total of 210 located within the whole park. The VHSF is also still identifying and confirming the graves of Veterans buried in the park. They ask the community to contact them if they know of a grave site and would like it added to the database. You can do that by contacting the VHSF through the information above.
WOMEN VETERANS HIKE/WALK
ELKMONT
This past November I wrote and shared information on a women Veterans hike in the GSMNP. On the 6th, Marilyn led a group of 8 women on a trail in the Elkmont area that became a great day. She shared, “We had such a great response from our hike in November, that everyone that came wanted to make sure that we had another one. We had hikers and some did the tour of Daisey Town in Elkmont. We got to talk, and we have made friends with everyone that came that day. The most moving was when one of the veterans gave her daughter, also a veteran, a Quilt of Valor while we were at the troll bridge.
“We have more women veterans responding as the word has gotten out, so we are adding a little longer hike, a short hike and a program for those who do not want to go walking or hiking. Everyone just wants to get together and network to help each other as well as just a new group of friends.
“We are so excited as this time the hike will have spring flowers as well as historical items to view. Also, the hike is not so strenuous that we can just talk. Many of those who came, have said that getting to talk to each other as we walked up the Little River trail was so much fun. So that atmosphere will again be there as we hike up Porter’s Creek Trail. We hope that by being together out in the Smokies, that long life friendships will be developed.”
GREENBRIER
Marilyn has put together the information about the next hike scheduled for April 9th and the fun and great sights they expect. The following is from her flyer and gives all the details.
“A Meet and Greet Hike for Women Veterans is planned for April 9, 2022. We will have a short welcome program which will include giving out Quilts of Valor to deserving Women Veterans. Those women veterans who wish to walk a short distance may walk to Plemmons Cemetery to honor the 8 veterans buried there. Other women veterans will hike the Porters’ Creek Trailhead which is near the Pavilion. Those women veterans who wish to have a longer hike will take this trail. This trail is over a mile, but anyone can go as far as they wish and return. Many will continue on to the historic farm site before returning.
“Those who do not want to hike may stay at the pavilion for a program on the history of Greenbrier and how it was settled. There will be more time to talk with the other women veterans and upon return of the hikers, lunch will start. Also, there will be a program on the wildflowers in the area. Hikers are encouraged to RSVP to president@veteransheritagesite.org, but not required. If you have a special diet, please bring your own lunch. Water will also be provided. There will be handouts of information for women veterans. The hike will be a great time to connect and network with other women veterans.
“Porters Creek Trail is one of the many family-friendly hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Porters Flat is located in the Greenbrier Cove, 6 miles east of Gatlinburg. The 1-mile moderate walk from the parking lot to Porters Flat provides the opportunity to introduce kids to the natural communities within the cove hardwood forest. There are also historical remnants of the people who lived in the area before the park was established.
“The first Europeans settled in the Porters Flat and Greenbrier Cove area in the late 1700s. At one time the community boasted three general stores, two churches, one public school, a hotel, three blacksmith shops, five corn mills, and approximately 500 people, most of them supported by small farms. Today you can still find the evidence of this community. You may see indications of old homesteads, stone fences, and stairs.
“This is a nice, wooded hike along Porters Creek with an old cemetery, historic farm site, and a waterfall. The drive to the trailhead is nearly as nice as the hike. Once at the trailhead you will begin up a gradual incline along a wide gravel path. The trail is in a heavily wooded area, with Porters Creek on your left. This hike provides a cool respite on even the hottest of days. At about the 0.6-mile point, there is a series of rock walls and old building foundations from an old settlement. At the 0.75-mile point, there is the Ownby cemetery. The gravel pathway continues to the 1.0-mile point, where a short spur trail leads to the Historic Farm Site. You will find John Messer’s cantilevered barn built in 1875. Past the barn is the Smoky Mountain Hiking Club Cabin, built in 1934-36.
“When you reach Porters Flat you will find a cantilevered barn, springhouse, and cabin. Children may imagine the daily routines of the 19th century as well as compare and contrast the lives of early settlers and people today. They will also witness how nature has reclaimed this area over the last 80 years. Spring is an especially good time to hike because of the spectacular wildflowers blooming from late March through April.”
For more information, contact Marilyn Childress at (678) 920-1989 or email to President@VeteransHeritageSite.org.
From the sounds of the release, the women on this hike will have an incredible day surrounded by the beautiful sights and calming sounds. I am sure that this will be more than fun and will bond these women and allow them to find friendships and healing.
EVENT
American Legion Post 41 and Smoky Mountain Hospice will be holding the 3rd Annual recognition of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This year’s program will be on March 29th, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Tanner building located at 115 Mulberry Street, in Newport.
Debbie Williams of Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice said, “The day is a way to recognize and commemorate the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. It is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home, some more than 50 years ago.”
There will be a light breakfast and short program for Vietnam Veterans and anyone wanting to thank them for their service. Post 41 will also be having a pinning of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration Pin. The pin is designed with the primary objective to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of our Nation for their service and sacrifice.
This event is free and open to anyone who wishes to thank our Vietnam veterans for their service. To learn more about the event, call Debbie Williams at 423-623-0233 or David Mills, Commander of Post 41 at 423-608-8168.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be, TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, March 17, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
