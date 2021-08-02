This week I am writing about the relationship the United States has developed with the Republic of Vietnam since the withdrawal of American troops in 1975. This relationship has become an important one for both countries for many reasons because the country of Vietnam borders China. Though China was a supporter of the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War with America, after our withdrawal in 1975 many things changed.
The differences in the Communist Party of China and the Socialist party of Vietnam had developed into a negative relationship. This led to China invading Vietnam in 1979 beginning the Sino-Vietnamese war. This continued with cross border raids and skirmishes until diplomatic relations were established in 1990. The United States began a new relationship with Vietnam in the 80s to repatriate the remains of those Americans listed as Missing in Action (MIA’s). In 1995 the United States and Viet Nam established formal diplomatic ties that has led to the development of a “friendship” with the Vietnamese allowing their economy to flourish.
Now twenty-five years later our bilateral trade has grown 7,000 percent. Because of this relationship the commerce (American companies have poured in Billions of dollars) has lifted approximately 60 percent of the Vietnamese living in poverty and reduced it to less than 10 percent. Currently there are over 30,000 of the young Vietnamese attending American universities and American tourism is flourishing.
The need for the United States and Vietnam’s security adds to this relationship. Allowing this “partnership” to continue will to help protect America and Vietnam from the expansion of the Chinese throughout the Indo-Pacific. In 2017 the United States lifted the arms embargo that will allow them to increase their military strength and increase security for their boarders.
This relationship has also opened the doors for both countries to address the issue of the health issues caused by Americas’ use of over 13 million gallons of Agent Orange to defoliate the jungles. The acknowledgement of the health issues is helping both the Americans and the Vietnamese.
IN AMERICA
The last week of May the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced they were recognizing three new health conditions related to exposure to Agent Orange for Vietnam Veterans. The three conditions bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism joined the list of fourteen other conditions. The first three Chloracne, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and Soft Tissue Sarcomas were awarded by the VA in 1991. Three more, Hodgkin’s Disease, Porphyria Cutanea Tarda, and Respiratory Cancers were added in 1994.
Then in 2001 they added Diabetes Mellitus Type 2, in 2003 they added Chronic B-Cell Leukemias, and in 2006 they added AL Amyloidosis. The list grew in 2010 with the addition of Ischemic Heart Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, in 2013 with Peripheral Neuropathy, Early-Onset and Prostate Cancer, and then in 2013 they added Multiple Myeloma.
As the above reveals, acknowledgement of health issues for the American Vietnam Veterans began in 1991 and many point to our redeveloped relations with Vietnam as the reason. To have an open relationship with the Vietnamese the U.S. most certainly had to acknowledge, in 1990, the many health issues caused to their countryside and it’s inhabitants.
IN VIETNAM
The last two weeks I have been writing about things I have found in the massive budget bill, the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283). This week I found information in that relates to our relationship with Vietnam.
SECTION 1253 BIEN HOA DIXON CLEANUP
I have talked about the spraying of Agent Orange (AO) during the war in Vietnam to remove foliage from the dense jungles. I have also speculated that you did not have to be in the parts of the jungle when it was being sprayed to be contaminated by the chemicals. Every time I write about the subject of AO, I have talked about taking showers and cooking with the chemicals being in the ground water. In the budget for 2021 the United States is setting aside monies to do a clean up of the biggest airport we used during the war.
From 1962 until 1971 the U.S sprayed over eleven million gallons of defoliant throughout Vietnam. While much of the fighting and heaviest concentration of North Vietnamese soldiers was in the areas around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the southern part of the country had near as many of their own stories. By the end of 1971 over one sixth of South Vietnam had been sprayed with over 2 million gallons of the herbicide.
The hub for the south and largest air base in Vietnam was known as Bien Hoa which was located about twenty miles outside of Saigon (Now known as Ho Chi Minh City). During the war it was the busiest airport in the world. Not only troops flew in and out but millions of tons of supplies of all types were distributed from there, this included thousands of barrels of AO.
Studies and reports by environmentalists share that due to several factors including human error, the chemicals were mishandled, carelessly disposed of, or spilled. They also found that the bulk tanks, affected by rusting from the weather conditions leaked. The combination of these problems led to thousands of gallons of the contaminate leaking into the ground.
(NOTE: While the reports talk of human error the American troops knew nothing of the toxicity of the chemicals in the numerous barrels with the different color stripes. We were told that they were safe to handle, and many factors caused those who worked with the chemicals on the ground and in the air to dispose of the waste and excess. Now fifty years later it is finally time to clean up what Vietnamese and American officials call one of the biggest environmental remediation projects in the world. It will require the treatment of enough contaminated soil to fill an estimated 200 Olympic size pools or about 72,652,600 cubic feet of Dioxin (Dioxin is actually a family of more than 400 chemical compounds, of which the deadliest is 2,3,7,8-Tetrachlorodibenzo-P-dioxin, or TCDD. It has a half-life of 100 years that lives in the soil and mud in the bottom of the rivers and streams).
A report from Yale University shares, “The scale of contamination at Bien Hoa is hard to wrap one’s head around. The presence of dioxin is measured in parts per trillion, or ppt TEQ (toxic equivalency). In sediments, the level considered tolerable by the Vietnamese government is 150 ppt TEQ. In the Buu Long canal (runs through the local area), the highest concentration found was 3,370, surpassing the limit by more than 20-fold. As for soils, the maximum levels set by the Vietnamese government range from 40 in croplands to 1,200 in industrial and commercial areas (the classification used for the air base). In the Pacer Ivy section of the Bien Hoa base, the concentration in one soil sample was an astonishing 962,559 ppt TEQ, about 800 times the Vietnamese threshold of concern, and 1,300 times higher than the stricter standard used in the United States.”
The report goes on the address to health issues by saying, “Soon after the war ended, the Vietnamese — as well as American veterans — became aware of alarming new patterns of disease. No one will ever know how many have died of the conditions that are now known to be associated with exposure to dioxin, including nine different kinds of cancer. But the singular horror of TCDD is its epigenetic effects — causing changes in gene expression that can be transmitted from one generation to the next. The consequences are visible in Vietnam’s orphanages and rural villages: children and adults with grotesque facial deformities, matchstick limbs that splay out at unnatural angles, the swollen and distorted heads that denote hydrocephalus, the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. The best guess is that as many as a million Vietnamese have disabilities that may be attributable to Agent Orange.”
Under Sec.1253 the United States Agency for International Development will use up to $15,000,000 during 2021 for the Bien Hoa dioxin cleanup. This section just gives permission to transfer the monies for the cleanup but does not say specifically how they are to be used. Estimates for the cleanup from other agencies say that the costs will possibly be in the billions of dollars.
It will take an estimated 10 years to do the remediation and clean all the contaminates but the damage has already affected, now going on three generations of the Vietnamese. The above report shares the many physical abnormalities of the children and grandchildren of the Vietnamese soldiers who were sprayed. I am hoping the discoveries from this project will shed the light on the disabilities that are tied to the exposure to AO and that the United States will take as much responsibility recognizing the same effects on the generations following those Americans who fought in Vietnam and were exposed as that is being done for the Vietnamese.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is tomorrow night, Thursday August 5, at 6 p.m. at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor — group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be this coming Friday, August 6th. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Roadblock Fundraiser – Don’ forget, Volunteers are needed to help with the roadblock fundraiser, sponsored by Parrottsville Quilts for Valor and Veterans in Focus, to raise funds for a new roof needed by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102. Come join Veterans from the American Legion Post 41, AMVETS Post 75, the Quilt Guild, Cocke County Navy JROTC, and other members of the community. If you cannot come and help, then “Drive by and give them five” should be your mission for the day and be sure to spread the word! The Roadblock will be Saturday August 7 in front of Walgreen from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Please contact DAV Chapter 102’s Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112 or me at the number below.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
