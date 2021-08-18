The following article, entitled "Two Days at Wolf Creek," appeared in the Morristown Gazette, April 26, 1882. It was also reprinted afterwards in the Memphis Public Ledger and the Nashville Daily American. The writer was John E. Helms (1827-1906), the editor of the Morristown Gazette. The style of writing is that of an editor, and as was common in that day, very flowery.
The central person in this article is fellow editor Major Henry Heiss of Nashville. At this time editors were very powerful, as newspapers were THE news source, THE social media. Editors were educated and wielded great influence in their skillful use of words. Newspapers were very political, and their editors had the capacity to "make or break" a candidate or an issue. For the public if it was written in the newspaper, it was "gospel." This leverage created a fraternity among the editors, but as with any group of friends, they weren't above poking fun at each other.
For a long while we have been under the promise to Maj. Henry Heiss, late the accomplished and successful managing editor of the Nashville American, as well as to Dr. [Isham] Peck and Green Allen, who preceded him years ago in rendering popular and famous the model mountain hostelry where he has established his headquarters to spend a night or two with them. The hamlet made famous by this trio is nestled under the shadows of the mountain crags that over-hang Wolf Creek, Cocke county, Tenn.
Thursday of last week found us with more leisure than is usually allotted to us, and Thursday noon we were a guest of Green Allen's, especially consigned to the care of that noble and model landlady, Mrs. [Cynthia] Cowan. In every particular was our stay at this house a delightful one. Its famous cuisine and elegantly furnished table, prepared under the supervision and presided over by Mrs. Cowan - if the truth be told was about as stirring an appeal to us to make the visit as was the desire to again meet our old correspondent, "Sawbones," and to catch a bass or two with Heiss.
There's so much on this head, we'd like to say. But, gracious, as its memory occurs to us, the particulars shadow themselves up and down Wolf Creek, out on the river, and all along the line as the happy memories of boyhood.
The fishing was glorious - for Heiss. He gave us a reel and when he had time from his own machinery he did a noble part - probably the best he could - to secure the bass monster that preferred our bill of fare to his. It is astonishing - aye, incomprehensible - to that rural visitor to realize what Heiss knows about taking bass. There is not an eddy or ledged rock hole in Wolf Creek - and we make the assertion from recent and very patient, observation - that Heiss can't tell the exact number of bass it contains, their enormous size, and just how they will soon come upon the table.
But alas, genius is ever erratic! Major Heiss prides himself on his agricultural achievements. Reared up, as we have been at the feet of that Gamaliel of agricultural erudition, Col. C.W. Charlton, it is due to his teachings that we do not express in this hurried note that admiration for Heiss' agricultural pretensions than a less independent and truthful journalist might indulge in. Piscatorially, Heiss is a genuine success. As an earth producer, we have our doubts.
We tried our best to glean something on this point from Dr. Peck and Green Allen. Green declined any interview, complaining of not feeling well and not being able to accompany us to Heiss' farm. Dr. Peck we found with meerschaum pipe in mouth, and a number of leading daily papers on his lap. We expressed an ardent desire (in the absence of Maj. Heiss, who was then in the upper pools of the creek, with a fly hook, fishing for minnow bait, for our evening entertainment.) to be shown to his farm.
Very deliberately the Doctor lowered his newspaper and displaced the pipe from his lips. Here, indeed, was a man whom any interviewer might be proud. "Yes, sir, I will show it to you," said the grave gigantic man. He led and we followed, across a frightfully rustic bridge, to a six panel rail fence, on the west side of the creek, encompassing a half acre, more or less. Upon a panel of this structure the Doctor settled himself, motioning us to a corner where we could have a comfortable overlook. We stood a moment, gazing in awe over the domain and capacity of the farm.
The Doctor again removed his pipe, and giving his pipe hand a waft around the patch and fixing his eyes on ours, he said, "There's the damned thing you wanted to see! Look at it carefully. It is really valuable. My God, sir, you, nor any of Heiss' friends, know how he agonized over that damn truck patch. Aside from the cost of his potatoes, he spent two days and nights cutting them into proper agricultural dimensions. Damn the fellow that follows eternally the moon. Heiss has nothing but potatoes - not a damn thing but potatoes. And now every morning, if you will take the trouble to watch, you will find Heiss somewhere around this patch to see whether his potatoes have come up. That is, sir, whether the damn razor back hogs have rooted them up or not.
Friday, in the afternoon, we went to the head of the road, Weaver's Bend. An engine pulling three flat cars, loaded to their utmost capacity with huge granite blocks for the bridges in our front, composed the train. With Maj. McCalla, Conductor Taylor, Maj. Dan Carpenter of Knoxville, Maj. Heiss and several others we occupied reserved seats on the second flat. Think of it! We were seated on a mountainous block of granite. A huge boulder, squared by the men of the quarry, was a vis-à-vis to our sacred underpinings. Yet we rode there - all the way -through that terrible ordeal.
Those who know us most intimately know how constitutionally we are ephemerally enthusiastic. But our enthusiasm quails before the grand panorama that presents itself. Like the goblets we empty, in silence, to the grand men on the past, our recollection is most vivid. On this ride for the life of us, we could not appreciate the kind efforts of Conductor Taylor, Major Heiss and others to impart information of the beauties of the line, as we hurried along its tortuous course. At that very moment the old hat we so tenaciously held in our hands was more valuable to us than the grand panorama they presented.
A word without comment - for we were awed by the audacity of human intellect developed by civil engineers of this wonderful railway line from saying more. From Wolf Creek depot to the second bridge at Weaver's Bend, every foot of the route would furnish the text for an entire column. From Green Allen's historic hamlet, coursing the curves and sinuosities of the rapid, rampant reckless French Broad River, which sings day and night but one song - Men may come and may go, but I go on forever. When the rails of the road apparently run over the channel of the stream, it is pleasing to know that the masonry that supports these excavations has been accepted by Maj. McCalla as safe.
The Allen Inn was originally the home of Reuben and Mary (Jones) Allen. Over the years it was also a post office, telegraph office and railroad terminus. Cynthia Allen Cowan, was a daughter of Reuben Allen, and was managing the place in 1882. Green Allen was her brother. The old home burned in 1975, but the property is still owned by the descendants.
The Morristown Gazette was established about 1867. It was acquired in 1873 in John E. Helms. It continued publication by the Helms family for more than a century, the last edition being September 30, 1975.
"Sawbones" was the pen name of Dr. Isham Peck; he was also a newspaper correspondent. His home was located in Wolf Creek at the present address of 4423 East Hwy. 25/70. The old Peck place was razed and the present home built by later Peck descendants.
Next week's article will focus on the story of Editor Heiss.
