Last week this column focused on the life of Dr. J.W. Levy, who was Cocke County’s first Black physician. This week the focus is on his family background, which is quite interesting.
His great-grandfather, Jacob Levy, was born in Holland and was an Ashkenazi Jew, which was the tribe from the Middles Ages located along the Rhine River in Germany and France. Jacob’s tombstone gives a birthdate of 1780.
Jacob moved to London and then possibly to the West Indies before moving to Wilmington, North Carolina, where there had long been a colony of both Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, which had origins in the Iberian peninsula of Portugal and Spain. Jacob was listed in the 1790 New Hanover County census of the age 16 or over, which would put his birthdate as 1774 or before. He was listed as a member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge in 1793.
In 1799 Levy & Isaacs were in the auction business, but by Dec. 24, 1801, Jacob Levy had established himself as a merchant, as the advertisement from the Wilmington Gazette indicates. At that time rum was the most popular adult beverage in America, and rum produced in the Caribbean islands was of the highest quality.
Jacob Levy married first Miriam (or Maria) Lopez in 1805 in Stanford, Connecticut. She was the daughter of Aaron Lopez, a prominent Jewish merchant in Newport, Rhode Island. Lopez also had business operations in Wilmington. Miriam died in 1812 and her body, along with that of an infant daughter, were returned to Newport for burial. Jacob later married her half-sister, Juliette Lopez.
A significant part of the Levy story begins with Jacob Levy’s sister Eva who married Solomon de Mendes, a Sephardic Jew. They moved to London. Their daughter Rebecca married Philip Benjamin, also a Sephardic Jew, who had been born on the Caribbean island of Nevis. About 1808 the Benjamins moved to St. Croix (now US Virgin Islands) which at that time was a Danish colony, but occupied by Great Britain.
Rebecca and Philip’s son, Judah P. Benjamin (1811-1884), was born in St. Croix but eventually the family settled in New Orleans. Judah was a US Senator and he occupied several cabinet posts in the Confederate government – attorney general, secretary of state and secretary of war. With the defeat of the Confederacy, Benjamin escaped to London where he spent the remainder of his life.
In 1817, Jacob Levy and the Benjamins left Wilmington and moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where Levy already had business interests. The Benjamins were in Fayetteville until 1821 when they moved to Charleston, South Carolina, but their son Judah and his siblings remained in Fayetteville to attend school. Many years later, after Judah had obtained prominence, elderly residents of Fayetteville remembered him as a schoolboy and his great-uncle Jacob as “a good merchant and a kindly man.”
In Fayetteville, it was recalled that Jacob had had an auction house on Hay Street where he, as the auctioneer, conducted auctions two or three times a week of hogheads of sugar, molasses, coffee and other “heavy West Indies products.” Products were shipped to and from Wilmington via the Cape Fear River.
Records in North Carolina also show that Jacob Levy was a slave owner.
About 1825, Jacob Levy moved to New Orleans where he continued in the auction business. Records from there show that he was the city auctioneer and at other times dealt in the sale of groceries, carriages and slaves.
The 1850 census for New Orleans lists Jacob, age 75, as an auctioneer and his birthplace as South Carolina.
When he made his will in 1840, Jacob Levy noted that he was married to Juliette, but that she lived in New York City. He left his entire estate to his niece Rebecca Benjamin, but by the time he died July 19, 1850, Rebecca was already deceased and the estate went to her daughter Rebecca, who was the wife of Abraham Levy. Judah P. Benjamin was the estate executor. Jacob was buried in the Dispersed of Israel Cemetery in New Orleans and his grave is marked.
Jacob Levy apparently did not have any surviving children by either of his wives, but he did have a son Lewis Levy, born 1820, whose mother was known as “French Mary.”
“French Mary” herself had an interesting history. She was supposed to have been a Carib Indian and have come from the island of Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles to North Carolina in 1794. One story was that she was not born a slave, but came to Wilmington on a sailing ship and when the captain of the ship tired of her, he sold her as a slave. Another story said she was of Moorish descent, was kidnapped and sold into slavery and taken to France, then to the West Indies, then to Charleston, South Carolina, and finally to Fayetteville.
In Fayetteville she distinguished herself as a cook. Gordon S. Deming, an old man who wrote about Fayetteville history, in 1897 described her as small, dark, with straight hair and wearing a handkerchief styled like a turban. He recalled that she spoke a mixture of French and English.
She was known to have had three children: (1) Julia Memorell who married Matthew Leary (2) John Ochiltree (3) Lewis Levy.
French Mary’s big moment in history came when the Marquis de Lafayette came to Fayetteville on March 2, 1825, as part of his American tour marking the 50th anniversary of the American Revolution. She was in charge of cooking the big dinner for the famous visitor, who was quite impressed with the dinner and amazed that it had not been prepared by a French chef. Mr. Deming recalled that French Mary was in demand in Fayetteville for big dinners, wedding feasts, etc.
As was the practice in the antebellum South, any person who was of mixed race was labeled “mulatto,” which often meant white and black heritage. However, Lewis Levy’s heritage was mainly that of Caucasian and an indigenous race, yet he was listed as “mulatto” in all censuses and that put him and his family in the later category of “colored.” One record did list him as a “free born person.”
Lewis Levy married Sarah Jane Scott (1825-1898) in 1843 in Cumberland Co., North Carolina. She was a Native American of Saponi/Catawba heritage. Her father Abram Scott was listed in the 1830 Cumberland census as “free colored person.”
John Smith found the Saponis when he came to Jamestown, VA in 1607. They were mainly hunters and farmers. They became nomadic to avoid fiercer and more powerful tribes. They began fragmenting about 1731; some migrated to NY and others to NC. There is still a small tribe of Saponis in Halifax Co., NC.
Lewis Levy was a saddler and harness maker. He had a business advertisement in the Fayetteville Weekly Observer in 1844. That alone, in antebellum North Carolina, would validate his status as a free person.
Lewis applied to the Southern Claims Commission in 1876 for reimbursement of $1,592.65 for food and transportation that he had furnished Sherman’s Army during the war. In his application he asserts that his father was Jacob Levy, an auctioneer in Fayetteville, and that his mother was an Indian woman. He also stated that he was assaulted and abused by Confederate soldiers who tried to force him into the Confederate army because he was light skinned and “could pass.” He was only awarded $723 [$19,000 today].
Sarah Jane was visiting their son in Berkley County, Virginia, when she died in 1898. A year later, Lewis was visiting there when he died.
Of the 10 children of Lewis and Sarah, James W. Levy was born in 1852. About 1880, he moved to Kittrell in Granville Co., North Carolina. Due to a change in borders, Kittrell is now in Vance County. About 1887 he married Martha Bell Freeman (1865-1944), who was a Saponi Indian. They had only two children: Bessie (1888-1980) who married George H. Tyler and Dr. James W. Levy (1892-1975), the subject of these articles.
James W. Levy Sr. was a minister in the AME Zion Church. He is listed in census records as either mulatto or black. He died in 1936 and is buried in the Kittrell Cemetery. Mrs. Levy died in 1944 and is buried there also.
This is a story that shows how non-Caucasian individuals were categorized and treated in times past. Dr. Levy was considered black when actuality he probably had only minimal African blood.
