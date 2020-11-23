As we come upon the holiday season, a lot of us struggle with not adding inches to our waistline or higher numbers on the scale. For those of us in the South especially, sharing food with our families is just how we celebrate with one another. Unfortunately, this often results in us not feeling our best after indulging our bodies with empty calories, including processed sugars and heavy fats.
To help us all combat this, here are a few things you can do to help stay a little healthier through the holiday celebrations and overindulgences.
1. With the holidays comes stress and sometimes extra time off. Boredom and stress are a dangerous combination when it comes to your waistline. So while you have extra time on your hands, plan ahead and pre-plan activities for your days off, preferably some that are physical. It will keep your mind and body busy, and keep you from rummaging through the fridge and pantry out of stress and boredom.
2. When you start cooking your holiday meals, start having treats show up at work, or safely get together with family, physical proximity to food can be a problem. If you are around food long enough, you are more likely to start snacking on it out of habit, even if you are not hungry or it is not even appealing to you. Try to position yourself away from the table or counter space where the food is. Help clear the table and put the food away, then socialize with family and friends. This will help you keep your focus off food and avoid mindless snacking.
3. Look at holiday meals as a ‘marathon and not a sprint.’ When you arrive at a holiday celebration, if you attend any this COVID season, do not immediately head to the food. This is a habit a lot of us have established over the years. Think about how long you will be there and pace your eating accordingly. Focus on socializing without food and drink water while you do so. This will help you limit your intake of extra unnecessary foods and your overeating.
4. A lot of us were taught from an early age to clean our plates because if we did not, we were being rude, and we were being wasteful. If this is your mentality, the best and probably only way to combat it is to use a smaller plate. If you have access to a salad plate or a plate that held an appetizer, save them and use them to help you control your portion sizes, particularly if you feel that you ‘have’ to clean your plate.
5. Decide ahead of time that you are there to enjoy yourself, including your favorite foods, by eating the meal that’s been prepared and not mindlessly eating ‘open-ended foods,’ such as chips and guacamole or cheese and crackers. These foods are highly addictive, are easily and thoughtlessly eaten as a habit for snacking, and do not help you feel full or satisfied. If you must eat these types of foods, choose veggies and dip because the fiber in the fresh veggies will help you feel fuller longer.
6. And for those of us with a sweet tooth, enjoy your favorite foods but prioritize your ‘must have’ foods and desserts. I rarely eat sweet things because processed sugar and I do not love one another—as a matter of fact, I usually end up getting ill after I eat them. My mother in law makes what we all affectionately refer to as “THE PIE.” It has to be the best pie I have ever eaten in my life, including all my travels overseas and locally. When she fixes it for our family get-togethers, I know I will eat a piece because, well, it is THE PIE. But because I know this, I have already decided that I will not eat the chocolate chip cookies or the pecan pie or the chocolate dipped whatevers that we may also have. I know that I do not have to eat every single dessert to be able to truly enjoy myself or the time with my family, even if food is a huge part of our celebration. So, I refuse to waste my time or my calories/macros on what is not worth it to me.
Hopefully, these tips will help you as they have helped me over the years to maintain your health and weight through the holiday season! And just remember, you are there to enjoy your family and the reasons for the season—not just the food! Happy Thanksgiving!
