Several weeks ago, this column mentioned counterfeiting that had been carried on in Cocke County. Following is some more history of counterfeiting that occurred some years after the previously mentioned incident.
This article appeared in the Knoxville Register, October 20, 1849:
Extract from a letter from a gentleman in Cocke County, dated October 16, 1849: On last Wednesday (the 16th) being the day of the regimental muster, Maj. (Abraham] Fine thought he might find some of these desperados at their homes. He took his two deputies and three other reliable men and went to the house of David Williams. Before reaching the house he divided his little party and directed three of them to proceed by a different road, so as to approach the house in opposite directions. The sheriff [Fine] and his companions arrived fast, but when he was within sixty yards of the house, the two Williams’ stepped out, cocked and presented their rifles and ordered the party to stop, declaring they would be shot down if they advanced. Being armed with nothing but pistols, these brave men found themselves completely within the range of the guns of the robbers and yet too far off to harm them with their pistols. Williams commenced to talk with the sheriff, which the latter encouraged and prolonged, expecting the arrival of the other party. Williams kept backing slowly until he discovered the approach of the other three of the sheriff’s party, headed by Mr. John Huff, a brave and faithful young officer. Mr. Huff, not knowing what had transpired, demanded their surrender. He was answered with stern defiance. They still kept backing in the directions of a thicket, until they were out of the range of Mr. Huff’s weapons. About the time they reached the woods, Mr. Huff fired his shot-gun, his only weapon. Soon after this, David Williams stepped out, and taking deliberate aim, fired his rifle but without effect. Perhaps the young men should have retired, but brave men when excited, are not always prudent. Mr. Huff commenced preparing his gun for another fire but before he could do so, John Williams came out and coolly and deliberately took at rest and shot Mr. Huff down. The ball entered the body of Mr. Huff a little in front of the left vest pocket in a direction to pass out on the same side of the spine, but lodged in his body, probably near the spine. He was taken to a neighboring house where he still remains and is thought to be recovering. The excitement since that day beggars description. Large parties of well-armed men have been searching constantly, day and night, for the Williams’ and their confederates, but thus far without success.
In the same issue of the paper Mr. Stephen Huff, father of the wounded officer, published the offer of a reward $150 [$5000 at today’s value] for the apprehension and delivery of John Williams , age 23, and $50 for that of his father David Williams, age 45. The advertisement gives detailed description of the two men and said they were “Clandestine Masons” who belonged to a large gang of counterfeiters operating in Cocke and Sevier counties in Tennessee and Haywood and Buncombe counties in North Carolina. There is no record if Mr. Huff paid out, but his son did recover. (John Huff was the grandfather of the Huff sisters — Mrs. Judith Turner, Mrs. Hattie McMahan and Mrs. Elizabeth Justus — who some readers will remember well.)
The plot got thicker when it was determined that the ringleader of this gang was a once prominent Cocke countian, Col. William P. Gillett. Published first in the Knoxville Register, the following article, entitled “The Cocke County Counterfeiters,” was reprinted in the Tarboro [NC] Press, December 1, 1849: Extract from a letter from a gentleman in Cocke County, dated October 25, 1849: Seeing you have been so kind as to notice the efforts of our citizens to break up a clan of counterfeiters in this and the adjoining counties…I have the satisfaction of announcing that we have succeeded in capturing their ruling spirit. Col. William P. Gillett was this day committed to prison on his own admission and the testimony of an accomplice. This man Gillet has stood high in this community. He was long a colonel in the regiment, a justice of the peace, deputy sheriff and once run an honorable race for the State Senate and was once a man of respectable property. It seems that about ten years ago he turned his attention to money making and has followed his business industriously ever since. About a year since, after he had generally become generally suspected, he changed his residence to Haywood county, North Carolina. There he played a fine game, practicing medicine, selling coins and preaching occasionally, and was talked about as a candidate for sheriff etc. He thought himself perfectly safe with the State line between him and danger, but that barrier was not so great an obstacle to Major Fine’s operations as he supposed. That excellent officer, accompanied by a platoon or two of men as brave as himself, went to the residence of the Colonel, some twenty miles beyond the State line and “about the break of day” they broke in upon his house and escorted him safely to his native county. The disclosures made by Col. Gillett when he found his own guilt established were astounding. But the whole affair will be judiciously investigated…When he descended into the dungeon and looked upon his six associates, he said “there are about two hundred as guilty as these.” These two hundred are understood to be scattered through the counties of Sevier, Jefferson and Cocke, Tennessee, Yancy, Buncombe and Haywood, North Carolina.
Another honor once accorded Col. Gillett that was not mentioned was that in 1840 he had been Chairman of the Whig Party in Cocke County.
Today the ACLU might look askance on a vigilante group crossing the state line and forcibly bringing a suspect back without following the legal extradition process.
Cocke County wasted no time in winding up the counterfeiter’s affairs here, for a notice in the Knoxville Register, February 9, 1850, the sheriff Abraham Fine announced a sale of Gillett’s property and that of David Williams on March 18, 1850, at the Cocke County courthouse in Newport.
There is another chapter of this story which appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel, August 9, 1916: The story of a band of counterfeiters which operated on Big Creek in the first district of Cocke county many years ago was recalled recently by the finding of the outfit which was used by the band in making the spurious gold coins which ranged from $2.50 pieces to the $20 denomination…Sheriff Fine with his deputies raided the den of the counterfeiters and in the fight which ensued John Huff, father of T.N. Huff of this city was shot with an old-fashioned flint-lock rifle by one of the band and was confined to his bed for several weeks…Only gold coins were made by the band and several brass coins were found with the outfit which were subsequently to have received a coating of gold…Some of the members of the band served jail and penitentiary sentences, while others made good their escape, going to points west, where they are said to have made good citizens…It is also claimed that some of them have returned to Cocke county to visit their own homes.
More of the story, published in the Republican Banner, April 2, 1850, told about Asberry (Berry) Nichols, who convicted in March 1850 in Newport. The evidence against him included pos-session of ten to twelve hundred dollars in fake coins as well as the dies and other apparatus for making them. The counterfeit money was described as so well made that it would have been difficult to detect. The article mentioned two of the gang still in custody, the others having broken jail and presumed to have left the state. This all bears out the 1916 recollections.
Nichols was sentenced to three years and arrived at the penitentiary in Nashville on April 8, 1850. He died there a month later on May 20th, from congestive fever. A great-granddaughter thought that both Nichols and his wife were part of the counterfeiting ring and that both died in prison, but census records show her still living in the first district in 1880.
Somehow the counterfeit coin molding outfit landed in the possession of D.A. Mims here in Newport. It was discovered after Mr. Mims’ death in 1916, at the age of 86. According to the Sentinel article, the molds were passed onto T.N. Huff (mentioned above) who was a Federal Deputy Marshal. When confiscated in 1849, they actually became federal property.
However, were they turned over to the feds? Nathan Jones said that he saw these molds when they were in the possession of N.F. Stokely, an avid antiques collector in Del Rio, who died in 1970. Nathan thought the molds had been inherited by Mr. Stokely’s son, who is also deceased.
Counterfeiting still occurs in our country. Mankind doesn’t seem to learn from the mistakes of the past.
