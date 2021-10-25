Over the last couple of weeks, I have been sharing information about events that have been, and are coming up, in the community for our Veterans. November will be a busy month as people are coming out of their COVID cocoon and getting back to their annual events that honor Veterans. This week I will tell you about one Woman Veteran who not only works to honor East Tennessee Veterans, but also remembers those who have passed on.
Growing up in Knoxville, Marilyn Childress wanted to be a veterinarian, her problem was the money it would take to accomplish that goal. Her dad had been in the Navy, and she said, “ I was in the band in High School and felt I would like the regiment of the service.” With the G.I. Bill for additional motivation Marilyn followed in her dad’s footsteps and in March of 1972, she enlisted in the Navy.
She went to her basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center (NTC), like all Navy recruits. Her fondest memory from boot camp was coming in second at their talent show and being Recruit Chief Petty Officer. After boot camp Marilyn was sent to Joint Base San Antonio in San Antonio, TX, to become an Operating Room Technician.
From Texas, Marilyn was assigned to NTC Orlando for additional operating room training. Here she has another memory, not so happy that stays with her today. Marilyn shares, “My boot camp company was in the 4th week of women doing their training at Orlando NTC. I was not allowed to be on a hospital ship or go to Vietnam. I was a woman and always felt that was unfair. My classmates were going to be attached to Marine Units going to Vietnam, but I couldn’t”. During Marilyn’s three years in the Navy, her assignments were only at stateside bases.
After technical school, and because of the combat restrictions on women Navy corpsmen, she was assigned to the dispensary at Naval Air Station (NAS) Glynco, Georgia. At NAS Glynco Marilyn was in charge of the operating room equipment where her job was to ensure all the medical equipment was kept sterile. For her ten months there she was the only female corpsman.
From Georgia, Marilyn was re-assigned to NAS Millington, Tennessee where she was in charge of the of OB/GYN Room. She stayed at NAS Millington until her honorable discharge with the rank of E-5, in December 1975.
After she left the service, she stayed in Tennessee until 1982, and then moved to Atlanta, GA. Using what she learned in the military, “leadership, personal growth, ability to get along with others and to ability to deal with various situations” she got involved in her community.
One of her biggest successes was that she, “led the international movement to have Women’s Soccer added to the Olympics for the 1996 games. I want to help people by finding solutions. I primarily was a Women’s Sports Advocate for over 30 years, getting state laws passed in Georgia.”
In 2013, she moved back to Knoxville, and says, “I saw a real need for a Veterans Park and got involved. I needed to be involved in an organization that was going to help.” In 2016, Marilyn founded the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHFS) and is their current President. She said the organizations mission is, “To preserve and maintain Veteran’s Heritage Sites and to properly honor sacrifices of our Veterans and pass the legacy on to future generations.”
The VHSF first project was from a vision of Jessica Hodge, “to make Sharp’s Ridge a Veteran’s Park”. Marilyn said, “VHSF has officially adopted Sharp’s Ridge Memorial Park from the City of Knoxville. The park was dedicated to Veterans in 1953 with published plans for a veterans memorial, kiosks and a large observation tower. Those plans were never accomplished and over the past 63 years there has been little in the way of honoring veterans in the park, in fact the park itself has become a notorious site for criminal and illicit activities.”
With the help of many Veterans and volunteers from other organizations the park has taken on a new image. Marilyn shares, “Over the past few years we have been working closely with the City of Knoxville, the Knoxville Police Department, and Oakwood Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association to clean up the park grounds and its reputation. We have been told by KPD that our efforts have dramatically decreased the negative traffic in the park and with it the crime rates.”
The VHSF has about fifty members and provides leadership and support for many activities in the community. They hold annual programs and events including the Ridge Run, 9-11 Remembrance Day, War Dog March, God Star Mother’s Family day, Wreaths Across America, and visiting Veterans in Assisted Living and Hospice.
Their mission for the future is to have a space for Veterans to meet and be honored in the new Veterans Park in Knox County, and to raise awareness of Veterans buried in GSMNP and to bring more recognition to Revolutionary War and 1812 Veterans.
One part of the VHSF’s mission is being part of Wreaths Across America and placing wreaths on the graves of Veterans in over 2,500 cemeteries across the country each December. Marilyn’s goal is to raise money each year to purchase a $15 wreath at each Veterans grave in Knox county.
Last year, 2020, she developed a partnership with Shelia Evans of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Albert Johnson with the Military Working Dog Heritage Museum and myself representing Veterans in Focus to honor the Veterans whose graves are inside the boundaries of the Greater Smoky Mountain National Park. Through research and the discovery of more Veteran graves, we are expanding the number of wreaths.
Next week I will be writing more about the Wreaths Across America’s program and plans for a fundraiser in Newport to acquire the funds to purchase the wreaths.
The leadership skills that Marilyn developed in the Navy works with numerous east Tennessee organizations. Along with her role with the VHSF she is also Vice President – United Veterans Council UHSF; Board Member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1078; DAR Member; and a Lady Vol Volleyball Alumni.
Marilyn’s focus and message to Veterans is, “We want to make sure you are never forgotten and for the public to remember the sacrifices our veterans and their families make. We want to make sure veterans have a place they know is for them.”
You will be hearing more about Marilyn in the future. She has developed a partnership with our local organizations that will help honor the service of the Veterans of Cocke County. When you hear of her coming to town to speak you should take the opportunity to meet her. If you would like more information about the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation you can visit their website, veteransheritagesite.org or call 678-920-1989.
UPCOMING EVENTS
NOVEMBER 4: A new Veterans Community Resource Center (Center) that is being opened by AMVETS Post 75 will have its dedication on November 4 at 5 p.m. The space for the Center was donated by the City of Newport and will be located in the Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry Street in Newport. This facility was made possible by donations from Don and Donna Fabrikant, Team Farrell, Lowes and work by the Post 75 members.
Post 75 would like to invite the community to join in the dedication of the new facility. For those who are interested the Post will be holding its monthly meeting (the 1st Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.) following the dedication. For more information you can contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NOVEMBER 6: The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, based in Knoxville, will be sponsoring a Women Veterans hike on November 6 at the Elkmont Cemetery Road in Gatlinburg.
Their release shares, “Women Veterans networking by hiking the Little River Trail in Elkmont. We will meet at the Little River Trail parking lot and hike to the troll bridge for picture. Those who wish to have more of a hiking experience may continue up the trail. There is also the opportunity to hike to Huskey Branch and make a loop for those who wish to hike further. Also, anyone who wishes to hike after the troll bridge, may go as far as you wish and the return. Easy roadbed path for hiking. Another option will be for those who may not be able or only want to go explore Daisy Town with our private guide. Bring lunch and refreshments. We will mingle after the hike. We will honor the twenty-two veterans that are buried in Elkmont as well.”
You can get more information about the hike by contacting the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation at (678) 920-1989 or by email at contact@veteransheritagesite.org.
NOVEMBER 11: For the third year the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 invites the public to their Annual Holiday Open House and meal. While the event was canceled last year because of the virus they are looking forward to bringing the meal back to the community. It is open to all members of the community, and they will be looking for Veterans to bring their families. This will allow the community to see and hear what the Chapter has been doing for the Veterans of Cocke County. The meal is free but donations for the building fund will be greatly appreciated.
The open house will begin at 5 p.m. and the meal will begin at 6. The hall is located at 148 Pine Street. For more information you can contact the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting is Thursday, November 4 at 6 pm. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s the meeting will be Friday, November 5th. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Court house annex 360 East Main Street, Wednesday, November 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.