Reaching the century mark for anything is a cause for jubilation. For a church in today's world it is something notable as church logicians say 90-100 years is sometimes the lifecycle of a church, but here in Newport on April 22nd Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church (originally Second Baptist Church) is celebrating 100 years of service to God and the community and is still going strong! The actual anniversary date was April, but like so many events, COVID-19 necessitated a postponement.
On Thursday, April 7, 1921, a group interested in forming a church in Eastport met at the Tannery School. Rev. A.L. Crawley, pastor of First Baptist Church, acted as moderator of the meeting and ten persons stepped forward as charter members: Mr. and Mrs. George E. (Jennie) Masoner, Miss Hazel Masoner, Mr. and Mrs. John T. (Alpha) Evans, Luther B. Vinson, George W. McSween, Mrs. Will (Addie) Suggs, Louis Gregg, D.H. McElroy and Joe M. Brooks.
On Sunday, April 10th the formal organizational service was held. The following article appeared in the Baptist and Reflector, May 5, 1921: Rev. Will Weaver, missionary of the East Tennessee Association, superintending the Second Baptist Church, Newport, was organized April 10 with 16 charter members and 36 were received for baptism, and Revs. Powell Holt and Samuel Hanks baptized them in the French Broad River, making membership 52 and they elected clerk and deacons and appointed a pulpit committee to recommend a pastor. Rev. A.L. Crawley, pastor of First Church, Newport, was in the council and cooperated with the work.
This church was begun as an independent church. It was never a mission of First Baptist Church, even though the pastor and various members of First Baptist assisted with its organization.
Apparently from Thursday until Saturday six more persons expressed a desire to become charter members. The first deacons elected were L.B. Vinson, G.E. Masoner, John T. Evans, G.W. McSween and Ransom A. Riley. The first baptismal service was held later in the afternoon of April 10th just below the present bridge in Oldtown.
Rev. Dan Holt was called as the first pastor, starting on June 5, 1921. Rev. McKinney C. Hurst came as the second pastor on September 3, 1922.
The building committee was composed of five men, three from Second Baptist and two from First Baptist. They went right to work and soon someone donated a lot at the corner of Second Street and Filbert Avenue. The brick for the church came from old buildings in the Crestmont logging camp that was being dismantled. Neighborhood boys were hired to help chip off the old mortar.
Rev. Crawley submitted this report to the Baptist and Reflector, November 24, 1921: The Second Baptist Church of Newport will soon be ready for worship in its new brick house of worship. The roof is going on now. This church has received no help from our [State] Boards, but they have been aided financially by members of the First Church and other friends of their work.
The church was just one room 36x52. It was completed during the pastorate of Rev. Hurst and was dedicated on Sunday, October 29, 1922, with Rev. Crawley preaching at the morning service and Rev. Weaver preaching at the evening service. At a later time eight Sunday School rooms were added in the basement.
Following Revs. Holt and Hurst, the other pastors have been: William T. Weaver (1923-1927), Lewis Clark (1927-1928), Joseph H. Stephens (1929-1931), H. Ransom Click (1931-1933), Herman G. Matthews (1933-1936), S. Earl Loxley (1936-1940), Haven Lowe (1940-1943), Conley Evans (1943-1945), Arthur F. Grahl (1945-1947), Carmel V. McCoig (1947-1959), Donald B. Jones (1959-1964), Thomas B. Guinn (1964-1966), Robert D. Walker (1966-1978). Terry S. Ailor (1980-1985), K.W. Jamison (1985-1989), Mike Tyson (1990-1994), David Green (1996-1999), Craig Ward (2001-2013) and Randy Runions (2015- )
The church had a surge of growth during the pastorate of Rev. S.E. Loxley. When he was called in 1936, the church only had preaching part-time, finances were inconsistent and Sunday School attendance averaged about 80. Within nine months, the church was put on the budget system, Training Union and Women's Missionary Union were organized, Sunday School attendance began averaging 184 and Wednesday Prayer Meeting attendance was about 70 each week. Also while Brother Loxley was pastor, plans were begun to build a new church, although it would be sometime before this dream could be fulfilled.
In 1939 the church officers were: Rev. Loxley, Pastor; Charles J. Holt, Clerk; Ed Wilson, Treasurer; Herbert Butler, Song Leader; Mrs. Earl Suggs, Pianist; Earl Suggs, Sunday School Superintendent; Mrs. Charles J. Holt, Training Union Director; Mrs. J.R. Evans, WMU President. (Ed Wilson remained Church Treasurer until his death in 1974.)
In 1940 additional rooms were built the rear of the existing building, and in 1945-1946 during the pastorate of Rev. Grahl, a furnace and a baptistry were installed in the church.
On February 1, 1942, the church hosted the organizational meeting of East Tennessee Associational Brotherhood, which has a focus on evangelism, missions, benevolences and cooperation. Robert E. Ottinger was elected the first president.
While Rev. C.V. McCoig was pastor, a pastorium was built on Third Street. Rev. David Green and his family were the last LABC pastoral family to live in this house, as the trend was to let pastors buy their own homes and the church provided a housing allowance.
After the years of depression and war, the country was embracing normalcy: the economy was booming, families were growing and America was changing. People were looking for new things - homes, cars, appliances, and churches. In this post-war era, churches were crowded and members at last could see their way clear to proceed with building projects. In Newport the Lutheran, Second Baptist, First Baptist and Methodist congregations all built new churches in that order.
After securing three lots on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Fourth Street, the church broke ground on Wednesday evening, July 1, 1953. Preaching that night was Dr. T.C. Wyatt, Chaplain of East Tennessee Baptist Hospital. A picture of the groundbreaking was published in the Baptist and Reflector, August 6, 1953, and showed Charles Pace (Sunday School Superinten-dent), William Johnson (Building Committee Chairman), Jim Maloy (Training Union Director), Mrs. Georgia Bryant (Business Women Circle Chairman), Mrs. Viola Evans (Women's Missionary Union President), Ben Click (Contractor) and C.V. McCoig (Pastor).
Construction costs totaled $65,000 ($625,000 today) but with the discount on materials and no contractor fee, the cost was $10,000 less than it would have been. The new building had 22 Sunday School rooms and auditorium and balcony seating for 600. The congregation first worshipped in their new building on Sunday, June 13, 1954.
It was in 1959 that the church voted to change its name from Second Baptist Church to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
As the church continued to grow, there was a need for more space. The two parcels of property directly to the north were acquired and a Family Life Center was built in 1985. This part of the building has been enlarged twice: in 1998 nine more classrooms and in 2003 four classrooms and a commercial kitchen. Other properties adjacent to the church campus have also been purchased and provide parking space.
On November 18, 2007, the church broke ground for a new sanctuary with remodeling to the front façade of the church. When completed, the church celebrated "Crossover Sunday" and they moved from the old sanctuary into the new on Sunday, January 18, 2009.
Like all persons and institutions, during the past 100 years Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church has weathered the storms - congregational, denominational, meteorological, cultural - but with the guidance, providence and protection of Almighty God, their anchor of faith has held and has remained strong and their vision for the future is clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.