On page seven of the January 2, 1913, issue of the Newport Plain Talk appeared a notice: A series of revival services will commence in the Southern Methodist Church next Sunday at the morning service and continue indefinitely. A minister from North Carolina will do the preaching and a male quartet will sing at every service. Everybody is cordially invited to attend every one of these services. Services on weekdays at 10 am and 6:30 pm. John A. Morrow, Pastor.
On January 2nd the evangelist may have only been identified as "a minister from North Caro-lina," but within days, his name would be well-known both in Newport and other parts of East Tennessee as well. He was Thomas P. Jimison, and his preaching created an event "outrivaling anything ever held here in the way of a revival." What was begun by the Southern Methodists evolved into a city-wide union revival.
The revival is an off-shoot of the earlier camp meeting. With the formal organization of churches and the erection of buildings, the times for holding a revival could be expanded, whereas a camp meeting was limited to the warm months. Both involved a series of services or meetings with the goal to calling sinners to repentance. A revival went further in inspiring (or "reviving") active church members to greater Christian commitment and involvement, particularly bringing new converts into the church.
People would have looked forward to this revival in 1913. Television was still just an idea. Only a few homes had a telephone or a radio (or "wireless"). Transportation was limited and visiting other than close neighbors was rare. At a revival you would get to see people, hear the special music and different preaching. Sure might beat sitting at home! Those readers who have attended a church revival can attest to the usual fervor and drama of the event.
As the notice for this particular revival indicated, there was usually not a projected ending time. Some announcements said that a revival would continue "until God says stop." Those in charge wanted to be sure The Word would be preached as long as possible. (The record for the longest church revival is five years in Pensacola, FL.) Another revival fact is that Mondays had the lowest attendance for revivals because that was traditionally wash day, and the women were usually too tired to attend. A week-long revival today is a rarity; mostly they are only three or four days.
Rev. T.P. Jimison was only 26 years old. He was a native of Sandy Mush, NC (between Hot Springs and Waynesville). He was a graduate of Emory and Henry and was ordained in the Western NC Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, in 1907. He later transferred to the Montana Conference.
Jimison is described as having had a friendly and engaging personality. When in Newport, it was written that he looked like a boy and impresses one as rather delicate, but his sermons are the most forceful ever delivered in a local pulpit. The earnestness of a man carries with it conviction and during the services he has a knack of calling on some religious person who has lived in a way that there is not room to doubt, to wait on a sinner in the audience. He seemed to spiritually stimulate the congregations wherever he was preaching.
Small prayer meetings, sometimes called cottage prayer meets, used to be held in conjunction with a revival to pray for Divine Guidance to start the revival and for its success. All of this takes an output of labor, but it was said of Jimison "like [D.L.] Moody, he knows how to get the people to work." In Newport, it was reported that such meetings were held in different sections of the town, in residences, business houses, livery stables, in offices, on the street. Five conversions were made at S.R. McSween's store and another successful meeting was held in the offices of the T&NC Railroad.
During the morning services, most of the businesses in town closed for that hour. For the evening services it was reported that county people were driving in for miles to attend. The crowds outgrew the sanctuary of the Southern Methodist Church and overflow services had to be held in the ME Church and the First Baptist Church.
The musicians consisted to Rev. John A. Morrow, the pastor of the Southern Methodist Church, Rev. G.K. Patty of Knoxville, Rev. C.A. Beard of Rogersville and A.N. Fisher of Canton, NC. Mr. Fisher had only recently moved away from Newport. He was the father of the noted Newport businessman Art Fisher.
A mass meeting of the men of Newport was held and they adopted a set of strong resolutions to confront the lawlessness in the community. The executive committee was W.J. McSween (Presbyterian), E.S. Early (Southern Methodist), W.G. Purkey (Baptist) and F.W. Parrott (ME). These resolutions declared that lawyers would not defend liquor, gambling or cases of immoral conduct, property would not be rented to persons of questionable character or for immoral purposes, persons who did so could not retain church membership, and the shipment and selling of liquor in Newport would be curtailed. The resolutions were signed by the leading Newport citizens of that day.
When this revival closed on January 29th, 300 persons had been converted and 212 of them had joined one of the four local churches, and each church had seen Sunday School attendance increase. The first figure is those joining, the second Sunday School attendance: First Baptist 89/403, Southern Methodist 60/134, ME 46/132 and Presbyterian 17/68.
After leaving here, Jimison went onto hold successful revivals in 1913 in Morristown, Rutledge, Rogersville, White Pine, Dandridge, Bulls Gap, Jefferson City and Johnson City. He transferred from the Montana Conference to Holston Conference in 1913 and was named the Conference Evangelist in 1915. He transferred back to the Western NC Conference in 1917 where he served until he surrendered his credentials in 1924 because of the controversy between the conference hierarchy and his liberal and controversial views.
A recollection of the Jimison revival was written by Mrs. W.O. Mims, historian of the Methodist churches in Newport, in 1953: Truth compels me to mention the Jimison meeting, for which membership gains and superficial results were most encouraging, but the harvest has been bitter, for the sin of apostasy in preacher and people left a withering blight.
Apostasy is the renunciation of one's religious beliefs. I have no idea who the "people" were who might have become backsliders, but Brother Jimison's later actions certainly gave rise to question. He left the ministry, and whenever he was in the news, it was usually something controversial.
In 1925, he was arrested for DUI and carrying several jugs of concealed moonshine. He was sentenced to 60 days on the road crew with $500 fine, even though an ex-Governor, his Presiding Elder, fellow ministers, friends and members of previous congregations came to court to plead for leniency. Jimison did not appeal and was ready to work the roads when that part of his sentence was rescinded.
He entered University of NC Law School to obtain a law degree and practiced law, instead of preaching, for the remainder of his life, taking on some high profile labor cases. He also went into newspaper work and was on the Editorial Staff of the Charlotte News and published the Richmond County Journal and the Lumberton Robesonian, as well as the Carolina Worker, a labor paper. He had an original writing style with colorful and lusty vocabulary, subtle wit, an engaging philosophy and wit. He was friendly with a big heart and a great conversationalist.
Jimison was on the defense team for the strikers of the Loray Mills in Gastonia, NC. Besides the violence and deaths, there was a connection with Communism which loomed as a threat to America in 1929. Jimison spent a year, 1940-1941, as a patient in the North Carolina Mental Hospital in Morganton. There he gathered information for his most dramatic journalistic coup, a series of articles on the inhumane treatment of the patients in that facility. The series was published in the Charlotte News in 1942 and it led to a state investigation and recommendations for reform.
Jimison died in Spartanburg, SC in 1945 at the age of 59. An editorial at that time spoke of his "colorful and somewhat spectacular personality." The reader might be able to recognize that the Tom Jimison of later years was different from the Rev. T.P. Jimison of 1913.
