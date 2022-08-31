On page seven of the January 2, 1913, issue of the Newport Plain Talk appeared a notice: A series of revival services will commence in the Southern Methodist Church next Sunday at the morning service and continue indefinitely. A minister from North Carolina will do the preaching and a male quartet will sing at every service. Everybody is cordially invited to attend every one of these services. Services on weekdays at 10 am and 6:30 pm. John A. Morrow, Pastor.

On January 2nd the evangelist may have only been identified as "a minister from North Caro-lina," but within days, his name would be well-known both in Newport and other parts of East Tennessee as well. He was Thomas P. Jimison, and his preaching created an event "outrivaling anything ever held here in the way of a revival." What was begun by the Southern Methodists evolved into a city-wide union revival.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.