Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

The new three-digit Suicide Hotline is now in operation. Veterans can dial it and press button number one to go directly to the Veterans Suicide Crisis line.

 SUBMITTED

This past week the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 is well known throughout the region for helping other Veterans and their families, lost one of their own. They ride in different events to help support fundraisers that honor and help families raise monies to support those who have lost a member and to bring awareness to the issues that face many others.

They have ridden in numerous events to bring awareness to Veteran suicides and this week the horrible illness touched their chapter. I won’t go into detail, but the member was well known for being there to help on many of the “runs”. He had carpenter skills and made the Chapters meeting table and worked tirelessly on many other projects.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.