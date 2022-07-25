This past week the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 is well known throughout the region for helping other Veterans and their families, lost one of their own. They ride in different events to help support fundraisers that honor and help families raise monies to support those who have lost a member and to bring awareness to the issues that face many others.
They have ridden in numerous events to bring awareness to Veteran suicides and this week the horrible illness touched their chapter. I won’t go into detail, but the member was well known for being there to help on many of the “runs”. He had carpenter skills and made the Chapters meeting table and worked tirelessly on many other projects.
The Veterans had not been around for several weeks, and a couple members called to check on him. He said that he had gone to Georgia to participate in a “run” and visit family. He added that he was doing good and should be returning to Tennessee soon. The Veteran took his own life the day following the call. We may never know what triggered his actions, now he becomes one of the 22 a-day.
A White House news release from July 2021 states:
“Suicide among service members, veterans, and their families is a public health and national security crisis. Far too many of our nation’s veterans and service members have died at their own hands, an overwhelming majority of them as the result of a firearm. Since 2010, more than 65,000 veterans have died by suicide – more than the total number of deaths from combat during the Vietnam War and the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. These women and men volunteered to serve their country, often in dangerous conditions. We owe them, their families, and their fellow service members and veterans a better, more coordinated response to address the military and veteran suicide crisis.
“Suicide is a complex problem, with no single cause and no single solution. But it is preventable. Given the multiple factors that may lead to suicide, preventing suicide requires a comprehensive public health approach that harnesses the full breadth of the federal government.”
STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION
Just last week the United States U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled the new three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988. Statistics show that suicides happen quickly, 25% happen within twenty minutes and 75% happen within sixty minutes. If a person who is contemplating taking their own life would reach out to talk with someone dialing ten digits would take a lot of effort. The HHS release the following statement to introduce the new 988 number and its history, in part:
U.S. Transition to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Begins Saturday, July 15.
“On Saturday, the United States will transition the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to 988 – an easy-to-remember three-digit number for 24/7 crisis care. The lifeline, which also links to the Veterans Crisis Line, follows a three-year joint effort by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to put crisis care more in reach for people in need.”
The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, signed into law after the passage of bipartisan legislation in 2020, authorized 988 as a new three-digit number for suicide and mental health crisis. All telephone service and text providers in the United States and the five major U.S. territories are required by the FCC to activate 988 no later than July 16.
“988 is more than a number, it is a message: we’re there for you. Through this and other actions, we are treating mental health as a priority and putting crisis care in reach for more Americans,” said Secretary Becerra, who has been meeting with states across the country about the transition to 988 as part of HHS’ National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health. “There is still much work to do. But what matters is that we’re launching, 988 will be live. We are looking to every governor and every state in the nation to do their part to make this a long-term success.”
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers supported by HHS through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“All across our country, people are hurting. They need help. The good news is that getting that help just got a lot easier. Starting tomorrow, 988 will be available nationwide for individuals in crisis, and their loved ones, to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline more easily,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “This cross-government effort has been years in the making and comes at a crucial point to help address the mental health crisis in our country, especially for our young people.”
VA administers the Veterans Crisis Line exit disclaimer icon through the Lifeline’s national network. Because of VA’s partnership with the Lifeline, the Veterans Crisis Line is affected by this transition to a new number. Veterans and their loved ones can now Dial 988 then Press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.
“988 has been a long time coming and will serve as a critical resource during a crisis when every second counts. The new, shorter number will help ensure Veterans have easier access to the Veterans Crisis Line,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This launch is a whole-of-government approach in line with the President’s call to prioritize mental health by strengthening access to crisis services, and preventing Veteran suicide, our top clinical priority.”
In 2021, the Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, chats, and texts. That number is expected to at least double within the first full year after the 988 transition.
The 10-digit Lifeline number 1-800-273-TALK (8255) will continue to be operational after July 16 and will route calls to 988 indefinitely. Veterans, service members, and their families can also still reach the Veterans Crisis Line with the current phone number 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, or by chat exit disclaimer icon or text to 838255.”
JUST ONE WEEK LATER
The new 988 seems to have been more needed than the ones who designed had hoped for. Vibrant Emotional Health which runs the hotline released this report just one week after the three digit number went into service.
“The big picture: The memorable three-digit number debuted on July 16, with the expectation that there would be an increase in calls and texts to the hotline.
“The national suicide hotline saw a 45% increase in calls in the first week after the introduction of its new 988 number, the hotline received 96,000 calls, texts and chats between July 14 and July 20, 30,000 more than the week prior. There was an even larger jump when comparing the numbers to those from last year, with a 66% increase in call volume from the same week in 2021.”
We can hope that this will be the beginning of an improved way for the 25% of Veterans to who commit suicide within 20 minutes, to contact someone they can speak with to help them and break the cycle they are in. Many times, it only takes a kind “ear” and knowledgeable person to stop a suicide attempt. We will continue to track how well the new number works and pray it helps reduce these tragedies.
PLAY BALL
The Historic Ramsey House located at 2614 Thorngrove Pike, in Knoxville, in conjunction with the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation will be honoring Veterans during the triple header of the Vintage Baseball Triple Header. Vintage Baseball is based on 1864 Playing Rules.
The “Veterans Appreciation Day” will be on July 30th and the Vintage Games will begin at 11 a.m. Veterans Organizations will be able to set up tables to share their information. Veterans will be able to tour the Ramsey House free all day.
Throughout the day there will be special presentations and possible games to recognize various groups and veterans. This day will be a great day to meet other veterans. Bring a chair as there are no bleachers. There is also a picnic area. We are also looking for enough veterans to play a couple of innings of Vintage Baseball between games. You will not need a glove.
Vietnam Veterans will be given their Welcome Home 50th Year Commemorative Pin after the first game. There will also be an update on the New French Broad Veterans Memorial Park.
If interested in having a table or if interested in playing the game, please email Marilyn Childress; president@veteransheritagesite.org or call 678-920-1989
NEED A JOB?
The Tennessee Department of Labor is holding a Veteran’s Employment Resource Event at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Veterans Employment Specialist Charles Howard said the following organizations will be on-site to inform Veterans about Employment and other Resources available: VA Vocational Rehabilitation Community Based Employment Services, Cocke Co. Veteran’s Service Officer/Certified Service Officer, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 and Veterans in Focus.
The Resource event will be held at the Walter State Community College, Newport Campus (Tanner Cultural Center) 115 Mulberry St. Room 202 in Newport. For more information, email Charles Howard@charles.a.howard@tn.gov or call 423-480-9120.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street Wednesday, August 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, August 4, at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Richard Holt at 423-608-2902 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month meeting will be Friday, August 5th. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
