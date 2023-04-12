In the year 1850 a young lad of 15 heard the words of Isaiah 45:22: “Turn to me and be saved, all the ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other.” That young man’s name was Charles Haddon Spurgeon. On that day the Holy Spirit brought him to saving faith in Christ, and he went on to become the most famous Baptist preacher in all history.
His ministry began at age 19 when he was called to the New Park Street Chapel in London. His ministry was deeply blessed. During his 38 years of ministry he preached to many large crowds. One of the the largest was a gathering of 23,654 who came to hear him preach God’s saving grace at the Crystal Palace in London.
Like lawyers who learned from practicing lawyers, Spurgeon learned at the feet of older men and from the writings of great Christians such as John Calvin of Geneva. He looked to the teaching of such men, whether of his time or of the past, whenever he found them teaching only that which was in God’s Word, The Bible.
Preaching only that which he found in scripture, he did not turn away from help offered by others. Recognizing our need to learn from God’s Word with and from one another, he wrote, “You are not such wiseacres as to think that you can expound the scripture without assistance from the works of divine and learned men who have labored before you in the work of exposition ... It seems odd that certain men who talk so much of what the Holy Spirit reveals to themselves, should think so little of what He has revealed to others.”
He strongly supported the London Confession of 1689, which had been based on the Westminster Confession of 1646. Accused of being a Calvinist, he responded, “I am never ashamed to avow myself a Calvinist,” In his sermon on election he said, “Calvinism just means Biblical”. Following scripture was the key to all his teaching
There were those in his time who claimed the name of Christian, either as Baptists or of other denominations, who debased the faith. He had no time for those who downgraded reliance on the authority of “sola scriptura” (scripture alone), who abandoned belief in the Holy Spirit’s inspiration of scripture, or who treated as myth the realities of the virgin birth, the Fall of man, or Christ’s and our bodily resurrection.
He was concerned with leading people to live truly Christian lives and to act creating a fully Christian society. “Not so very long ago”, he wrote, “our nation tolerated slavery in our colonies. ... when was it utterly abolished? It was when Wilberforce roused the church of God, and when the church of God addressed herself to the conflict, then she tore the evil thing to pieces.”
We have much to learn from Spurgeon’s life and teaching. Modern cries for “social justice” are sometimes right and more often wrong. Today’s church must call sinners to Christ and teach all scriptural truth. She must rise up to oppose all that is contrary to God’s Word and support all that is right. Only by following God’s Word can we discern true righteousness from that which masquerades as truth in today’s culture.
Our times are not unique. There were struggles in Spurgeon’s time. We face struggles with evil in our time. Be of good cheer. God is sovereign. We have only to live, teach, and fight for God’s Word and God’s will. By His strength our service will not be in vain.
Always remember: Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.