In the year 1850 a young lad of 15 heard the words of Isaiah 45:22: “Turn to me and be saved, all the ends of the earth! For I am God, and there is no other.” That young man’s name was Charles Haddon Spurgeon. On that day the Holy Spirit brought him to saving faith in Christ, and he went on to become the most famous Baptist preacher in all history.

His ministry began at age 19 when he was called to the New Park Street Chapel in London. His ministry was deeply blessed. During his 38 years of ministry he preached to many large crowds. One of the the largest was a gathering of 23,654 who came to hear him preach God’s saving grace at the Crystal Palace in London.

