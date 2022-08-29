When I was serving as an officer on the Board of Commissioners of the Lafollette Housing Authority, we were sent periodically to the National Legislative Conference in Washington, DC. As it is generally with many of these things, it was mostly a waste of time; so I decided to make the best of what time I had and take the self-guided tour of our Nation’s Capitol Building.
This beautiful structure really makes a patriot proud; makes my patriotic heart pump in standard marching cadence, and my red, white, and blue blood run at standard 4/4 time. My simple words can never do justice to the grandeur of that magnificent building.
Some of these visits were made prior to September 11, 2001; and there was bookoo more freedom to walk about and take the tour than we are able to do now.
I would get an entrance pass from my Congressman; and set out on whatever time I had to spare; then cab back to the hotel to listen to statistics and numbers and seeming endless stuff and things of who was doing what to whom. Then, when the mixer (open bar) started up again, I would go back to doing what I really loved to do – walk around and just do the redneck touristy thingy.
I would loosely attach myself to a regular tour group and listen to what the guide had to say (some of them are pretty good); then stop read an inscription on this display or that statue (the tour groups never had time to do that); and wait on the next one to come rolling by.
I even wandered down the now-guarded hall that leads to the Speakers’ Office; spoke to this Congressman or that Official; and generally enjoyed my visit to my Capitol Building in my Capital City.
Then 9-11 happened, and everything changed. I could still get inside the building; but everybody was on edge. This hallway was barricaded, that stairway was restricted, those rooms were off limits; you know, necessary stuff after 9-11.
One day, I walked out across the East parking lot to catch a cab and some eighth grade students were getting organized out there. I was dressed to the nines, black suit, white shirt, red tie (of course), shined shoes (mercy me), and shades (don’t forget the shades). The kids all looked at me and began murmuring: “Secret Service! Secret Service!” They were in awe of me; so I walked over close to them and said, “You kids behave yourselves now”. “Yes sir, yes sir”, they answered.
Maybe that was mean of me; but I am sure I made somebody’s “show and tell” day back at school; “When the Secret Service Man spoke to me”. Hey; all I needed was an earphone and a two-foot long machine gun in my back pocket and I would really have looked the part!
There was this one time though, that I really learned a lesson. I had wandered into the Old Senate Chamber – which, along with the old Supreme Court Chamber are two of the most knock-down gorgeous rooms in all of governmental officialdom.
A tour group came into the Old Senate Chamber and so I just hung back along the rear wall to listen to the guide; and when they left, I noticed that one of them had left a large cloth “shopping bag” behind; and so, I went out to the guards outside and told them.
That guy snapped into action and told me to “get back over against that wall, and not move; just stand right there”. Big huge guards and big ugly dogs appeared from every little cranny in the wall and every crack in the floor; and one of them even came right up to me and sniffed around (the dog, not the guard). I mean, they went into immediate bomb alert mode; and were all business.
Remember, it was after 9-11! It turned out it was just a bag of souvenirs that someone had left behind; but they couldn’t take that chance – not after 9-11! The GIC (Guard in Charge) came over to me and thanked me for seeing something and saying something. I told him it wasn’t my nature to think like that; but I was thankful he did. Anyway, I probably made the bomb guys’ log that day.
April 15, 2013, a couple of guys left a couple of backpack bombs near the Boyleston Street Boston Marathon Finish Line; and killed three and wounded and maimed two hundred sixty three. Just blew ‘em up, just to make some weird kind of point; then killed one lawman and wounded another trying to get away. It energized so many that they actually sang the National Anthem with the soloist at the ice hockey game the next night; but, as usual, it didn’t take that bit of patriotism long to wear off!
The Lord Jesus The Christ allowed Himself to be my substitutionary sacrifice on the “old rugged cross” just off Via Dolorosa Street outside the city walls of Jerusalem some 2000 years ago; and the effects of that have made all the difference in the world. It certainly changed me. How about you?
Hey; when you see something, say something! There are people out there in that world that need to hear what happened to you! Say something! You have got something good going; get going saying something to them about it!
Tom Mooty writes this column for publication in the Newport Plain Talk’s Wednesday and Weekend Editions. Contact Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport, or e-mail him at tommooty15@gmail.com with your comments. Tom serves as pastor to Newport’s West End Baptist Church and genuinely appreciates your comments on this column. Say something to a friend about this column and pass it along.
