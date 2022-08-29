When I was serving as an officer on the Board of Commissioners of the Lafollette Housing Authority, we were sent periodically to the National Legislative Conference in Washington, DC. As it is generally with many of these things, it was mostly a waste of time; so I decided to make the best of what time I had and take the self-guided tour of our Nation’s Capitol Building.

This beautiful structure really makes a patriot proud; makes my patriotic heart pump in standard marching cadence, and my red, white, and blue blood run at standard 4/4 time. My simple words can never do justice to the grandeur of that magnificent building.

