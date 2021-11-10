When traveling the old highways that go through small towns, have you ever seen a church that looks exactly like one you’ve seen somewhere else? You were not imagining it; churches often did use the same architectural plans.
Recently I ran across the “Catalogue for Architectural Plans for Churches and Parsonages” which was released in 1889 by the Board of Church Extension of the Methodist Episcopal Church. This denomination began publishing these catalogues in 1870 to enable church congregations to erect suitable buildings at a cost that fit any budget.
The architect for these structures was Benjamin D. Price. The 1889 catalogue featured more than 60 church plans and 14 parsonages. The catalogue cost $2.50 each with a variety of plans, ranging from small wooden buildings which would cost $300-1000 to build to the large brick or stone structures whose building costs could be $20,000 or more. The catalogue emphatically stated that payment was only for the right to use a plan, which remained the property of the Board of Church Extension.
“Church Plan, No. 6” in this catalogue was the design of the Methodist Episcopal Church which was built in Newport in 1892. However, this particular plan pre-dates 1889, for it was used by the Centenary Methodist Episcopal Church in Morristown; that building was erected in 1885-86.
For historical insight, the Methodist Church has had two splits and two unifications. In 1828 a group separated over the issue of congregational governance and formed the Methodist Protestant Church. The church again split in 1844 over the issue of slavery and the two branches were the Methodist Episcopal Church and the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, known commonly as the “Northern” and “Southern” churches.
The three branches reunited in 1939 as the Methodist Church and when the German Methodists, known as “Evangelical United Brethren,” affiliated in 1968, the denomination became the United Methodist Church.
When Methodism split, Holston Conference, comprising East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, went with the Southern branch. After the Civil War, Methodists here who had sided with the Union did not wish to be affiliated with the Southern conference, so in 1865 the Holston Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church was organized.
It was common in the South for the two branches of Methodists to be active in the same communities. Newport’s two Methodist churches were a half-block apart. Parrottsville had both denominations in their village. Nearby, Harned Chapel was the ME Church and Oven Creek the ME Church, South.
At Del Rio, Jones Chapel was a Northern church and Nough a Southern church; Mulberry Gap was used by both denominations. Reidtown and the Cosby churches — Pleasant Valley, Jenkins Chapel, Caton’s Grove, Large’s Chapel — were all Northern Methodists, but Sardis on Bogard was Southern.
Getting back to the “Church Plan, No. 6,” it could be constructed in either brick or frame. Plan 6 would cost $13 with building dimension being 60x60 feet with auditorium seating of 245. Plan 6A cost $15 and with the dimensions being 60x70 and with seating for 300.
The ceiling height at the center of the auditorium would be 24 feet. The class rooms, enclosed with folding doors, could be used if needed, adding an extra 100 to the seating capacity. It was estimated that it would cost $3000-3500 to erect this building. The tower was 11 feet square and 67 feet high.
The back of the catalogue had advertisements for pianos, organs, light fixtures, pews, ceiling materials, windows, ornamental trim, and pulpit furniture.
There had been a ME preacher appointed to Morristown from 1865, but the Centenary Church was organized in 1881 with the Rev. Judson S. Hill as the first pastor. It took its name from the fact that 1884 was the centennial year of Methodism in the United States. A notice in the Morristown Gazette, December 3, 1884, stated that services were held in the Lutheran Church.
Ground for the present building was broken in the spring of 1885, as the cornerstone was laid on Monday, August 24, 1885, with Masonic ceremonies. An item in the November 11th issue told that Mike Burchell from Wytheville, VA had come to oversee the installation of the tin roof and the furnace. In the December 16th issue, it was announced that the ladies of the church had organized a series of lectures in order to raise money for furnishing the church.
The church was dedicated on Sunday, May 30, 1886, with Bishop W.F. Mallalieu coming from New Orleans to officiate. The Morristown Gazette reported that the new building was “modern in design and is a model of architectural beauty, convenience and simplicity. It is an ornament to the city…”
The crowd was so large that day that all could not be seated inside. It was announ-ced that there was still an indebtedness of $1500, but at the end of the service $1,050 had been raised. The remainder was pledged at the evening service, leaving the church debt free.
The next year the ladies of the church presented a musicale at the Opera House to defray the cost of an organ for the church.
The Methodist Episcopal Church in Newport had a “floating organization” in Newport. The congregation met at the Presbyterian Church whenever a ME preacher happened through town. When the Southern Methodists built their church in 1885, both branches used it.
However, the ME congregation was not formally organized until 1887 as a semi-station of the Morristown church. Subscriptions for a church building began after the Rev. J.S. Jones came as pastor in 1889. The Masonic Lodge donated the lot for the church and in 1892 a building committee of W.H. Penland, C.F. Boyer, and J.J. Denton was formed.
A loan of $400 was obtained from the Church Extension Board. The first money ($86) toward to new building was given by the Ladies Aid Society. The England and Bryan Tannery donated the bell (which was installed in the present church in 1956).
The church was completed and dedicated on Sunday, October 22, 1893. Bishop Isaac W. Joyce was supposed to officiate, but due to illness, Dr. T.C. Warner, pastor of First ME Church, Knox-ville, preached in his place to a congregation, numbering 500. At the close of the service, the pastor T.B. Russell announced that there was still an outstanding debt of $650. In a few minutes, $700 was raised and the church was duly dedicated. (Knoxville Weekly Sentinel, October 23, 1893)
Holston ME Annual Conference met in both churches, in Morristown in 1892, 1901, 1909 and 1917 and Newport in 1896, 1904 and 1925.
Both churches grew over the years to the point that it was necessary for enlargement. The Newport church in 1923 added classrooms to the front and sides of their building and altered the tower. Centenary Church built a small addition in 1906, and in 1963 an educational wing, designed by Hubert Bebb, was added to the rear. This was dedicated on November 3, 1963, by Bishop Roy L. Short.
The two Newport Methodist churches merged into one in 1941, and the congregation eventually occupied the former Southern church. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church rented the former ME building until 1946. It was then sold and razed in 1948. The site is now occupied by East Tennessee Probation and the Zen Den Studio. The church’s pipe organ, which the ladies of the church had purchased, was donated to the Parrottsville UM Church, where it is still in use.
Morristown’s Centenary United Methodist Church is still at the same location at First North and Jackson Streets with the front façade the same as it has been since 1886.
Some other churches with similar architectural designs: (1) First Baptist Church, Newport, and the previous First Baptist Church, Gatlinburg; (2) the previous Newport Presbyterian Church and Dorland Memorial Presbyterian Church, Hot Springs; (3) the previous First Methodist Church, Newport, and the previous Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, Johnson City; (4) Calvary Baptist Church (Bat Harbor) and the previous Wilsonville Baptist Church.
