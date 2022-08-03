My Papaw, the late William Carroll Palmer, Sr. could strike up a conversation with anyone. His farm was 13 miles from town, and he worked hard, but that didn’t keep him too busy to dress and go to town. Papaw invariably wore either green or khaki pants with matching shirts. It seemed to be his uniform along with a liberal splash of Old Spice, which I still love to this day.

Mamaw made sure that Papaw’s clothes were neatly pressed. He made sure his hair was in place and no whiskers adorned his face. Papaw was a very handsome man. He had beautiful dark skin, blue eyes, and a head full of silver hair. He also had the wonderful attribute of making everyone he met feel important. He truly enjoyed conversing with friends and strangers alike and loved to hear their stories.

