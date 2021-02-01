So, how can physical activity save you money? The simple answer is it can save you in healthcare costs. According to the CDC, our country spends around $117 billion dollars in healthcare that can be related to low physical activity levels. Getting adequate levels of physical activity can decrease your risk of developing a chronic condition.
More than 30 million Americans have diabetes and 84 million have what is referred to as prediabetes. Prediabetes is a precursor to type two diabetes. Being physically active can help control your blood sugar levels. Physical activity is also beneficial in managing chronic conditions and diabetes.
Getting the recommended physical activity can also lower the risk of cancers. Bladder, breast, colon, kidney, lung, and stomach cancers are a few of the types of cancer. Being physically active can also improve bone, joint, and muscles health. Doing aerobic activity, muscle strengthening, and bone strengthening activities can slow the loss of bone density and reduce the risk of fracture and arthritis pain.
Getting exercise can improve your mood and stress levels. Studies show that active people take fewer sick days at work. This is very important if you do not get paid sick days from your place. Physical activity can even be accomplished at work. Taking walks during lunch and other breaks is a good way to incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Some workplaces offer wellness programs and you can earn incentives.
Physical activity increases overall health and wellness and can save you big bucks in healthcare costs.
A few easy and free ways to increase physical activities include: go for walks in your neighborhood, hike in our beautiful mountains, join a community fitness group (check out UT Extension Office for More details), or play a sport outside with your family.
Information from CDC.gov and brought to you by UT Extension Office-Cocke County.
