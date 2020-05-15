When a toddler growing up in a bilingual household inserts native language words into his English sentences, conventional wisdom assumes that he is confusing the two languages.
But that is not so.
In fact, early childhood is the best possible time to learn a second language.
Children who experience two languages from birth typically become native speakers of both, while adults often struggle with second-language learning.
Research shows babies begin to learn language sounds before they’re even born. And newborns can not only tell the difference between their mother’s language and another language, but can also show the capability of distinguishing between languages.
At birth, the baby brain has an unusual gift: it can tell the difference between all 800 universal language sounds. This means that at this stage, infants can learn any language that they’re exposed to. Gradually babies figure out which sounds they are hearing the most.
By their first birthdays, infants who only hear their native language begin to lose their ability to hear the differences between foreign language sounds.
The findings show that babies’ brains become tuned to whatever language or languages they hear from their caregivers. A monolingual brain becomes tuned to the sounds of one language, and a bilingual brain becomes tuned to the sounds of two languages.
This suggests that bilingual babies were learning English at the same rate as monolingual babies.
Would these bilingual babies not learn as many words because they split their time between two languages?
Actually, vocabulary sizes of bilingual children, when combined across both languages, are equal to or greater than those of monolingual children.
Young children all around the world acquire two languages simultaneously. In fact, in many parts of the world, being bilingual is the norm rather than an exception.
So, if you want your child to know more than one language, it’s best to start at an early age, before she even starts speaking her first language. It won’t confuse your child, and it could even give her a boost in other forms of intellect and reasoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.