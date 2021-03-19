Students are learning a lot of lessons that can’t be taught in books during the lockdown and remote schooling.
Countless treasured experiences have been taken from young people, such as companionship with friends, athletics, music and drama performances, proms, and commencement ceremonies.
However, with these painful sacrifices, the pandemic has also imparted life lessons that youth might not have acquired until a much riper age, if ever.
Ponder these statements:
Health and Hygiene
“I’ve learned the importance of washing your hands and taking all the precautions.”
“I always think twice before I touch things now.”
“I also learned the importance of leaving my house and going outside and jogging.”
“I’ve learned to appreciate nature more and go on walks and hikes.”
Personal Growth
“It has allowed me more time to study specific subjects and pick up old hobbies again.”
“It allowed me to work on my art skills because I am improving and challenging myself.”
“I’ve been making a lot of music, playing all sorts of instruments. All this time has been excellent for practicing.”
Value of Family
“I’m learning that family means a lot, and it’s essential to always take care of each other.”
“I am learning to value the time we spend with each other.”
“I am very thankful that I have my parents and brother with me, and I’ve been trying to put in extra effort to call my grandparents who are more lonely.”
“It has been nice to build our relationships with one another and spend time doing what we haven’t done in a long time.”
“I am learning the value of simplicity and prioritizing relationships.”
Perspective, Maturity, and Community Awareness
“I do miss the routine of regular school. I wish I had appreciated the privilege to learn with others together.”
“There are many things in this world that we took for granted way too much, and when this all blows over, people need to be way more appreciative of their situation, where they live, and how lucky they are.”
“The freedom you have when you can leave your house is something that you shouldn’t take for granted.”
“I finally realized that school and work are not too bad.”
“I became more independent and have learned to figure things out in my own way.”
“I am very appreciative of all the doctors and nurses that are risking their lives to help people.”
COVID-19 is forcing young people to grow up ahead of schedule. Their elders should be proud of the way they are doing so. Teens have cared for younger siblings, made masks, raised money, and volunteered. Their resilience, optimism, and concern for others is inspiring.
“No matter what life throws at you, you have to get up and keep going. It is the only way that you will be able to make a difference in the world.”
