March 29 is National Piano Day – the 88th day of the year. This week the focus will be on the history of pianos and other keyboards and their place in our area.
A vital part of the American culture for more than two centuries has been the piano. Its 88 keys, sharps and flats, remain silent until they are touched by the person who knows, either by ear or instruction, which keys to strike in order to bring forth the melodies. The ability to create such music certainly demonstrates the creativity and talent of the player. Fostering this creativity is a process of its own.
In Europe the harpsichord came first, followed in the early 1700s by the pianoforte which evolved into the piano. Both are keyboard instruments, but tones from the harpsichord are produced by the plucking the metal strings whereas the piano tones are produced when the strings are struck. The popularity of the piano soon overtook that of the harpsichord.
The piano reached America in the late 1700s and soon became a part of the culture. It was one of the marks of a “finished” young lady to be skilled at the keyboard, and such ladies were often the center of attention at social gatherings. Advertisements for the female academies in East Tennessee in the pre-Civil War era show that as well as academic subjects, courses in music, painting and fine needlework were offered. Neighboring towns such as Dandridge, Greeneville, Rogersville, Maryville and Knoxville all had female academies.
Piano manufacturing in this country was first located in Boston, Philadelphia or New York. Other than to the coastal areas, transportation to other parts of the country would not have been easy. The first reference of a piano in Knoxville is found in the Knoxville Enquirer, October 10, 1827, when Miss Littleford, Teacher of Music at Knoxville Female Academy, “performed during the day, several pieces on the piano.”
In the Knoxville Register, Jan. 2, 1833, James H. Cowan was advertising “A new and excellent toned Piano Forte, just from the factory of Morgan Davis, New York, for sale.” How would that piano have gotten to Knoxville? Probably it went by boat to Philadelphia or Baltimore and then by wagon over the Baltimore Pike and the Cumberland Road to Wheeling, Virginia (now West Virginia). There it would have been loaded back on a boat on the Ohio River for a trip to Paducah, Kentucky, and then onto the Tennessee River all the way to Knoxville. Steamboats began reaching Knoxville in 1831. Hauling a piano across the mountains would have been difficult.
It would be impossible to know who had the first piano in Cocke County, but it could have been the Alexander Smith family, the Jacks or the Roadmans. Getting a piano even from Knoxville would have taken some work. In Brownlow’s Knoxville Whig, it was announced that the Steamer Jefferson left Dandridge on her maiden trip, March 4, 1851, so by that date a piano could have made it to Dandridge by steamboat, but then it would still have had to be taken to the Cocke County side of the French Broad River. That would have been by ferry and then it would have gone by wagon onto Newport. By 1858, Morristown was on the direct railroad line from Memphis to New York, so all freight could be shipped there, but there were still rivers to cross. Rail service to Cocke County didn’t arrive until 1867. After then, pianos could come directly here.
The oldest piano in Newport today would probably be one of the pianofortes owned by Donnie Costner. The oldest family piano here, no doubt, is the grand piano, manufactured by Wm. Knabe and Company of Baltimore, that was a wedding gift in 1872 to Ben D. and Townzella (Randolph) Jones. It is now owned by their great-granddaughter, Ms. Jan Carpenter.
There is an advertisement for pianos in nearly every issue of any Knoxville newspaper in the 1880s and 1890s. Having a piano in the home was a status symbol. By 1900 it was estimated that there were pianos in over 1 million American homes, even those that did not have indoor plumbing. In The Newport Plain Talk, starting in 1911, Driskill and Parrott Furniture Company advertised as agents for Whitman pianos and Puttman-Shipman organs. Other such advertisements were from Lynn Sheeley Company (Morristown), Rosenblatt’s (Greeneville) and W.N. Smith (Knoxville). Sometimes the personal columns in the paper reported various families who had recently purchased pianos.
Pianos were such coveted items in 1911 that there were contests which awarded the winner a new piano. The Newport Plain Talk offered this prize to the person who could solicit the most new subscriptions. Winning that one was Miss Mildred McHarge, whose father was with Southern Railroad. The New York Store’s points came from the dollar amount of merchandise which the contestant could generate. Mrs. Lem Hartsell was the winner, but shortly after-wards, the store closed and an agent of the United Piano Company, Jacksonville, FL, came here to claim the piano; it had never been paid for!
Another keyboard in Americana is that of the parlor pump organ, whose proper title is “melodeon.” They hit the market about 1850 and were cheaper and thus more sellable than pianos. The price of a piano was about five times that of a parlor organ.
Where the piano uses strings, the pump organ produces its sounds through reeds. When the foot treadles are pushed, the bellows fill with air and create suction. When a key is pressed, the air vibrates a thin piece of metal in the corresponding reed and produces the sound. The stops can control the air flow and the sound and action of the reeds.
These instruments were well constructed of solid oak or walnut, often embellished with carving and fretwork and topped with “what-not” shelves and a mirror. The stops were faced with celluloid and the treadles covered with carpet. These parlor organs are very representative of the Victorian era. Many folks remember these from their grandparents’ homes. Again, even if no one could play, it made an attractive piece of furniture. By the early 1920’s the popularity of the parlor organs was fading, being replaced by the phonograph, but not too many years ago one local family had a fuss over who had inherited Grandma’s organ.
The queen of the keyboards is the pipe organ. Its sounds are produced by the variations of air pressure from the bellows which is controlled by the keys and the pedals. In the earliest days, the bellows were pumped by hand, now electricity does the job. With proper maintenance, a pipe organ can last indefinitely. The oldest functioning pipe organ in this area is the Tannenberg Organ, built in 1800 at Old Salem, NC. The first pipe organ at St. James Episcopal Church, Greeneville, dates to 1845. It was brought across the mountains from South Carolina by ox cart.
Five local churches have had pipe organs.
The first was a Moeller that was installed in First Baptist Church in 1917. It is a Carnegie organ, purchased with matching funds of $1,500 from the church and the Carnegie Foundation. When a new building was erected in 1955, a Wicks organ was installed, a gift from W.B. Stokely, Jr. The 1917 Moeller organ was removed from the old church and reinstalled in the church chapel. The Carnegie organ console has recently been moved again to their new church building.
The Newport Presbyterian Church purchased a pipe organ about 1921. It was replaced in the mid-1950s with an electric organ, but the organ pipes remained.
The ladies of the Methodist Episcopal Church purchased a Moeller organ for their church in 1924 at a cost of $2,250. When the ME building was razed in 1948, Lacy Myers donated the instrument to the Parrottsville Methodist Church where, after nearly 100 years, it is still in use.
The Friendly Bible Class of the Southern Methodist Church raised the $1,500 to purchase a Pilcher organ in 1935. It was moved to the present First United Methodist Church in 1957 and replaced in 1966 with an electronic organ, which was replaced in 1978 with the present Reuter pipe organ, which cost $65,000.
There are fewer and fewer persons today mastering the keyboards.
