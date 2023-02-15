It’s quiet here in the early hours of morning before all the world awakens. On this chilly morning I feel blessed to sit by my warm fire, cup in hand, contemplating the day to come. My faithful dachshund, Missy, always arises with me even if its just to sit near and fall asleep again peaceful in the knowledge that her master is near.

As is my custom I spend the first part of almost every morning quietly sitting with my Savior. The old hymns of the faith come back to me in these quiet moments of refreshing, and I feel a kinship with the ones who penned the lyrics many years ago. This morning my heart turns to “Are Ye Able”. This hymn was written by the late Earl Marlatt in 1926.

