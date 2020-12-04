It is not enough to send your child off to read alone. Although silent, private reading is beneficial, here are some ways to extend it into a family pastime.
Make sure they see you reading. Setting an example is always the best way to teach children to do anything.
If you want to encourage your kids to read, make sure there are plenty of opportunities for them to see you reading books, magazines, and newspapers every day. Make it a point to talk to them about what you are reading.
Share a funny story about what you are reading. Talk about something you have read that surprised you. Ask them what they think about something you read, then let them read it for themselves.
When you make it clear that reading is a part of your everyday life, you will find that reading soon becomes a part of their lives, too.
Create family traditions. Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions offer the entire family great opportunities to sit down and read something special together.
Whether for a religious or national holiday, reading a text makes the holiday more meaningful and reinforces the importance of family.
Reading your child’s favorite story together on their birthday is a fun way for the whole family to celebrate year after year.
Best of all, when you read together, you are not only making family memories but building essential reading skills.
Nourish the mealtime. Have your kids read recipes aloud to you while you are cooking dinner. From ingredient lists to cooking directions, this kind of family reading will help build vocabulary, fluency, and dessert!
Reach out and read. Boost family reading by involving loved ones who live far away. Using Zoom, Skype, or another video conferencing program, have your child share a book with relatives. Make sure the book is one that your reader has read a few times already; repetition is a fantastic way to enhance reading skills.
Carving out family reading time is easier than you think—and a great way for families to connect and have fun at the same time.
