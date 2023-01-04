For the last four years I have been writing stories about Cocke County’s “Grand Old Lady,” the Cocke County Memorial Building (CCMB), and the efforts of the members of American Legion Post 41 to bring the tattered building back to her glory. In my column of Nov. 11, 2022, “Almost a Done Deal” I wrote about a contract being completed between Post 41 and WestCare Tennessee, Inc (WCT).
On Dec. 21, what will become a Christmas present for the members of Post 41 (including myself) and the whole community, a deal was made. David Mills, Commander and Maureen Murphy, adjutant of Post 41, met with attorney James McSween, also a post member, and representatives of WCT and transferred the title of the CCMB to WCT making it a done deal. This agreement will allow the building to be rehabilitated, and in the next couple of years she will shine again.
What began in 2017, as Ron Cales’ plan to reorganize the membership of Post 41 and remodel the building had many bumps along the way. My tour of the building in 2018, revealed the internal damage caused over the years due to roof damage and lack of use. It also showed the beautiful wood work in the gym, bleachers and stage areas.
Under the agreement WCT will bring the CCMB back to, as close as possible, it historical presence. The brick structure will get a new roof and they will be refinishing all the wood floors and bleachers. Once completed, the building will have many internal changes and be made to look new.
When the paperwork was complete WCT said it was ready to start and looked forward to completing the project in the shortest time possible. True to its words it had two ads for bids on the roof and abatement services in the Newport Plain Talk three days later. There will be a lot more stories as the renovations take place and I am sure you will find them in this paper.
NEW MEETING PLACE
Since Post 41’s meeting space is part of the renovation, members have moved all of their pictures, banners, historical collection, and other equipment from the hall and have put most of it in storage. They received an invitation from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102 to use their hall for future meetings. Beginning Jan. 10 and every following second Tuesday of each month, American Legion Post 41 will meet at the DAV Hall 148 Pine Street in Newport.
The Post gathers at 5 pm for a meal that is followed at 6 pm by the meeting. The meetings will continue at the DAV until construction is complete on the Memorial Building, which is expected to be at least a year.
HONOR GUARD
Post 41’s Honor Guard has been providing proper military ceremonies for local veterans for the past year. They have provided services for 15 burials in 2022 and are currently looking for other veterans to join their team. If you are interested in joining the Legion or the Honor Guard you can come to a meeting or contact Post Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168.
If your family is in need of their services, you can contact Post 41 at the number above, or ask at your funeral home.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions; by mail to Rob Watkins, 565 Caney Creek Road, Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
