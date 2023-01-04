For the last four years I have been writing stories about Cocke County’s “Grand Old Lady,” the Cocke County Memorial Building (CCMB), and the efforts of the members of American Legion Post 41 to bring the tattered building back to her glory. In my column of Nov. 11, 2022, “Almost a Done Deal” I wrote about a contract being completed between Post 41 and WestCare Tennessee, Inc (WCT).

On Dec. 21, what will become a Christmas present for the members of Post 41 (including myself) and the whole community, a deal was made. David Mills, Commander and Maureen Murphy, adjutant of Post 41, met with attorney James McSween, also a post member, and representatives of WCT and transferred the title of the CCMB to WCT making it a done deal. This agreement will allow the building to be rehabilitated, and in the next couple of years she will shine again.

