The Rorex family was once prominent in this area. The name is seldom heard now. Occasionally mentioned is Rorex Chapel cemetery. At the end of the Civil War about 1866, James Addison Rorex purchased a large farm in what is now Rankin. He moved his family here from Blount County and built a large home at the intersection of the present Industrial Road and Lehigh Drive.
Was he related to the John Rorex who filed a lawsuit in 1865 in Cocke County Chancery Court against C.A. Harrison and George Larew? In early records the name is spelled Roarok, Rorick, Roark, Rorack. Another Rorex story will be mentioned later in this article.
James Addison Rorex was born in Blount County is 1816. He married Rebecca Badgett in 1850 in Knox County. He served in Company K, McKenzie's 5th TN Cavalry, CSA, which was organized at Maryville on July 4, 1862.
These are the Rorex children, all born in Blount County: (1) Anna Eliza (1852-1916) who married John B. Stokely. (2) Burrell Badgett (1854-1933) never married. (2) John Martin (1857-1920) who married Caroline Theodosia Dennis. (4) James A., Jr. (1859-1916) who married Cora Smith. (5) Samuel George (1861-1913) married Sarah Maxey Jackson. (6) Margaret Caledonia (Callie) (1863-1937) who married William Alexander Nelson. Anna, James and Callie remained in Cocke County. John went to Dallas, TX. Burrell and Samuel moved to Knox County.
Rebecca Badgett Rorex died in 1867 soon after moving here and was buried in the old Pisgah Cemetery. James A. Rorex never remarried.
J.A. Rorex was active in the civic life of the county. As a Mason, he was one of the trustees of the Newport Masonic Academy which was chartered in 1878. The building, erected in 1875, still stands on Mims Avenue and is Newport's oldest building.
The Rorex family members were Southern Methodists. The Methodist church at Rankin was first known as Rorex Chapel, a ME Church, South. (That church was disbanded when the Rankin community was all but obliterated by the construction of Douglas Lake in 1942.) Now that is a name of an African American church and cemetery a couple of miles from Rankin. James A. Rorex was a delegate from Cocke County to the East Tennessee Sunday School Convention in 1879. Rorex Chapel was also used as a school.
James A. Rorex died in 1894. He was probably buried in the Pisgah Cemetery, but the Rorex graves were later moved to Union Cemetery. James A. Rorex, Jr. assumed the management of the large Rorex farm, about 800 acres, at Rankin.
Anna Rorex Stokely and her sons established a canning industry in 1898 in Jefferson County; in 1905 they moved the operation to Newport. The success of this led other family members to try their hands in the canning business. James A. Rorex, Jr. established a cannery at Rankin. There was enough business for Southern RR to put in a sidetrack, Rorex Siding. Rorex nephews, Charlie and Will Nelson, established a cannery in Parrottsville in 1912. Just like Stokely's, the Rorex and Nelson operations canned tomatoes, apples, pumpkins, corn, peaches, blackberries, beans, hominy and sweet potatoes. The Nelson Cannery employed 30-40 people and produced 6000 cases per year; it closed about 1916.
In 1908 J.A. Rorex, Jr. negotiated a lease/sale of his farm with the Stokely brothers and bought a farm in Knox County. Not satisfied there, in 1911, he persuaded his nephews to let him take back the farm in Rankin where he lived until he died.
Today the only Rorex descendants living in Cocke County are Ben and Lowell Stokely. Much of the original Rorex farm has been owned by the Williams family. This was the site of the "Forks-of-the-River Jam" in 1992, 1993 and 1994, which brought top country performers to Cocke County.
The following story poses another Rorex question: "The History of Company M, First Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Heavy Artillery" by Chauncey G. Hawley was published in 1914. In it has been found the following story on pages 91 and 92 which the author remembered as having occurred at Leadvale, which is in Jefferson County. Leadvale is only about three miles downstream from the Rorex farm in Cocke County.
According to regiment records, this company arrived in Knoxville on March 7, 1864, and remained until they were mustered out on July 25, 1865. Various units were sent out on foraging expeditions along the French Broad and Nolichucky Rivers.
In 1864, while the main portion of the First Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Heavy Artillery, was in camp at Dandridge, East Tennessee, on the French Broad River, a gentleman named Judge Rorex came to headquarters, bearing a letter from the commanding officer of the Department, to Maj. T.S. Matthews, commander of the First OVHA, stating that Judge Rorex very much desired to visit his plantation at Leadvale, Tenn., situated on the French Broad River.
On account of Judge Rorex's strong Union sentiments and his determination to stand by the Union and the Star Spangled Banner, he had been driven away from his home early in the Civil War, by rebels, who were determined to confiscate every Union man's property within the borders of Mason and Dixon line, and put to death all who resisted their commands.
Judge Rorex had a lovely home and respected family, but was obliged to go, and at the dead of night left the State with his family….
It was in 1864, at the time of year when the crops were near harvest and the beautiful river at its prettiest…It was no wonder the Rorex family were anxious to visit their native spot, and in compliance with orders our commanding officer was ready to march at six o'clock in the morning. We were not to return to Dandridge unless it was to fight the rebels.
Soldiers know that eight miles is a good day's march to move an army, but at this time and occasion we marched sixteen miles or thereabouts, arriving at Leadvale at six PM. Judge Rorex accompanied the army and was with the advance guard all day, so anxious was he to see his plantation, and by his request the army pitched its tents in his front yard, which contained at least two and one-half acres, the rebels retreating at our approach.
The house was one of those old-fashioned, beautiful homes…After getting settled in camp, an investigation of the house and cellar was made by the Sergeant Major, assisted by the headquarters guard.
As we descended the wide stairway leading down to the cellar, nothing by clean river sand met our view, but we continued across the vault-like room, and on opening a window we suspected there might be something underneath the sand, and by jabbing down a couple of times with our bayonets into the sand we brought up some fine specimens of sweet potatoes. The work of a few minutes found the real cellar bottom, where about 100 bushels of sweet potatoes had been buried. The Johnny Rebs had tried to deceive us Yankees but their scheme, like many others, failed.
After filling a washtub with our new found treasure. We placed it before the commanding officer, who immediately gave orders that the entire quantity should be issued to his men. The quartermaster department executed these orders with pleasure, for it was our first real feast of that kind that we had experienced and gave us new pep and energy….We all thanked Judge Rorex for his hospitality and wished him all the good fortune imaginable.
Who was this Judge Rorex? The name Rorex cannot be found in the 1860 censuses of Jefferson or Cocke County. Could he have been John Rorex? Making a deposition in 1872 for her father's claim of damage by Union soldiers, Laura Hale stated that their bacon was taken "by soldiers camped on John Rorex's farm in the Irish Bottoms [Rankin]". Again the question, were John and James Rorex related?
