Last month was National Women’s Month, which allowed me to write about the women who have served our country in the United States military. I have received some nice comments about the two columns describing the Hello Girls and their heroic efforts during World War I, along with the lack of respect they received on their return home.
Several other events were going on last month and included one important day that is set aside each March to honor America’s Medal of Honor recipients. In 2018, I wrote about the only Cocke County resident to receive the Nation’s highest award for bravery, Charles L. McGaha. Today I will share the story of Newport’s celebration that honored him.
Recently a friend we had met in church about five years ago, who is a life-long resident of Cocke County, brought me some information she had run across about McGaha. She is a big supporter of the community and volunteers helping at many places including the Public Library. Her background as a teacher inspires her to research the history of her ancestors. Recently she ran across the information in this column that is hidden in the microfiche and stories printed in past Newport Plain Talk papers. She would rather that I don’t share her identity, so I’ll just call her Ms. MS.
THE MEDAL:
The congressional Medal of Honor Society shares, “The Medal of Honor is awarded only to military members by Congress and is also known as the Congressional Medal of Honor. Exceptions have been made to the military requirement and civilians have been awarded the Medal of Honor. Two examples are the medals awarded to Dr. Mary E. Walker for her contract services to the U.S. Army during the Civil War and to Charles A. Lindbergh for his ‘heroic courage and skill as a navigator’ displayed during his nonstop transatlantic flight from New York to Paris, May 20-24, 1927.”
Currently three distinctive Medals of Honor are awarded to U.S. Military personnel: Army, Navy (to include Marines and U.S. Coast Guard), and Air Force. President Abraham Lincoln established the Navy Medal of Honor Dec. 21, 1861 and the Army Medal of Honor July 12, 1862. The U.S. Air Force was authorized its own Medal of Honor Aug. 10, 1956.
After the design of the medal the first MOH was awarded to Jacob Parrott, a Private with Company K of the 33rd Ohio Infantry on March 25, 1863. (The first action that a MOH was awarded for was before the design of a medal. A Surgeon, Bernard Irwin led fourteen men that rescued sixty men trapped by the Apaches, led by Cochise, in1861.
He was awarded the MOH on January 24, 1894.) Since that time there have been variations and today there are modified designs for the Army, Air Force, and the Navy/Marine Corps/Coast Guard. Since my subject was in the Army, I will share it’s design.
The Army MOH was created soon after the original Navy MOH in 1862, it’s RIBBON that surrounds the recipients neck is light blue, a color of valor, is embroidered with 13 stars for the 13 original colonies. Suspended from the ribbon is an EAGLE perched at the top of the medal a traditional symbol of the United States, resting on the words VALOR. Below the Eagle is an inverted five-point star, which provides the setting for the rest of the historical pieces of the design.
In the center is a simple profile of Minerva, the Helmeted Goddess of Wisdom and War. Surrounding this center piece is a LAUREL WREATH, a symbol of victory, which was added in 1904, the words “United States of America”, and Dark green oak clusters located in each of the star’s five points represent strength.
According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, there are 3,500 recipients of the Medal of Honor. Currently, only 71 recipients are still alive. Nineteen recipients were awarded the medal twice.
COSBY’S OWN:
Previously I had shared the life of Charles L. McGaha who was born in Cosby, Tennessee in 1914. He came from a family who had served in World War I and at the age of 23, in 1937, since he had been turned down by the Navy, he joined the Army. When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor he was there, and this started his path into combat.
Fighting in the Guadalcanal and northern Solomons Campaigns his bravery and leadership gave him a fast rise in rank leading to him becoming a Master Sergeant and his actions in the Luzon’s garnered him the MOH.
The citation for his MOH shares his heroic actions, “Master Sergeant, 35th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army. near Lupao, Luzon, Philippine Islands. Date of Action: February 7, 1945. He displayed conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity. His platoon and 1 other from Company G were pinned down in a roadside ditch by heavy fire from 5 Japanese tanks supported by 10 machineguns and a platoon of riflemen. When 1 of his men fell wounded 40 yards away, he unhesitatingly crossed the road under a hail of bullets and moved the man 75 yards to safety. Although he had suffered a deep arm wound, he returned to his post.
“Finding the platoon leader seriously wounded, he assumed command and rallied his men. Once more he braved the enemy fire to go to the aid of a litter party removing another wounded soldier. A shell exploded in their midst, wounding him in the shoulder and killing 2 of the party. He picked up the remaining man, carried him to cover, and then moved out in front deliberately to draw the enemy fire while the American forces, thus protected, withdrew to safety.
When the last man had gained the new position, he rejoined his command and there collapsed from loss of blood and exhaustion. M/Sgt. McGaha set an example of courage and leadership in keeping with the highest traditions of the service.”
NEWPORT’S CELEBRATION:
The information Ms. MS provided dates to March of 1946 and reveals the celebration the residents of Cocke County put together to honor Master Sergeant McGaha.
The news report shares that Sergeant McGaha and his family lived behind Larges Church in Middle Cosby and they left on March 25, 1946 for Washington and the presentation of his medal. Joining him on the trip was his Mother, Mrs. Laura McGaha, Mrs. Jane McGaha, his 86-year-old grandmother, an aunt, Mrs. Bertha McGaha, a cousin, Miss Vanalda, a teacher at Cosby school, and a friend Cpl. John M. Keene from Chicago.
Charles was awarded his MOH by President Truman on March 27, 1946, on the Whitehouse lawn. They returned to Newport on March 29th. Prior to the MOH Charles had been awarded two service stripes denoting six years of service; seven gold overseas bars representing 42 months of contentious service overseas; American Defense Ribbon, with one star; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon, with four battle stars; American Theater Ribbon; Good Conduct Ribbon; Victory Medal; Purple Heart, with one cluster and awaiting two more; Bronze Star for gallantry in action; and the Infantry Badge.
THE PARADE:
The group returned to Newport on March the 29th in time for the community planned celebration which set aside Saturday, March30, and proclaimed it “Sergeant Charles, L. McGaha Day” by Newport Mayor, Charles T. Rhyne. The events of the day had been planned by the American Legion and a committee of Legionnaires and community leaders. Lead by Legion Commander Hugh Gregg and Adjutant Donald McSween, the committee included Mayor Rhyne, County Judge Guy E. Freshour, Judge George R. Shephard, Sheriff Charles, S. Runnion, W.W. Jones, and Service Officer C. S. Runnion, Jr who made the arrangements for the gala.
Sergeant McGaha was presented the keys to the city by Mayor Rhyne Chairman, and the Cocke County Court presented him the “Freedom of County”. The Parade started at 1 p.m. and traveled through the “whole “ business district. McGaha was in the first car, which had a spotlight that shined on him. He was joined by Tennessee’s Governor Jim McCord and U.S. Senator Tom Stewart. In the second car were the members of his family that had joined him in Washington.
Sheriff Runnion was selected as parade Marshall, and he was joined by 25 to 30 other law enforcement officers. Others in attendance were the American Legion National Commander John Stell, district legion officers, along with Tennessee’s World War I hero and also a Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Alvin York. Three other Medal of Honor recipients Sergeants Raymond H. Cooley, Paul B. Huff and Charles H. Coolidge joined in the festivities.
Rounding out those in the parade were the Veterans of Cocke County who were invited to join and encouraged to wear their uniforms and medals. Members of the Legion were to be grouped together and asked to wear their Legion caps. The next group were all Army Veterans who were followed in order by those who served in the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Corps, WACs, Waves and other women’s organizations.
The organizers said, “it was the intent and desire of those who have charge to combine this celebration in honor of Sergeant McGaha as a recognition of all men and women who have gone forth from Cocke County in our Nation’s defense”.
After the parade he went back to active duty at Fort Benning as a Master Sergeant and continued there until his retirement with the rank of Major. In 1949 he married Cosby native Jennette Large and after his retirement they moved to Columbus, Georgia. Though there is not much known about his life after the service we do know that he was killed on August 8, 1984, during a robbery. He was returned to Newport and buried in Union Cemetery. The funeral procession was watched by many and became his last parade, as it will be for all of us.
NEWS OF NOTE:
Tennessee’s Community Assistance Corporation has announced that Funds are available to help qualified FIRST-TIME homebuyers towards purchasing their home — you may be eligible to receive $1,000—$14,999 as needed to qualify for and secure affordable mortgage financing! They will be holding an information session on April 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Newport Community Center, 433 Prospect Avenue in Newport. For more information you can call 423-586-7636 X306.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 — meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Thursday, April 15, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 pm. The hall will be open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. Masks will be required when inside the building and they will continue Social Distancing. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
