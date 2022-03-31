It is almost Easter and the stores have had the Easter merchandise on display for weeks. Almost any Easter display includes a variety of eggs, brightly colored, highly decorated, filled or empty. Why eggs at Easter?
An article from the Buffalo [NY] Commercial, April 3, 1850, reported that one said the word "Easter" derived from the old Anglo-Saxon word oster which meant "to rise." (This, of course, is in reference to the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.) Another source said the word derived from a Saxon goddess worshipped that that time of the year, while a third source said "Easter" was a derivative of an Anglo Saxon word for "storm," because Easter occurs during the equinox when the weather can be stormy. You can decide which source you prefer.
The word "Easter" first appears in the Bible in the New Testament - Acts 12:4. Another early word for "Easter" is "Paas," which is probably a corruption of the words "Pasch" or "Paschal."
Christians celebrate Easter, and the Feast of the Passover is celebrated by the Jews. Look on the calendar and you'll find that the two occur around the same time. Jesus was in Jerusalem for the observance of the Passover, and the officials waited until after the feast was over to arrest, try and crucify Jesus.
Both celebrations are called movable feasts and do not fall on the same day each year. Easter is always the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox (the first day of Spring). Based on the Jewish calendar, Passover begins on the 15th day of the month on Nisan (which often coincides with April) and continues for eight days.
All religions have some festive use of the eggs in their rituals. The traditional Passover meal is called the Seder which includes eggs which are a symbol of new life. The Egyptians, too, held the same consideration of the egg. For the early Christians, there was the correlation between the egg and the Resurrection: during the period of incubation, the egg lies dormant until the time that the new life breaks from the shell and comes into the world. The ancient Greeks had the same correlation with the butterfly that emerges from the dead chrysalis.
In the times of the early church, eggs could not be eaten during Lent, the forty days preceding Easter Sunday. Pope Paul V (1550-1621) ordained that eggs had to first be sprinkled with holy water and blessed by the priests before they could be eaten. In order to comply, families brought platters of hard-boiled eggs to the churches to be blessed on Easter Eve and Easter Sunday.
In the expense book of King Edward l of England (1239-1307) on Easter Sunday 1290 is recorded that he had "four hundred and a half of eggs" given to his household. It was the custom to exchange eggs with one saying "The Lord is risen," with the answer being "It is so the truth." (Today you are more likely to hear the response "He is risen indeed.)
In America, the New England Puritans did not celebrate Christmas or Easter; they called them the "Devil's holidays." The Dutch, however, in New York did observe it, according to author Washington Irving "with a great cracking of eggs."
The practice of coloring Easter eggs is ancient also. The above eggs of King Edward l were to be colored or gilded before being distributed. One way was to wrap them in onion skins and then boiled which gave them a mottled, goldish appearance. They also were sometimes wrapped in flowers or leaves. In the Orthodox religion, the eggs were colored red, symbolic of Christ's blood. The gilding or decorating of eggs is thought to have originated with the Italians and then the Russians did it even more elaborately.
Moving forward in history and coming south Easter was observed in both the Protestant and the Catholic faiths, and colored eggs were a part of it. In the Appalachians, they had eggs and coloring these eggs would have added a bit of luster to their mundane lives.
Of course, these people could not run to the store for commercial dye, so they made their own dyes. The eggs were often boiled in dyes, some of which rendered the eggs inedible. To set the color, the dyes needed a mordant, which was probably vinegar, something readily available. Following are the sources of natural dyes the pioneers might have used: green (stinging nettles or grass), yellow (dandelions), orange (sour grass), golden orange (pine cones), gray-blue (acorns) and lavender (violets). The intensity of the color would depend on the strength of the dye which will be determined by the amount of natural materials used.
Should you want to try the natural dyes, here are more easily obtained sources: purple cabbage (this will turn white eggs blue and brown eggs green), red onion skin (lavender or red), yellow onion skin (orange on white eggs, rust on brown ones), shredded beets (pink on white eggs, maroon on brown eggs), turmeric (yellow) and Red Zinger tea (lavender). Again the same guidelines for intensity would apply.
The first commercial Easter egg was developed by William M. Townley (1841-1894), a druggist in Newark, NJ. There were newspaper advertisements for it as early as 1877. In an article about Easter eggs in the Atlanta Constitution, March 27, 1880: To those who desire a pleasing variety of shades the Pass dye is no doubt as good as any. It is sold by all druggists who amount to anything and cost little. The Paas dye is a powder. It is placed in a teacup, into which is poured sufficient hot water to cover an egg…Of course, the oftener the egg is dipped into the solution, the deeper or darker becomes the shade. Scarcely any two eggs will dye the same shade.
In the references to Easter eggs in the 1800's newspapers, Easter baskets are often mentioned. They were adorned with flowers and ribbons, and besides eggs they often contained candy, cookies, trinkets, and toys.
Another custom found in the mountains was that of egg fights. Besides the Dutch, the English did it also. This was printed in the Greensboro [NC] Patriot, in 1842: The [English] boys take these eggs, and make a kind of game, either by throwing them to a distance on the green sward, he who throws the oftenest without breaking his egg being the victor, or hitting them against each other in their respective hands, in which case the hardest or last surviving egg gains the day.
Some of you will enjoy this story of a local Easter egg fight. The first Easter that Asa and Maxie Wilson were married, he told her that it was a tradition in his entire family to have an egg fight after Easter dinner. Mrs. Wilson said that she prepared a basket of colored eggs for Asa to take to the fight. He threw the first one at his mother. Splat! She was covered with raw egg. In her attempt to have pretty Easter eggs, Maxie had forgotten to boil them! (It is permissible to share this story because Mrs. Wilson told it herself many times.)
Another Easter tradition is the Easter Egg hunt. Who hasn't been to one? The earliest one that I have found was in Goldsboro, NC in 1882: The children of the Sunday school of St. Stephen's [Episcopal] Church in this city will have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday evening at 6 o'clock in the church yard. Five cents will admit each child and entitle them to one egg. Let all come and join in the search for these beautiful eggs.
It appears that that hunt was a fund raiser. It seems that many of the references for egg hunts that I found were sponsored by a church or Sunday School. Now it is more likely to be a community or subdivision. Where ever, the children will always be excited.
140 years later, Easter egg hunts are still a popular tradition but with more plastic eggs than real ones. While they enjoy the hunt, they are probably more interested in the prizes and candy inside the eggs. Chocolate eggs are popular, and one year (I think it was 1959) my Easter basket contained a solid chocolate egg.
Since we've been talking about Easter eggs, we mustn't slight the Easter Bunny. That tradition dates back to the 1600's when German children were told the "Oschter Haws" [Easter hare] would lay a nest of colorful eggs for good children. (Hey! The Easter Bunny is still operating under that same supposition.)
