Come autumn, much of the brilliant reds in the mountains are from red maples.

You have no doubt enjoyed trees displaying a red canopy during the fall color blitz, which are likely as not red maples. The tree comes by its name honest, as there’s something red about it all year long. In spring they bloom red flowers, in early summer you’ll see the red of ripening seeds, and all summer long the leaf stem will show red. Come autumn, much of the brilliant reds in the mountains are from red maples. In winter the end twigs and buds are also red.

Red maple (Acer rubrum) is the most common tree in our area. It’s fast growing and can reach 70-80-foot heights with a crown spread of 40 feet. The leaves are triangular shaped with 3 to 5 protruding lobes, separated by clefts with sharp angled bottoms. The leaf margin is “toothed” with lots of pointed serrations. The bark is light gray and smooth when young, but as it ages develops a darker gray and forms rough ridges running up and down the trunk. Old trees will have shaggy flat bark plates. The seeds are the familiar helicopter style (called samara) with a single wing and a seed that spins around as it falls, hopefully catching some air and drifting further away from the mother tree. The twigs, buds, and leaves all form on the branches in opposing pairs.

