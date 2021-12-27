This was the fourth year that the local Veterans in Focus (VIF) organization has sponsored a float in the Newport Chamber’s Christmas Parade. Last year the VIF float, Christmas in Valley Forge 1775, took first place. This year, for the second time, the float honored women who have served in the military. To keep with this year’s theme a “Very Beary Christmas,” the VIF float was named “America’s Beary Best Women Veterans.” While the float didn’t win a prize, the women certainly were greeted by many shouts of “thank you for your service” from those along the route.
Before the parade started four of the Women Veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group. The other five women who were riding the float had already received one. Some of the women had brought a favorite stuffed bear and the others picked out one of the many that decorated the float.
The parade was said to be the biggest of all and many of the local businesses and those running for an elected position next year entered. The VIF float was number fourteen in line, was flying an American flag and the riders threw lots of candy to the crowd. Along the way two of the riders presented their bear to someone they felt could use one. I was accompanying the float, walking beside it, and got to present the bears to the two.
The first bear was presented to an elderly woman who was with her daughter and son-in-law. When I handed to the lady, tears came to her eyes. She told me how wonderful it made her feel and that her husband had been a Veteran. She added that this was just the second Christmas she was spending without him. Her daughter said that they had brought her to the parade in hopes of cheering her up and helping her find some Christmas spirit. They both threw kisses to the women on the float, I left them hugging each other.
The second one to receive one of the bears was a small girl in a wheelchair. She was a special needs child, so I handed it to her mother. As the father thanked me, I explained where it had come from, and he turned and saluted the women. The little girl had been excited to see the parade going by and the candy coming her way. When her mother bent down with the bear and gave it to her the little girl became very calm, just hugging the little stuffed bear. The Mother stood and hugged me and said that was the most peaceful the little one had been for days.
The opportunity to present the two bears brought a special feeling to me and I was so honored to be a part of the sharing of the gifts of Christmas. I was able to share with the two ladies on the float what their gifts meant and it touched their hearts. It was a true reward for sharing their gifts and knowing how much it meant for each of the two that received them.
The riders enjoyed the parade so much and the warm feelings of recognition for their service. Since I sponsor and put together the float each year, the women asked that I do another women’s float next year (it was more a statement than a question). So, plans are already underway for next year’s Veterans in Focus float that will feature the roles of women in the military. It will be something to put on your calendar!
THANKS
I would like to finish out 2021 by Thanking all of you that read my columns. I have only heard from a few who read it each week, but I am always surprised by those who are not Veterans that support my efforts. I pray that all of the people in community and across our country find a way to work together and overcome the virus, economy, lack of political leadership, and many things that are affecting our daily lives. May we come through the darkness of 2020 and 2021 and be embraced by the light of a new year that will carry us forward.
Please remember those serving throughout the world who are serving our country so we may remain free to stand for what is right.
NEWS OF NOTE
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has announced she is reopening in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Court house annex 360 East Main Street, Wednesday, January 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor - group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This month’s meeting will be Friday, January 7. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
