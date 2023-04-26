My favorite eldest son stopped by for coffee and breakfast this morning. He just made it in last night from his job in Saudi Arabia, and I’m delighted to know he is again safe and sound on American soil. With Mother’s Day coming up I once again think of the great blessing it is to have adult children.

But when I really think about it, the great blessing is not so much to have adult children, but to have a sweet and satisfying relationship with them. I don’t tend to spend much time on social media anymore because I realized it was such a time thief for me, but I hopped on for a minute this morning and saw a post that resonated with me.

