Rabbit tobacco

Rabbit tobacco

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

A popular pastime when my mom was growing up on a Tennessee hillside farm was to go out and find some rabbit tobacco, crush it and roll it up in some brown paper from a poke (that’s a bag to you young folk), and smoke it. I don’t know how the tobacco tasted, but that paper must have been strong!

Rabbit Tobacco (Gnaphalium obtusifolium) is a native plant that also goes by the name of Sweet Everlasting. It is a small weed around 1-2 feet tall, and will catch your eye because the flowers, lower leaves and the stem appear white due to a covering of soft fuzz. The leaves are narrow, 1-2 inches long and have no stem. The dull, white flowers bloom in the fall and look like clusters of papery tubes, so they’re not what you’d call showy. But the whitish appearance of the entire plant does stand out and is easy to spot in weedy fields. Even when the plant is dead and dry it still appears similar to when it was alive, hence the name everlasting.

Trending Recipe Videos




Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.