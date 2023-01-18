Socialism is the belief that every person should have an equal share in the wealth of the nation. Capitalism is the belief that every person should be allowed to keep what he or she has earned. The strength of socialism is that everyone has food, shelter, clothing and all necessities. The strength of capitalism is that each receives and may keep what he or she has earned. The problem with each lies in the nature of mankind. What is mankind’s nature? The Biblical worldview begins at creation when Adam and Eve had perfect ability to obey God and do what is right or to disobey God and do much evil.
Genesis records that Adam and Eve chose to disobey and do what was not right. All of us now have a mixture of the created will to do what is right along with a tendency to do things which are not right.
This is seen clearly in the good and the sinful in our own lives, and in what we see in some (Hitler, Stalin, etc.) with more evil, or others (Washington, Martin Luther King, Jr, etc.) with more good. The mixture is there in each of us. No one is perfectly righteous or perfectly evil.
What has that to do with economics? If we were all perfect and did only what is right any system would work. Capitalists would always share with others and socialists would always ensure high productivity. Sadly, we are all sometimes selfish, sometimes covetous, sometimes moved to anger or adulterous thoughts. What then? Since our sin dooms every economic system to imperfection, how can we choose? We look to see which is most helpful.
Every economic system must choose what will be made (food, shelter, transport, etc.), who will make it (do the work), and who will get what is made. (Will everyone get exactly the same things in the same quantity, or will some receive different things or quantities?) Capitalism has an initial advantage. Some individuals prefer Apple products, while others prefer Samsung. One musician wants a piano, while another wants a flute. Who will decide what each receives?
Economist Thomas Sowell, a leading intellectual in our time, points to the complexity of these decisions. In a socialist system an individual or small group decides what is made, who makes it, and that each person gets an equal share whether or not they work. But how can one person or even a small group know enough to make wise decisions for everyone? In a capitalist system each individual, knowing enough for his or her own choice, decides what is needed for particular goals.
The capitalist system provides more individualism, greater innovation, and higher productivity. The socialist system makes sure no one is left behind. But what does the Bible say? The concepts of both systems can be found in scripture, but scripture clearly favors a system allowing individual action and choice. Let me share a few helpful passages:
Government responsibility — Genesis 41:34-36. “Let Pharaoh ... gather all the food of these good years that are coming and store up grain ... That food shall be a reserve for the land against the seven years of famine ... so that the land may not perish through the famine.”
Group decision — Acts 4:32. “Now the full number of those who believed were of one heart and soul, and no one said that any of the things that belonged to him was his own, but they had everything in common.”
Individual Responsibility — Thessalonians 3:10. “even when we were with you, we would give you this command: If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat.” Proverbs 19:17 “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the LORD, and he will repay him for his deed.” Leviticus 19:18. “... you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the LORD”. Leviticus 23:22. “when you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not reap your field right up to its edge, nor shall you gather the gleanings after your harvest. You shall leave them for the poor and for the sojourner: I am the LORD your God.” Matthew 25:37-40. “’Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink? And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’ And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
