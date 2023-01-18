Which is more Biblical, socialism or capitalism?

Socialism is the belief that every person should have an equal share in the wealth of the nation. Capitalism is the belief that every person should be allowed to keep what he or she has earned. The strength of socialism is that everyone has food, shelter, clothing and all necessities. The strength of capitalism is that each receives and may keep what he or she has earned. The problem with each lies in the nature of mankind. What is mankind’s nature? The Biblical worldview begins at creation when Adam and Eve had perfect ability to obey God and do what is right or to disobey God and do much evil.

