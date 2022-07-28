Another school year is about to begin, and for administrators and teachers comes in-service training, which is required by the state for teachers to be instructed on what's new in education: techniques, technology, materials, procedures and laws. What school teacher does not have a memory or memories of days spent at in-service?

The sessions could be dull, but occasionally there might have been some funny moments, like the time a kitten wandered into one of Bobby Smith's sessions, and the teachers were secretly passing it back and forth until it went to a teacher who was afraid of cats and let out a scream. Mr. Smith, as can be imagined, was not amused!

