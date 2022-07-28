Another school year is about to begin, and for administrators and teachers comes in-service training, which is required by the state for teachers to be instructed on what's new in education: techniques, technology, materials, procedures and laws. What school teacher does not have a memory or memories of days spent at in-service?
The sessions could be dull, but occasionally there might have been some funny moments, like the time a kitten wandered into one of Bobby Smith's sessions, and the teachers were secretly passing it back and forth until it went to a teacher who was afraid of cats and let out a scream. Mr. Smith, as can be imagined, was not amused!
In-service training has been around a long time, except in the early years it was called a "teach-er institute" or "the normal." Opportunities for higher education were not as readily available in previous times, and school officials often had to employ teachers with limited training. An institute was a way to provide them in information which could improve teaching methods and the overall success of the schools.
The first one of these was reported in the Knoxville Daily Chronicle, May 6, 1881: The first normal school for Cocke County will open June 20 under the supervision of Rev. D.F. Smith and Lucian Smith.
The Knoxville Tribune, July 15, 1894, reported of Cocke County's normal which was in session July 9th-13th at the courthouse. It was submitted by a correspondent with the pseudonym "Scholastic." The County School Superintendent was Professor William Jasper Hatley, who the article reported, "has done much to place Cocke County in the foremost ranks of successful school work in East Tennessee." Mr. Hatley was in office, 1893-1896.
In attendance were over 100 teachers, who "form a magnificent body of men and women, intelligent, earnest, faithful and enthusiastic in their work." This group gathered in front of the courthouse to have a photograph made. Mrs. O'Dell included the picture in "Over the Misty Blue Hills." Her mother was one of the teachers at the institute. It is just unfortunate that no identification of the group was made.
The director of the normal was Professor E.M. Wright of Greeneville, a former Superintendent of the Greene County Schools. The typical format was recitations, lectures and music interspersed between the discussion sessions on "subjects that are essential for in training teachers and preparing them for their work."
The topics discussed at this institute were not named, but these topics were listed in the Morristown Gazette as having been discussed at the Hamblen County Normal in June 1894. No doubt, Cocke County's would have been similar. 1. Benefits derived from thorough teaching. 2. Should persons who do not intend to make teaching a profession be employed to teach? 3. What is an education? 4. The rights of teacher, pupil and parents. 5. Objects and results of school examinations. 6. When should we inflict corporal punishment? 7. How to get work out of children. 8. Making the school room pleasant. 9. Good order: what is it and how to secure it. 10. Grading our schools. (As can be seen, some these topics are still relevant to schools today, 128 years later.)
It was impressive that some of the "big guns" in education at that time had been engaged to come to Cocke County to speak at this institute. One of those was Professor Josiah Holbrook, President of Holbrook Normal College in Fountain City, Knoxville. Professor Holbrook was from "a family of teachers who have established a reputation throughout the country for their advanced method of giving normal instruction." He had been recruited by Knoxville leaders to establish a normal school there. It opened in 1893, and though it was only in operation for 10 years, it greatly enhanced the cultural life of the community as well as trained many teachers for Knox County and surrounding areas.
Another prominent speaker was Dr. John F. Spence, Chancellor of American Temperance University. Dr. Spence was a Union soldier who chose to stay in the South following the war. He opened Knoxville Female Institute in 1866, and then in 1867 he and Governor W.G. Brownlow established East Tennessee Wesleyan University which later became U.S. Grant University (in order to attract northern benefactors). This college is a predecessor of the present Tennessee Wesleyan University and University of Tennessee - Chattanooga.
American Temperance University was founded in Harriman in 1893. Harriman itself was founded as the "Prohibition City of the Nation," and students at the college all had to be non-drinkers. ATU was an early proponent of satellite campuses - Greeneville, Powell Valley and White Pine. Even though it was only in operation for fifteen years, ATU was known for the quality of its programs.
In Newport on June 13th, Dr. Spence's topic was "Leadership Born of Intelligence," and he asserted that "the best brawn and brain of the nation were to be found among the mountain people of the central South." He opined that there were great possibilities in these mountain-ous sections to combat the forces of anarchy and alcohol and make the area one of great population and wealth.
Interested in the distinguished speakers, it was reported "many leading citizens of the county visited the normal during the week and were well pleased with the faithful work that was being done." (Semi-Weekly Knoxville Sentinel, July 18, 1894)
Mention was made of the presence of other educators who helped with the institute, "the Walker brothers, who are in charge of the high school at Newport." They were M.G. (Green) and J.H. (Jim) and their school was Newport Academy held in the Masonic Hall. Also named was Professor H.F. Ketron who was the principal of Parrottsville Seminary. That school was under the auspices of the Holston Conference, Methodist Episcopal Church, and was located where the Parrottsville UMC is today.
A part of any normal or institute was the administration of the teacher's examinations. At that time state law required that teachers be tested yearly in order to be certified to teach. A certificate was only good for one year. There were some exceptions to taking the yearly examination, such as having a college degree (which most did not have) or having proven success in the classroom.
The subjects the examination questions covered Orthography [Spelling], Reading, Penmanship, Written arithmetic, Mental arithmetic [word problems], English grammar, Geography, Tennessee History, United States History, Physiology and Hygiene, and Theory/Practice of Teaching. Secondary teachers had to take separate exams covering specialty subjects, such as foreign languages, sciences, higher mathematics. (In Tennessee today's teachers are required to take the Praxis Exam, which would be similar.)
There were three types of certificates - First Grade, Second Grade and Third Grade. The names had nothing to do with grades in a school; they were based on the level of attainment of the teacher. A First Grade certificate required an overall average of 85 on all primary and secondary subject questions, a Second Grade certificate required an overall average of 65. A Third Grade certificate required an overall average on only primary subject questions. (I would imagine that the level of one's certificate could be used to determining salary.)
In those days, there were no qualms about bringing the spiritual into the public sector. Dr. John H. Parrott, pastor of Newport's the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, spoke and "pleased and delighted the members of the Institute with his bursts of eloquence, wit and humor. Dr. Parrott has a very strong hold on the people of Cocke County."
"Scholastic," whoever he might have been, ended his report with a plug for the town: "New-port has a generous people and is a plucky little city, having tided the financial pressure [1893 Depression] without a failure, and its destined, in our opinion, to double its population in the next five years."
Good luck, teachers, for a successful year!
