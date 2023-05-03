Appalachian Honor Air Flight

Last week’s Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands group got together in front of the D-Day Memorial on their way to Washington.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Just two weeks ago I had the opportunity to share the story of six Cocke County veterans and their trip on an Honor Air Flight to Washington, D.C. The group took a one-day flight from Knoxville and got to see some of the major monuments dedicated to those who have served their country and honors those who sacrificed their lives. This week I will share the story of the Jonesborough Honor Air group that goes a different way to Washington.

Two months ago, at the local DAV Chapter 102 meeting, member Todd Haris invited Ms. Val Masner of the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands (HFAH), located in Jonesborough, to give a presentation about her group. She said the honor flight recognizes American veterans in our area, for your sacrifices and achievements by taking you to Washington, DC to see your memorials at no cost to you. Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands serves veterans of all eras, but top priority is given to World War II, Korean and Vietnam Era, and terminally ill veterans from all wars.” She went on to say that the trip is at no expense to the veterans, it is sponsored and paid for by the Hardees restaurant group.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.