Just two weeks ago I had the opportunity to share the story of six Cocke County veterans and their trip on an Honor Air Flight to Washington, D.C. The group took a one-day flight from Knoxville and got to see some of the major monuments dedicated to those who have served their country and honors those who sacrificed their lives. This week I will share the story of the Jonesborough Honor Air group that goes a different way to Washington.
Two months ago, at the local DAV Chapter 102 meeting, member Todd Haris invited Ms. Val Masner of the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands (HFAH), located in Jonesborough, to give a presentation about her group. She said the honor flight recognizes American veterans in our area, for your sacrifices and achievements by taking you to Washington, DC to see your memorials at no cost to you. Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands serves veterans of all eras, but top priority is given to World War II, Korean and Vietnam Era, and terminally ill veterans from all wars.” She went on to say that the trip is at no expense to the veterans, it is sponsored and paid for by the Hardees restaurant group.
Mrs. Masner explained that the main difference between the two trips is that the Appalachian “flight” is actually by bus. Their trips leave northeast Tennessee and return three days later. On this trip the veterans stop along the way to stretch their legs and visit with the people they meet. They also see some of the memorials along the way, like the D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia, that are not seen by those who make the trip by plane.
Other differences include those going by airplane have hosts who take care of several veterans and the AHHF group each has their own. Also, by staying overnight, the schedule can be rearranged to meet the needs of the schedule. Next week, you will read how this brought a different view of Washington for the group.
HFAH has several trips coming up. Masner encouraged the veterans to “sign up”. Robert (Bob) Peterson filed out one of the applications she had and was chosen to go with the group on the April 21 trip. Next week, I will share the experiences he had on the trip.
If you are a veteran or know of one that would want to go to Washington on one of these trips you can contact Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands at P.O. Box 251, Jonesborough, TN, 37659, email gotodc@honorflightah.org, check their website www.honorflightah.org/, or contact me and I will get you the form.
Face hair
Remember Veterans in Focus’ second annual To Shave or Not To Shave beard contest raising money for Wreaths Across America. It will be at the Edwina Community Center 784 Ransom Circle Newport, just off County Road 73 (watch for the signs) Saturday, May 6. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the judging begins at 3 p.m. For more information see the Veterans in Focus Facebook page or call (423) 721-8918.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions, or suggestions, by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722, or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
