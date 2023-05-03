I stepped into The Rusty Magnolia yesterday for about the third time looking for a sturdy dresser and mirror. I’ve always heard the third time is the charm, and on this day it was true for me. After perusing around the shop for a while, I realized that I had forgotten the little hallway by the back door. My expectations were pretty low since the search was almost over, but my eyes fell on just what I had been looking for.

The well-built dresser and mirror had seen a little wear and had a few scratches on the top, but I saw the potential. Excitedly, I strode to the counter to pay Tommie when I spotted an absolutely gorgeous lawyer’s bookshelf. I really didn’t know what it was called until Tommie rectified that, but I knew it was something I could put to good use.

