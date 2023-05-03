I stepped into The Rusty Magnolia yesterday for about the third time looking for a sturdy dresser and mirror. I’ve always heard the third time is the charm, and on this day it was true for me. After perusing around the shop for a while, I realized that I had forgotten the little hallway by the back door. My expectations were pretty low since the search was almost over, but my eyes fell on just what I had been looking for.
The well-built dresser and mirror had seen a little wear and had a few scratches on the top, but I saw the potential. Excitedly, I strode to the counter to pay Tommie when I spotted an absolutely gorgeous lawyer’s bookshelf. I really didn’t know what it was called until Tommie rectified that, but I knew it was something I could put to good use.
When a piece of furniture has stood the passing of many years it almost seems romantic to me. I wonder whose hands have touched it and what stories it has been privy to. Like adding a chapter to a book, I also want to write a few words and pass the piece along for someone else to cherish.
I haggled just a bit over the price, but knew all along that I would pay the asking price if need be. The price held firm, but I wasn’t disappointed. I enjoy trying to get a bargain, but that’s just a little part of the shopping experience. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s fun to try.
Occasionally people shopping with me look like they want to run and hide, but when they see me get a discount the look of embarrassment usually changes to a wary look of approval. Everyone doesn’t feel comfortable asking for a price reduction, but the trick is to always accept a “no” just as gracefully as a “yes.”
My late husband would go into a car dealership and pay sticker price until I encouraged him not to be so quick to accept the price as final. He wasn’t much of a price haggler, but he got a little better at it as time went along. I suppose I like the challenge, and maybe it’s a bit of a game for me to try to get a better price.
I purchased the two pieces and made arrangements to have help with the delivery. The plan was that I would supply the truck, while a nice fellow named Robert would supply the manpower. The next day I arrived for pickup and realized that Robert also refinishes furniture. What good fortune it was not only to find the dresser I wanted, but also to have the imperfections reduced.
My dresser should be delivered shortly, and I can’t wait to see how it turns out. The lawyer’s bookshelf has been cleaned and loaded. It has a character mark or two, and stands dutifully waiting for this family’s stories to seep into the dark, rich wood.
