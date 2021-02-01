This week’s column has two different subjects, but each have their own “points”. The first will be focused on the news release that came from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) concerning the COVID-19 situation, with an update from the Mountain Home VA Healthcare System. The second part of the column will share the news of the Quilts of Valor’s National Sew Day. Parrottsville Quilt Guild will be holding an in-person and virtual gathering for you to join with your fabric, thread and needles.
“EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION”
On January 29 the Mountain Home VA, in Johnson City issued the following statement about the status of Veterans receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the measure the facility has taken to provide a safe environment for patients. Because of its importance I will be providing the information in its entirety.
SITUATION UPDATE — MOUNTAIN HOME VA HEALTHCARE SYSTEM 01/29/2021 09:43 AM EST:
1. Any Veteran enrolled at JHQVAMC will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when their category becomes active (pending enough vaccine supply.) Veterans who are not enrolled at JHQVAMC may call 423.926.1171 ext. 7200 for more information.
2. Enrolled Veterans will use the JHQVAMC COVID-19 1st Dose Walk-In Clinic. (The 1st Dose Clinic is currently suspended due to a lack of available vaccine. We anticipate receiving more vaccine in two to three weeks.) When active, the clinic is located on the 2nd floor Atrium of the Main Hospital
3. We are providing updates to Veterans in the following ways:
a. We provide updated information Mon.-Fri. via our COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic update line at: 423.926.1171 ext. 8.
b. We post updates to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VAMountainHome.
c. We will continue to update this page.
4. Enrolled Veterans who have received the 1st Dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have a scheduled appointment for their 2nd Dose. The 2nd Dose Vaccine Clinic is OPEN: Monday – Friday in the 2nd floor atrium, building 160, By Appointment Only.
5. We are giving limited vaccinations at the Knoxville William C. Tallent Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). Veterans should call their Primary Care Team for more information.
6. Our phased rollout is based on guidance from the CDC. We are currently in Phase 1c of the Rollout plan.
Help reduce the risk of spreading the flu, COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and other illnesses:
EFFECTIVE MARCH 23,(2020) access to the main campus is only through the Lamont/Veterans Way and Lake Drive Gates. Employees may access campus through Gold Star Blvd from 6-8 a.m. with their employee stickers. All other gates will be closed. Please follow the signs to the screening tents.
Effective immediately, the following visitation safeguards are in place:
• If you become sick, stay home and call ahead to your clinic or VA facility before visiting.
• Valet services are temporarily suspended until further notice. Parking lots ordinarily used for valet parking are now opened for patient self-parking.
• All patients will be screened for COVID-19 before entering the medical center.
• Outpatients should come to appointments alone if possible, but if medically necessary, please limit the number of individuals accompanying you to one immediate family member or caregiver.
• Visitors are not allowed. The exceptions are hospice and palliative care patients.
• No one under the age of 18 is allowed in the facility.
• Face coverings or masks are required of everyone entering the medical center for the duration of their visit.
Additional restrictions may be put in place as conditions warrant.
CURRENT NUMBERS:
As of February 1, the VA reports that statewide there are 357 active cases and 5,981 convalescent cases and there have been a total of 344 known deaths. At Mountain Home the statistics show that currently there are 105 active cases, 2,192 convalescent cases and there have been 142 known deaths.
Nationally the figures show there are 11,239 active cases, 188,477 convalescent cases and there have been a total of 9,081 Veteran deaths. The Charles George VA Medical Center, in Asheville, NC, reports 122 active cases, 1,479 active cases and a total of 78 known deaths.
Note: The rules for entry to the campus have been in place since the Pandemic guidelines started in March of 2020. If you have a non-life-threatening appointment, I would suggest you consider rescheduling it for a few more months until we see how the course of this situation changes in the coming future of 2021.
NATIONAL SEW DAY:
In 2003, Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed to Iraq. Not long after he was there, she had a dream that started her project, which has become a national way to honor those who have served and those actively serving in the United States military. According to Ms. Roberts she awoke from her sleep and shares:
“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.”
Since its beginning the QOV organization has spread across the nation and has members from quilt shops, their quilt groups and individual sewing enthusiasts. Last year, volunteers across the country donated 38,253 finished blocks to Quilts of Valor. The foundation estimates that because of such a large number of blocks, they will be able to assemble 1,932 quilts to be given to veterans across the country in 2021.
LOCAL QUILT GATHERING:
For the last three years the Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor (QOV) group has been meeting at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102’s building at 148 Pine Street in Newport. Because of the COVID-19 virus they have not held in-person meetings for several months but have used the internet to stay in touch and work on projects. This coming Saturday, February 6, they are gathering to work on quilts for the annual National QOV Sew Day.
I have received information about this year’s gathering from the Parrottsville QOV coordinator Sheilah Strobel who talked about the how the Quilt of Valor became a reality and their plans for this coming Saturday.
Sheilah said, “Next week Saturday is QOV sew day and I am so looking forward to that. It’s been way to long! The good news is we still awarded 33 quilts last year in spite of the pandemic! We will plan on meeting from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the DAV Chapter 102 hall. Even though it is very spacious for social distancing I understand that some may not want to attend in person so we will also plan to zoom (online meeting) during the day. Lunch will be provided. Note: I do need to know if you plan to attend so we can plan for the lunch. If you have a project you are working on, please bring it. We do have some quilts that need labels and a couple to bind.”
Sheilah said, “This is an opportunity for members of the community to be part of honoring America’s warriors. Attendees can bring their own sewing machine and red, white and blue fabrics of their choice if they like. We have many patterns available. Those who want to brush up their sewing skills or would like to learn how to make a quilt are welcomed. No experience is needed, we will show everyone how to make the pieces and sew them together. We will have all the machines, material and other needed items for volunteers.” For more information and to reserve a spot contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
NEWS OF NOTE:
AMVETS Post 75 — meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, the next meeting will this Thursday February 4 at 6 p.m. You can call the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
American Legion Post 41 – meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Cocke County Memorial Building 103 N. Cosby Highway. The next meeting will be Tuesday February 9, beginning at 5 p.m. with a potluck meal, followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Entry will be on C Avenue across from the Newport Fire Department. Please contact Commander David Mills at 423-608-8168 for more information or directions.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to PO Box 224 Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918
