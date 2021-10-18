A couple of weeks ago I wrote about The Daughters of the American Revolution and AMVETS Post 75 working together to hand out pocket size U.S. Constitutions to 8th grade students. I wrote about the importance of the students learning about their Constitutional rights and gave a brief description of each one of the 27 Amendments.
Recent stories have me feeling more than one of those Constitutional rights are being challenged by our government. I am not going to get into the right or wrong of what happened on January 6th at our Nation’s Capital. It is Congress’ increased words and actions towards Veterans since that day, that have me concerned.
NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO
Just three weeks after the “insurrection”, on January 21st, National Public Radio (NPR) reported that 140 people had been arrested and facing charges for their involvement in the “attack.” The report went on to say that 27 of the arrested, or 20%, were veterans.
The news report by National Public Radio found that at least 27, or nearly 20%, of the more than 140 people facing charges over their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were veterans or active members of the military.
“NPR reached its conclusion after reviewing military records, social media accounts, court documents and news reports of the individuals facing federal or District of Columbia charges in connection with the Jan. 6 events. By comparison, military veterans make up just 7% of the American adult population overall, according to U.S. census data.”
An October 13 report states there have been 674 arrests, but I cannot find any new report that tells what percentage of the new amount who have been arrested are Veterans. I checked back for an update from NPR and got this by-line; “Updated October 15, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET — Editor’s note: This story was first published on Feb. 9, 2021. It is regularly updated and includes explicit language.” The NPR “updated” report does not change the count of 140 or reference to the “20%” Veterans.
FALLOUT OF NPR REPORT
On March 4th House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano (D-CA) jumped on the report’s “20 %” Veterans, and announced a new Committee investigation examining the targeted recruitment of veterans by extremist groups.
In April, State Representative Sarah Anthony (MI-D), proposed legislation that specifically targets U.S. veterans. She said, “My bill would add language to the definition of veteran to clearly exclude those who violate the ‘Michigan anti-terrorism act’ from receiving state-administered veteran benefits.”
Fulfilling his March promise to “investigate” the targeted recruitment of Veterans, Chairman Takano convened a full Committee hearing entitled, “Domestic Violent Extremist Groups And The Recruitment Of Veterans.” (Two more hearings are being scheduled for the following months) “The hearing will explore the Committee’s Investigation into domestic violent extremist groups that was started last fall and will focus on who these groups are, what they believe, and why they specifically target veterans to recruit into their ranks.”
In his opening statement Chairman Takano talked about how the Veterans were being used and recruited by groups focused on domestic terrorism. He began the hearing saying in part, “Our ultimate objective here, as with all of our work on this Committee, is to advance proposals to help and support veterans in need. In this case, that means identifying and developing opportunities to help veterans who find themselves ensnared by one of these domestic violent extremist groups… We are here today to talk about domestic violent extremist groups. For purpose of definition, we are using the propensity for violence as the key determination of what constitutes extremism.”
I believe the Committee’s job is to review legislation directed to help Veterans. It is not the Committee’s job to become another microscope for someone’s political agenda, so to control those women and men who have served their country. My opinion happens to be echoed by Representative Mike Bost.
STANDING WITH VETERANS
After the hearing Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.), the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, who took Congressman Roe’s place, shed light on the hearings harmful stigma that follows Veterans.
“We are here today to discuss violent extremism among veterans. The important word there is ‘violent.’ Something that seems extreme in Southern California might be commonplace in other parts of the country. That doesn’t make it wrong. The First Amendment gives us the freedom to hold and express beliefs and opinions regardless of how extreme others may find them. Thank God for that.
“Free speech is foundational to democracy and the American way of life. That’s why service members and veterans have fought and died for it for 245 years. Free speech must be protected. I will oppose any effort to restrict it.
“It is every veteran’s right to have an opinion – even one I find radical. However, if that opinion is acted on with violence, it is another thing altogether. Violence cannot be tolerated. It is undemocratic and anti-American.
“We have seen political violence from across the political spectrum over the last several years. For example, there were devastating riots in several major American cities last year. Those riots did incredible damage to people and property. And they led to calls to defund the police that led to rising crime throughout the country.
“There was also the riot in the Capitol on January 6th. When the Chairman announced his investigation into the targeting of veterans by violent extremists, I was concerned that it was a political exercise seeking to capitalize on January 6th. This hearing was originally scheduled for July 29th. However, on July 23rd, my staff and I learned on Twitter, from a reporter, that the hearing had been postponed. That postponement was allegedly due to scheduling issues. However, my staff was later told by the Chairman’s staff that the hearing had actually been postponed at the request of Speaker Pelosi. Allegedly, she was concerned that our hearing would interfere with the first hearing of the Select Committee on January 6th on July 27th.
“I am sure that Members’ can understand my serious frustration with those events. First, it is unacceptable that important information about our schedule would be shared with the members of the media before me, my staff, or other Committee Members.
“Second, I was already concerned that this investigation was motivated by partisan politics rather than the best interests of veterans. Speaker Pelosi’s order to postpone the hearing because of its overlap with the Select Committee on January 6th confirms my concern.
“Let me be clear — the V.A. Committee is not the appropriate place to debate that incident. There are other House Committees with the jurisdiction and expertise to do that. There is also the Select Committee on January 6th. I have serious concerns with the partisan nature and narrow focus of the Select Committee. But our job on the V.A. Committee is to honor, support, serve, and empower veterans. Our job is to help them get the care, benefits, services, and opportunities they have earned. If anything is going to prevent veterans from falling prey to violent extremism, it is that.
“There are approximately 18 million veterans in this country. They come from every background and belief system. Veterans are hard-working, highly skilled, and well-respected. Those qualities make veterans excellent employees, leaders, and community members.
“Those qualities may also make them attractive to violent extremists who want to take advantage of their skills and standing to cause violence and division. It grabs headlines when veterans are accused of becoming violent extremists. But there is very little data on how many veterans are actually involved in violent extremist actions. And there is no question that the vast majority of veterans are law-abiding and peaceful.
“We cannot let a few bad apples spoil the whole bunch. There is already a false, but persistent, narrative about veterans. It says that they are sick, broken, and dangerous – so-called ‘ticking time bombs.’ What is actually dangerous is that stigma. And I am concerned that this hearing will spread it. That stigma makes it harder for veterans to find jobs and to seek help, if they need it. Most importantly, it is false.
“We know that a lot of violent extremism takes root online. That is one reason why Congresswoman Mace and I introduced H.R. 2326, the Veterans’ Cyber Risk Awareness Act. Our bill would require a study about cyber risks facing veterans from frauds, disinformation campaigns – and, yes, violent extremists. It would also require V.A. to partner with other agencies and experts to share best practices with veterans about how to stay safe online.
“I hope our bill will be considered in Committee and on the House Floor very soon. And then, I hope that we can get back to doing what we do best for veterans and leave the partisan political investigations in the past.”
Representative Bost is filling the shoes of Congressman Roe by taking the other party to task and getting back to the Committee’s role of “doing the best for Veterans”. We will have to keep watch on the direction the members of Congress are taking when trying to label all Veterans domestic terrorists, because of an unknown number who have become extreme in their thoughts and actions.
UPCOMING EVENTS
OCTOBER 23: The second annual 4 Rivers Run will be held on Saturday, October 23 and begin at the Tanner Building in Newport. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and kick stands up will be at 10. There will be drawings for gifts and several tickets to the Festival. Registration will be $20 per bike and $5 for an additional for riders. You can find more information on the AMVETS Post 75 Facebook page or call Joe Purser at 757-535-2137 or Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918. Proceeds from this run will support AMVET Post 75’s services to the Veterans in our community.
NOVEMBER 4: The new AMVETS Post 75 Veterans Community Resource Center will be dedicated on November 4 at 5 p.m. The Center will be located in the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The Center will develop resources that will provide referral information and support to community services for Veterans and their families. Post 75 would like to invite the community to join in the dedication of the new facility. For more information you can contact Commander Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918.
NOVEMBER 6: The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, based in Knoxville, will be sponsoring a Women Veterans hike on November 6 at the Elkmont Cemetery Road in Gatlinburg. The hike is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and has various distance options for hikers depending on their abilities. Hikers are asked to bring a lunch. They will meet at the Little River Trail parking lot near the Elkmont Campground in the Smoky Mountain National Park. You can contact Marilyn Childress, who is a Navy Veteran, at (678) 920-1989 or by email at contact@veteransheritagesite.org.
NEWS OF NOTE
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 - meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be Tomorrow Night, Thursday, October 21st, at 148 Pine Street. There will be a covered dish dinner at 6 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The hall is open on Wednesdays, 9 am to Noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. You can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
