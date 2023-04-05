Vietnam war day program

Dave Mills, commander of American Legion Post 41, and Debbie Williams from Smoky Mountain Home Health Hospice, put together the Vietnam Veterans War Day program.

This past week two events in Newport sought to remember the women and men who have served in America’s military. One specifically to remember those who served during the Vietnam War. I was asked to speak at both programs, which was a very humbling experience. I find it a great honor to be asked to speak before those who are my peers and some, my elders, many who have had tougher tours of duty and experiences than I have.

Of the 18 veterans who were presented Quilts of Valor for their service over half were Vietnam veterans. Eight of them also received a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pin and Presidential Proclamation. One of the four women veterans who received quilts, Teresa Best served before the end of the war, from 1974 to 1976. Though she did not go overseas she still is considered a Vietnam era veteran.

