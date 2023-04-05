This past week two events in Newport sought to remember the women and men who have served in America’s military. One specifically to remember those who served during the Vietnam War. I was asked to speak at both programs, which was a very humbling experience. I find it a great honor to be asked to speak before those who are my peers and some, my elders, many who have had tougher tours of duty and experiences than I have.
Of the 18 veterans who were presented Quilts of Valor for their service over half were Vietnam veterans. Eight of them also received a 50th Anniversary Commemorative Pin and Presidential Proclamation. One of the four women veterans who received quilts, Teresa Best served before the end of the war, from 1974 to 1976. Though she did not go overseas she still is considered a Vietnam era veteran.
When Dave Mills, Commander of American Legion Post 41 and sponsor of the Vietnam Veterans War Day lunch, asked me to speak, we remembered a recent speaker sharing his stories. I built my “talk” around a couple of humorous things that happened to me while I was in the combat zone. Things that seemed way out of place, like having a formal parade to impress a visiting senator and having a flight mission to re-supply a dwindling selection of booze.
As I told the stories I recognized heads nodding, smiles on faces and laughter coming from my audience. My mission, to bring humor as a distraction from the memories that haunt many veterans, was met. As I closed my “talk” I encouraged those listening to me to tell those around them some funny stories of their own. Afterwards, I was approached and told that there were many stories shared and some to them were x rated due to the language, but they all brought laughter.
Not only was March 29 the annual Vietnam Veterans War Day, but this year also marked the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of the last combat troops and the return of 684 prisoners of war (POWs). The Tennessee legislature, which led the country in 2008 by issuing the first proclamation recognizing Vietnam veterans, passed a resolution to honor this 50th anniversary. While the proclamation shared some historical descriptions of the war it also provides significant numbers that sum up the human prospective to the Vietnam War.
• 9,087,000 personnel served from August 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975
• 2,709,918 served on the ground in Vietnam
• Two thirds of those who served were volunteers not drafted
• 11,000 women served in Vietnam in various roles
• 240 servicemembers have been awarded the Medal of Honor
• 2.6 million were exposed to Agent Orange
• 30% of all servicemembers experiencing some form of post traumatic stress disorder in their lifetimes,
• United States lists 2,500 Americans as prisoners of war or missing in action in Vietnam
• Twenty-six Tennesseans are still recorded as missing-in-action
• 58,479 laid down their lives in service to our nation
• WHEREAS, as of 2020, there were approximately 6.3 million veterans of the United States military still alive who served during the period of the Vietnam War; of these veterans, 155,261 were from Tennessee
March 29, 2025 will mark the official end to the Vietnam War with the evacuation of the Saigon Embassy as the North Vietnamese overran the city. I am sure by then there will be changes in some of the numbers abov.
