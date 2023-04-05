My garden center runs have been frequent and exciting for this gardener’s heart. Anne, one of my oldest and dearest friends, and I hit one the other day. When we walked through the front gates and our eyes lit on all the beautiful plants and garden accessories I told her that the garden center to me was like the beach to her.

Anne is one of those people blessed with beautiful dark skin. Matter of fact she is at the beach right now while my pale self sits looking at my colorful beauties ready to go into the ground. This year I added to my perennials, but I think that I’ll always have a few annuals put in in spring.

