tree in snow

We need to enjoy our surroundings and “being in the moment” that nature can provide.

 Photo by Steve Roark

On a cold January morning in 2007 the Washington Post conducted an experiment. They invited Joshua Bell, one of the most famous classical violinists of our time, to play music at the Washington DC Metro Train Station. No introductions, no fanfare, simply stand on a busy walkway and play. He did six famous pieces written by J.S. Bach on a violin worth 3.5 million dollars.

During the 45 minutes he played, around 2,000 people walked by him on their way to work. During that time only six adults stopped and listened for a short while. Twenty or so laid down money that totaled $32 (Bell has sold out auditoriums where the tickets were a hundred bucks each). Several children tried to stop and listen, but were forced to keep moving by their parents. When he finished playing, the hum of humans bustling about returned. One of the greatest violinists in the world playing some of the most intricate pieces of music ever written on one of the rarest violins ever made (yeah, it was a Stradivarius), and almost no one took time to notice or applaud.

