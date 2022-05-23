Over the last several months I have written about animal memorials, Women Veterans, softball games, events honoring Veterans and First Responders and lots of other interesting subjects. It has been since February that I have bored you with facts about legislation so, okay that’s enough fair warning.
In the last few weeks, the House Committee on Veterans Affairs (HCVA) has been “hard at work” and have sent nineteen pieces of Veterans legislation to the House for vote. A few will have an impact on the lives of many Veterans, some will immortalize Veterans by naming facilities after them, and other legislation is directed to serve the needs of Women Veterans.
The foundation for this information is based on the pieces of legislation, there were others that came out separately and advanced as well. I will be sharing these bills and the Congressman who sponsored. Each of the releases on these pieces of legislation are accompanied by remarks of HCVA Chairman Mark Takano (D-CA) that are also included.
I suggest a cup of coffee or a couple of tooth pics for the eyes for what lies ahead.
APRIL 06, 2022
Today, the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs held a Full Committee Markup and advanced 17 bills with strong bipartisan support. These bills will help ensure VA can meet the needs of women veterans, provide additional training for peer support specialists and help improve VA's communication with survivors of Military Sexual Trauma, expand entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans, assist student veterans, improve training and oversight tools for VA's Office of Inspector General, and develop a more diverse workforce to serve the needs of all veterans.
“Throughout the 117th Congress, I have been focused on creating an environment at VA that is welcoming, inclusive, and reflective of the needs of all veterans. By passing the 17 bills on today’s markup agenda, we are making progress towards that goal,” said Chairman Takano.
“From equitable access to healthcare and benefits to strengthening programs that will help veterans lead a life of meaning and purpose, these bills will help strengthen the institution tasked with serving our increasingly diverse veteran population. I’m glad that we could continue this Committee’s long history of bipartisanship by swiftly passing these bills through the Committee, and I thank all of our Members for their work.”
A full list of the bills passed can be found below:
Note: If the full title of the H.R. bill is displayed it has not been voted on by the full House. The ones that have been passed will only share their H.R. number as the title will be shown on the date it was passed.
H.R. 7393 – The Improving VA Workforce through Minority Serving Institutions Act of 2022 (Rep. Ocasio-Cortez)
H.R. 6961, H.R. 2724,H.R. 6052;
H.R. 7277 – Improving Oversight of VA Community Care Providers Act of 2022 (Rep. Pappas)
H.R. 2428 – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Rep. Rice)
H.R. 7369 – Veteran Eligibility for Necessities To Undertake Rewarding Entrepreneurship (VENTURE) Act (Rep. Levin)
H.R. 6376,H.R 7375,H.R. 5738, H.R. 7335;
H.R. 2326 – Veterans Cyber Risk Awareness Act (Rep. Mace, Rep. Bost)
H.R. 7158 – Long-Term Care Veterans Choice Act (Rep. Higgins)
H.R. 5754, H.R. 6064,H.R. 7153, H.R. 6604.
MAY 17, 2022
CHAIRMAN TAKANO APPLAUDS HOUSE PASSAGE OF 10 VETERANS BILLS
Today, the House of Representatives passed 10 bipartisan bills brought to the floor by the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. These bills honor the legacies of prominent veterans – including former Senator Daniel Akaka – and improve how student veterans access their earned benefits. The bills would also increase transparency and accountability in the complaint process at VA Medical Centers.
“Today, my colleagues from both sides of the aisle came together to honor the legacies of prominent veterans like Senator Daniel Akaka, a veteran of World War Two, native Hawaiian, and man of great esteem who was committed to helping fellow veterans during his four decades in public service," said Chairman Mark Takano.
“I’m also grateful to my colleagues for their support in passing measures to improve how student veterans access their earned benefits, strengthening our veterans’ access to the benefits they have rightfully earned, and help reform the complaint tracking process at VA Medical Centers.”
Note: Ten of the following bills came from the seventeen that were passed out of the HVAC on April 6th and then were passed by the full House. Some of these bills came from the Senate as designated with a “S”, the others marked H.R. are from the House. ( If it is a bill from the Senate and the House also passes it, it will go to the President for signature. A House bill still will have to pass the Senate to go to the President.)
A list of bills passed can be found below:
S. 3527 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester)
S. 1760 – To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono)
S. 2514 – To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee)
H.R. 7500 – Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred)
H.R. 5754 – Patient Advocate Tracker Act (Rep. McClain)
H.R. 6604, as amended – Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act (Rep. Buchanan)
S. 2687 – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester)
H.R. 7375 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill)
H.R. 6376, as amended – Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act (Rep. Axne)
H.R. 7153, as amended – Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Benefits Automation Act (Rep. Bost)
MAY 18, 2022
CHAIRMAN TAKANO APPLAUDS HOUSE PASSAGE OF 9 MORE VETERANS BILLS AHEAD OF MEMORIAL DAY
Just one day later, the House added nine more bills and the three Senate bills, along with the four Senate bills passed the day before will now be going to the President.
Today, as Memorial Day approaches, and as the country prepares to honor the memories of our fallen servicemembers, the House of Representatives passed 9 bipartisan bills that will support women veterans, strengthen the VA Office of Inspector General, increase access to breast cancer screenings, and improve the claims process for survivors of military sexual trauma (MST). These bills follow Yesterday's Series Of Bills and are part of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Memorial Day package of 19 pieces of legislation to support America's veterans.
“The bills passed today address the unique needs of women veterans, including ensuring safe and discreet lactation spaces for veteran mothers who seek care at VA facilities and providing dignity to survivors of MST as they go through the claims process,” said Chairman Takano.
“One of the other bills passed today is the Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act. Named after a fierce advocate for comprehensive toxic exposure legislation and a champion for the veteran community, this bill ensures that veterans who served near a burn pit can get a mammography screening by a VA healthcare provider. This Committee has always placed a premium on our bipartisan work to deliver timely care and benefits for our nation's veterans. I am thankful that with the passage of these bills we will have delivered a package of 19 bills ahead of Memorial Day, to continue to honor our promise to support our veterans.”
A list of bills passed can be found below:
H.R. 5738, as amended – Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act (Rep. Luria)
H.R. 7335 – MST Claims Coordination Act (Rep. Luria)
H.R. 6961, as amended – Dignity for MST Survivors Act (Rep. Mrvan)
H.R. 6064 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to seek to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for a review of examinations, furnished by the Secretary, to individuals who submit claims to the Secretary for compensation under chapter 11 of title 38, United States Code, for mental and physical conditions linked to military sexual trauma (Rep. Nehls)
H.R. 2724, as amended – VA Peer Support Enhancement for MST Survivors Act (Rep. Delgado)
S. 4089 – Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act (Sen. Durbin)
H.R. 6052 – VA OIG Training Act (Rep. Underwood)
S. 2533 – MAMMO for Veterans Act (Sen. Tester)
S. 2102 – Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act (Sen. Boozman)
I will keep following these bills and let you know which pass both houses and when the President signs them.
EVENTS
May 28 – Help is needed to clean the Veterans Memorial at the Cocke County Courthouse. Sons of Confederate Veterans and Veterans in Focus will be cleaning the Monument Saturday, beginning at 10 am in preparation for the Memorial Day program. You can contact Daniel Costner, Commander of the SCV at 423-608-3870 or me at the information below.
May 29 – Smoky Mountain Thunder will bring hundreds of motorcycle riders through Newport on their way to the Veterans Overlook on Clinch Mountain. They will be leaving Sevierville at 11 a.m. and should be turning onto 25E at the Five Rivers Plaza sometime around 11:30 to 11:45. Everyone is invited to come out and line the roads to show their support. Be early and bring your flags and chairs.
May 30 – Newport – AMVETS Post 75 will be holding their annual Memorial Day program at the Cocke County Courthouse 111 Court Ave Newport, beginning at 10 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Rob Mathis and the Parrottsville Quilt Guild will be presenting Quilts of Valor to honor Veterans. The community is invited!
Dandridge - Jefferson County will hold its Memorial Day program at the Jefferson History Courthouse 202 W Main St, Dandridge from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NEWS OF NOTE
Mobile Office - Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has in-person services in Cocke County. Her representative Patty Mills will be available to discuss issues with citizens who feel they need the assistance of the Congresswoman. This month she will be at the Newport Courthouse Annex 360 East Main Street Wednesday, June 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information you can contact Field Representative Patty Mills at 423-398-5186.
AMVETS Post 75 - meets the first Thursday of each month at the Tanner Building 115 Mulberry Street, Suite 102. The next meeting is Thursday, June 2nd, at 6 pm. You can contact the Commander, Rob Watkins at 423-721-8918 for directions or more information.
Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor – group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. This month meeting will be Friday, June 3. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.