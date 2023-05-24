Teens want many things. So do we all. But what do they truly need beyond smart phones, pizza and ear buds? My answer will be only partial, but it will include mental, practical, personal, and one essential need.
Ability to focus — ability to concentrate on a given task, whether a school assignment, an employer’s requirement, or a pitch when at bat.
Situational awareness — awareness of others who are present, dangers such as other cars when driving, or of companions who may either lead into danger or help finding safety.
Flexibility — the ability to shift actions according to altered circumstances.
Discernment — being prepared to make sound value judgments about which actions and which people are “on the right track” and most helpful. These are all mental skills.
Practical skills are also important. Washing clothes, cooking meals, handling money, and good manners are all important. Among practical skills we must also include showing respect to others, especially to the opposite gender. That includes avoiding pregnancy, STDs, and drug overdoses. Abstinence is the skill that will offer the greatest help with each of these.
Teens, like all of us, need love and companionship. These are emotional needs. Families should be the primary source to meet those needs. Unfortunately, not all teens have sound families, and those who do are also looking to other teens to fully meet those needs. Choosing companions with wisdom requires the mental skill of discernment. Church attendance and the friends found there can be helpful.
This leads to personal needs. The teen years are a major time when each individual begins to discover who he or she is. What is my identity? Am I someone others will like and be friends with? What do I have to offer? Am I of value? I personally remember as a teen desiring to be the athlete which I clearly was not. Success in chess and leadership opportunities in Army ROTC helped me get past feelings of inadequacy. Every teen, every person, needs to find the area or areas where he or she fits and can find success. These areas of opportunity often change or expand as we move through life.
All these needs, as well as many more, can and should be met, as far as possible, by interaction with other people. Family, teachers, sports or academic mentors — all are very important. None, however, quite meet the final need of every teen and every person.
There is no substitute for a personal relationship with the Creator of the universe. David wrote: “Oh give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever! Let the redeemed of the LORD say so, whom he has redeemed from trouble and gathered in from the lands, from the east and from the west, from the north and from the south. Some wandered in desert wastes, finding no way to a city to dwell in; hungry and thirsty, their soul fainted within them. Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress.”
Every human being has had a moment or moments when they felt they were wandering in a “desert waste”. All who come to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit find a steadfast love which never changes, never becomes weak, and never grows cold. That love, the love of the Creator, is the one essential need every teen, every person of any age, needs.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twill soon be past;
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A U.S.Naval Academy graduate, Rev. Dave Dupee is former headmaster of an international boarding school and is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
