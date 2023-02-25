I love the Bible, God’s Word, and “God’s Mind on Paper.” I love to read it, study it, teach it and it behooves every Christian to try as best we can – to LIVE it. There are lots of little interesting data on almost every page. For instance, did you know that every chapter of First and Second Thessalonians closes with a reference to the Second Coming of Christ. In fact, First Thessalonians is written to assure believers of the Pre-Millennial Return of Jesus Christ; and Second Thessalonians is written to assure believers of a Pre-Tribulational Return of Jesus.

First Thessalonians 4 ends with a description of the rapture of the people of God, the church of the Lord, when He comes for His own. Now, some people will suggest that the word “rapture” is not found in the Bible and in the King James Version. That is correct. The word “rapture” does not occur. In fact, neither does the word “Trinity” – but the concept is certainly there.

