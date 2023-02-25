I love the Bible, God’s Word, and “God’s Mind on Paper.” I love to read it, study it, teach it and it behooves every Christian to try as best we can – to LIVE it. There are lots of little interesting data on almost every page. For instance, did you know that every chapter of First and Second Thessalonians closes with a reference to the Second Coming of Christ. In fact, First Thessalonians is written to assure believers of the Pre-Millennial Return of Jesus Christ; and Second Thessalonians is written to assure believers of a Pre-Tribulational Return of Jesus.
First Thessalonians 4 ends with a description of the rapture of the people of God, the church of the Lord, when He comes for His own. Now, some people will suggest that the word “rapture” is not found in the Bible and in the King James Version. That is correct. The word “rapture” does not occur. In fact, neither does the word “Trinity” – but the concept is certainly there.
The Holy Spirit says in 1 Thessalonians 4 there will be a generation of people living at the time Jesus returns, and they shall be “caught up” (“HARPADZO” in the Greek) into heaven at the same time those who have died will be resurrected. “HARPADZO” can mean “to snatch away” or “to take suddenly away” or even “to kidnap.” Paul uses that word to describe his trip up to paradise, up to “the third heaven”. When Jerome was translating the Bible into Latin, he used the word RAPIO, meaning clearly to be caught up to meet the Lord in the air. That is where we get the word “rapture.”
Paul says: “We say unto you by the word of the Lord”. We understand that this is something the Lord had revealed to him, and he to us. Clearly, this rapture of God’s people is the point of reference when Paul writes “by the word of the Lord”.
The Old Testament is filled from beginning to end with marvelous prophecies of the coming of Messiah, the Christ. But the Old Testament prophets never got to see Jesus’ first coming, much less His second and certainly could not understand the interval of time between the two! Often in the same breath and the same sentence they would speak of the glorious coming of the Lord as a suffering servant and as a reigning king; and they were never able to differentiate between the two phases of the Lord’s coming. He was coming first, born of a virgin, to redeem and to die for the sins of a fallen humanity. But He was also coming to be king over all God’s creation — the things in heaven, on the earth, and under the earth in the abyss of the nether world. The Messiah was coming to be king and Lord over all.
In their minds there was just one great coming and the fact that there were two was a secret that God kept in His heart – (Greek — “MUSTERION” – a “mystery”). Jesus began to unfold this “mystery” to His apostles while He was here on Earth and what those Old Testament prophets had spoken about in the future tense, He began to reveal to the New Testament saints.
But this was a new revelation: “by the Word of the Lord” – something brand new and hitherto unknown. Jesus was going to come again “in the clouds,” “in the air” and the saints would “rise” to meet Him – “be caught up” (“HARPADZO”), “be taken up”. That, my dear friend, is the “rapture” and I think it is abundantly clear.
Still undecided? Still not sure about this? Well, Jesus spoke of the “church” for the first time in the New Testament too. That was a “mystery” to all the Old Testament saints. Daniel did not know anything about the “church,” neither did Abraham, David, and – well, you name them all. But, you know the church is a fact today, it is real today even though it was not revealed until Jesus chose to do so in Matthew 16:18.
So, why should this doctrine be any different; or more difficult to understand?
Want more? I got it. Stay tuned!
Tom Mooty currently serves the West End Baptist Church of Newport and very senior pastor and writes this column for publication each weekend for The Newport Plain Talk. Email him at tommooty15@gmail.com with your comments. You can also write to Mooty at P.O. Box 851 in Newport; or call 865-617-8387. He was raised in Newport, graduated from Newport Grammar and Cocke County High and has no thoughts of retiring from his preaching, writing, and radio/tv ministries.
