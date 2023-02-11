Many local citizens are familiar with the name of Dr. Dennis Branch, a prominent Black physician, who practiced here from 1914-1964. However, most would not know that Dr. Branch was not the county’s first black physician. He was preceded by Dr. J.W. Levy, whom he had known in medical school in Memphis. Dr. Branch was persuaded to come here by Dr. Levy, who a short time later left and moved elsewhere.
James Washington Levy was born Jan. 6, 1893 (or 1892) in North Carolina, but just where poses a question. The existing records do not agree. His WW1 registration gives his birthplace as Dudley, North Carolina, which is in Wayne County, however, his WW2 registration says Robeson County. Information on his family says they resided in the Kittrell community, Vance County, since 1881. None of these three counties are close to each other.
Dr. Levy was of Jewish, Native American and African American heritage. His father, James W. Levy, Sr., was a prominent AME Zion minister and a trustee of the Colored Orphanage in Oxford, North Carolina, which served both Black and Native American children. In the various census reports, the family members are listed as “black,” “mulatto” or “colored.”
Dr. Levy first attended Slater Industrial and Normal School in Winston-Salem. (It is now Winston-Salem State University.) This institution was founded in 1892 by Simon G. Atkins, AME Zion minister. It wasn’t until about 1916 that this school began offering college work.
It is not known where Dr. Levy received his undergraduate degree, but he received his medical degree from the University of West Tennessee in Memphis. UWT was founded by Dr. Miles V. Lynk in 1900 to provide medical training for Black doctors. The institution graduated 155 physicians as well as pharmacists, dentists and nurses, but was forced to close in 1923 after the Flexner Report concluded that there was no need for Black medical schools.
The following was in an article concerning UWT which appeared in Memphis’ Commercial Appeal, Feb. 25, 1917: An example of how the medical graduates of the medical department of the school are measuring up to standard, Dr. Lynk states that J.W. Levy, AB, MD of the class of 1915 recently passed the United States medical examination and is now stationed in Montana as government physician to the Indians.
Evidently Dr. Levy began practicing here before he graduated from UWT. As mentioned, Dr. Branch said he himself arrived here in 1914, and Dr. Levy submitted two Cocke County death certificates in August 1914: Betty Ray Garrett, age 17, who died of typhoid fever, and John W. Reinhardt, age 57, who died of pellagra.
Greensboro Daily News, June 17, 1915, published a list of all who had recently passed the North Carolina Medical Examination. On the list was “James W. Levy (col.), Kittrell.”
An advertisement appeared in the Winston-Salem Journal, Nov. 16, 1915: The above likeness is of Dr. J.W. Levy who has passed the NC Medical Board; also Federal and Tennessee State Medical Boards. For the past year he practiced in New Port, Tenn. His many friends there feel his absence deeply. Dr. Levy will be located at Dr. Pott’s Log Cabin Drug Co. 307 E. 4th Street.
Years ago, an elderly Newport lady spoke of him as a “a fancy dresser” and “a ladies’ man.”
While in Newport, Dr. Levy met his first wife Grace Christine Dykes, who was a daughter of Rev. Henry Sanford Roland Dykes and Mary Ann Wade. Rev. Dykes was a brick mason as well as a minister of the Methodist Episcopal Church. His grandson and great-grandson, both Roland A. Dykes, have been Newport’s mayors.
Dr. Levy and Christine Dykes were married in Winston-Salem on Jan. 21, 1916. They had one son Ulysses James Roland Levy (1916-2003), who married (1) Mary Louisa Mason (2) Mazie Jones. He and Mazie had three children: DiAnn, Harold and Carl. U.J.R. Levy lived in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where he was in the insurance business. Evidently, he didn’t have much contact with his father. On his marriage license in 1946, he listed that his father was deceased. Dr. Levy and his first wife Christine were not married long. When he registered for the draft on June 1, 1917 in Cass Co., Minnesota, he was employed by the US Indian Service, and he reported himself as “Indian” and “single,” with only his mother dependent upon his support. Christine Levy moved to Pennsylvania and had a second marriage to Claude P. Glenn. She died in 1983.
He served in the US Army Medical Corps during World War l.
In Cass Co., Minnesota, he was at Leech Lake where there was a reservation for the Ojibwe tribe. In conjunction with his work there he was one of four men who organized “American Indians of the World War” in 1920 to foster better relations between Indian veterans and governmental agencies, as these veterans were not receiving the support due them for their service. Dr. Levy was listed as “Cherokee” (which he wasn’t); the other organizers were George Peake (Potawatomi), Henry J. Flood (Sioux) and Anderson Cash (Sioux).
From 1920-1930 Dr. Levy perhaps moved around with different projects for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. In 1927 it was reported that he was leaving Sanborn, Iowa and moving to Hot Springs, Arkansas.
On June 8, 1931, in Hot Springs, Garland, Arkansas, Dr. Levy married his second wife, Dorothy O’Connor. She was a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and was a registered nurse, having trained there at St. John’s General Hospital. During World War II, Mrs. Levy was Lt. Commander, Public Health Service. In 1935, the Levys were living in Yakima, Washington, but by 1937, they were in Ziebach Co., South Dakota, when their only child, James Paul Levy was born. In the 1940 and 1950 censuses, all family members were recorded as “white.”
James Paul Levy graduated from Bishop Heeland Catholic High School in Sioux City, Iowa in 1955. He served in the US Navy. He married Lenore Malenosky in 1958 and they had three children: Ruth Annette, James Francis and Teresa Linn. He now lives in South Dakota.
Working with the Public Health Service and Winnebago Indian Agency, Levys were in Winnebago, Nebraskda from 1940-1950. An article in the Walthill Citizen, May 14, 1942, told that Dr. Levy had concluded a massive medical project with the Winnebago, Macy and Walthill schools. Over 600 students were immunized for diphtheria, 30 were fitted with glasses, 40 were given tonsillectomies, six were sent to orthopedic hospitals for foot problems and an unknown number treated for trachoma and other ailments. He and Mrs. Levy also organized nurse training course with conjunction with the Red Cross to help with the nursing shortage during World War II.
In 1950, Dr. Levy was offered a promotion, but not wishing to leave the area, he resigned from government work and went into private practice in Sioux City, Iowa, which was 28 miles away. This is where the family remained. Dr. Levy retired from active practice in 1969.
Mrs. Levy died in 1969. Dr. Levy married a third time in April 1973 to Marie O’Connor, a sister-in-law from St. Louis, but this marriage did not last.
Dr. Levy died in Sioux City on Sept. 25, 1975, at the age of 83. He had returned to his Jewish roots and was a member of the Mount Sinai Temple. He was buried there in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery with his wife Dorothy, who was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Articles in the Sioux City Journal indicate that Dr. Levy fell victim to the manipulation of the elderly far which occurs far too often. After his death, his son filed suit against a financial institution and two persons who had allegedly persuaded Dr. Levy to name them beneficiaries of a trust amounting to more than $85,000 [about $500,000 today].
The topic of next week’s column will be Dr. Levy’s interesting and diverse heritage.
