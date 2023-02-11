Many local citizens are familiar with the name of Dr. Dennis Branch, a prominent Black physician, who practiced here from 1914-1964. However, most would not know that Dr. Branch was not the county’s first black physician. He was preceded by Dr. J.W. Levy, whom he had known in medical school in Memphis. Dr. Branch was persuaded to come here by Dr. Levy, who a short time later left and moved elsewhere.

James Washington Levy was born Jan. 6, 1893 (or 1892) in North Carolina, but just where poses a question. The existing records do not agree. His WW1 registration gives his birthplace as Dudley, North Carolina, which is in Wayne County, however, his WW2 registration says Robeson County. Information on his family says they resided in the Kittrell community, Vance County, since 1881. None of these three counties are close to each other.

